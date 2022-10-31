Environment
Ditch coal from homes to tackle air pollution in Bishkek
Improving how homes are heated is the most effective way to prevent deaths from poor air quality in the Kyrgyz capital, finds the first ever study of key air pollution sources and impacts for the city released today.
The report, Air Quality in Bishkek: An assessment of emission sources and roadmap for supporting air quality management, was carried out by the Finnish Meteorological Institute for the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). The types and timing of emissions detected by the study indicate that sulphur-rich coal used to heat homes is by far the main source of air pollution in the Kyrgyz capital, the assessment reveals. A roadmap of policy options is proposed for the housing, transport, power generation and waste sectors over the next three years.
Bishkek’s powerplant may contribute less than 1% of ground-level concentrations of harmful particles known as PM2.5 and PM10, partly because its tall chimneys disperse pollution away from the city, the assessment finds. Meanwhile, 70% of homes in the Kyrgyz Republic are heated by coal, causing the most dangerous levels of fine particulate matter — PM2.5. These microscopic particles of air pollution can penetrate deep into the lungs, cross the lung barrier and enter the blood system, causing heart and respiratory diseases and lung cancer, for example.
Louise Chamberlain, UNDP Resident Representative at the presentation of the report said: “Bishkek needs system-wide action with innovative energy solutions to tackle the pollution challenge and make the switch to clean and affordable heating and transport technologies. The most vulnerable and marginalised people play an important role in changing consumption patterns and we have this great opportunity to include them in building a more fair and sustainable economy.”
“This report equips decision-makers with the strongest scientific basis to date for taking impactful action to tackle air pollution in Bishkek,” said Aidai Kurmanova, Head of UNEP’s Central Asia Office. “The solutions at hand will save lives, help tackle the climate crisis and earn savings in the healthcare sector”.
The Kyrgyz capital is regularly ranked among the top five cities with the most polluted air in the world during the wintertime heating period. Annual mean PM2.5 levels in the city by far exceed all national and international guidelines, the study finds. During 2010-2019, approximately 4100-5000 people died prematurely each year due to air pollution in the Kyrgyz Republic, representing 12-13% of annual deaths. Poor mixing conditions of the air exacerbate the problem in Bishkek.
A prescription to avoid deaths
Emissions of all key pollutants are expected to grow significantly towards 2040 under a ‘business as usual’ scenario. For example, by that date, PM2.5 emissions would be estimated to increase by 60%, driven primarily by increases in emissions caused by how homes are heated.
To avert this, the assessment lays out a roadmap of policy options covering key emission sources. For the residential sector, affordable clean alternatives to coal such as heat pumps could be promoted and efficiency measures be stepped up, the report’s roadmap recommends. Fuel standards could be tightened in the transport sector, while renewable energy could meanwhile play a bigger role in power generation. Reducing the use of fossil fuels would not only improve air quality but also contribute to climate action and lead to savings in healthcare costs, the report underlines.
Air quality monitoring must be improved to provide decision-makers with better data — including on how effective policy actions are, the assessment finds. Dense low-cost air quality sensor networks can also be used to assess air quality hotpots. Meanwhile, modernizing air quality legislation is essential, and can help to better understand the impact on human health, the report stresses.
World headed for climate catastrophe without urgent action
The window to take urgent climate action is closing rapidly. Unless countries dramatically scale up their efforts to counter the climate crisis, the world faces a global catastrophe, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned today.
Guterres’ comments come upon the release of the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP’s) Emissions Gap Report 2022, which shows that under current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the world is headed for 2.8 degrees of global heating by the end of the century.
Simply put, an NDC is a climate action plan to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts. Each party to the Paris Agreement is required to establish an NDC and update it every five years. Despite a call for strengthened NDCs for 2030, UNEP’s report finds that progress since COP26 in Glasgow last year has been inadequate.
“The recommendations in today’s report are clear,” said Guterres. “End our reliance on fossil fuels. Avoid a lock-in of new fossil fuel infrastructure. Invest massively in renewables.”
“Commitments to net zero are worth zero without the plans, policies and actions to back it up. Our world cannot afford any more greenwashing, fake movers or late movers,” he added. “We must close the emissions gap before climate catastrophe closes in on us all.”
Guterres’ warning comes less than two weeks before the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), where global leaders will discuss ways to tackle the climate emergency – from building resilience and adapting to its impacts to financing climate action.
As climate impacts intensify, the Emissions Gap Report 2022 finds that only an urgent system-wide transformation can avoid an accelerating climate disaster. The report looks at how to deliver this transformation through action in the electricity supply, industry, transport and buildings sectors, and the food and financial systems.
Inadequate progress on climate action makes rapid transformation of societies only option
As intensifying climate impacts across the globe hammer home the message that greenhouse gas emissions must fall rapidly, a new UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report finds that the international community is still falling far short of the Paris goals, with no credible pathway to 1.5°C in place.
However, the Emissions Gap Report 2022: The Closing Window – Climate crisis calls for rapid transformation of societies finds that urgent sector and system-wide transformations – in the electricity supply, industry, transport and buildings sectors, and the food and financial systems – would help to avoid climate disaster.
“This report tells us in cold scientific terms what nature has been telling us, all year, through deadly floods, storms and raging fires: we have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and stop doing it fast,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. “We had our chance to make incremental changes, but that time is over. Only a root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies can save us from accelerating climate disaster.”
A wasted year
The report finds that, despite a decision by all countries at the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow, UK (COP26) to strengthen Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and some updates from nations, progress has been woefully inadequate. NDCs submitted this year take only 0.5 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent, less than one per cent, off projected global emissions in 2030.
This lack of progress leaves the world hurtling towards a temperature rise far above the Paris Agreement goal of well below 2°C, preferably 1.5°C. Unconditional NDCs are estimated to give a 66 per cent chance of limiting global warming to about 2.6°C over the century. For conditional NDCs, those that are dependent on external support, this figure is reduced to 2.4°C. Current policies alone would lead to a 2.8°C hike, highlighting the temperature implications of the gap between promises and action.
In the best-case scenario, full implementation of unconditional NDCs and additional net-zero emissions commitments point to only a 1.8°C increase, so there is hope. However, this scenario is not currently credible based on the discrepancy between current emissions, short-term NDC targets and long-term net-zero targets.
Unprecedented cuts needed
To meet the Paris Agreement goals, the world needs to reduce greenhouse gases by unprecedented levels over the next eight years.
Unconditional and conditional NDCs are estimated to reduce global emissions in 2030 by 5 and 10 per cent respectively, compared with emissions based on policies currently in place. To get on a least-cost pathway to holding global warming to 1.5°C, emissions must fall by 45 per cent over those envisaged under current policies by 2030. For the 2°C target, a 30 per cent cut is needed.
Such massive cuts mean that we need a large-scale, rapid and systemic transformation. The report explores how to deliver part of this transformation in key sectors and systems.
“It is a tall, and some would say impossible, order to reform the global economy and almost halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but we must try,” said Andersen. “Every fraction of a degree matters: to vulnerable communities, to species and ecosystems, and to every one of us.”
“Even if we don’t meet our 2030 goals, we must strive to get as close as possible to 1.5°C. This means setting up the foundations of a net-zero future: one that will allow us to bring down temperature overshoots and deliver many other social and environmental benefits, like clean air, green jobs and universal energy access.”
Electricity, industry, transport and buildings
The report finds that the transformation towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in electricity supply, industry, transportation and buildings is underway, but needs to move much faster. Electricity supply is most advanced, as the costs of renewable electricity have reduced dramatically. However, the pace of change must increase alongside measures to ensure a just transition and universal energy access.
For buildings, the best available technologies need to be rapidly applied. For industry and transport, zero emission technology needs to be further developed and deployed. To advance the transformation, all sectors need to avoid lock in of new fossil fuel-intensive infrastructure, advance zero-carbon technology and apply it, and pursue behavioural changes.
Food systems can reform to deliver rapid and lasting cuts
Focus areas for food systems, which account for about a third of greenhouse gas emissions, include protection of natural ecosystems, demand-side dietary changes, improvements in food production at the farm level and decarbonization of food supply chains. Action in these four areas can reduce projected 2050 food system emissions to around a third of current levels, as opposed to emissions almost doubling if current practices are continued.
Governments can facilitate transformation by reforming subsidies and tax schemes. The private sector can reduce food loss and waste, use renewable energy and develop novel foods that cut down carbon emissions. Individual citizens can change their lifestyles to consume food for environmental sustainability and carbon reduction, which will also bring many health benefits.
The financial system must enable the transformation
A global transformation to a low-emissions economy is expected to require investments of at least USD 4-6 trillion a year. This is a relatively small (1.5-2 per cent) share of total financial assets managed, but significant (20-28 per cent) in terms of additional annual resources to be allocated.
Most financial actors, despite stated intentions, have shown limited action on climate mitigation because of short-term interests, conflicting objectives and not recognizing climate risks adequately.
Governments and key financial actors will need to steer credibly in one direction: a transformation of the financial system and its structures and processes, engaging governments, central banks, commercial banks, institutional investors and other financial actors.
The report recommends six approaches to financial sector reform, which must be carried out simultaneously:
- Make financial markets more efficient, including through taxonomies and transparency.
- Introduce carbon pricing, such as taxes or cap-and-trade systems.
- Nudge financial behaviour, through public policy interventions, taxes, spending and regulations.
- Create markets for low-carbon technology, through shifting financial flows, stimulating innovation and helping to set standards.
- Mobilize central banks: central banks are increasingly interested in addressing the climate crisis, but more concrete action on regulations is needed.
- Set up climate “clubs” of cooperating countries, cross-border finance initiatives and just transformation partnerships, which can alter policy norms and change the course of finance through credible financial commitment devices, such as sovereign guarantees.
How the tracking of birds can help them – and us
By Anthony King
Scientists track birds with electronic tags and radar to solve flight mysteries. In answering ecological questions, the research findings may also improve infrastructure planning Feathers mark birds as a group, but with feathers come remarkable aerial feats. Bar-tailed godwits can fly 12 000 kilometres non-stop, flapping for over 200 hours. The avian altitude record – by a Griffon vulture – is above 11 kilometres. Some hummingbirds drum out more than 70 wingbeats per second. Nonetheless, big gaps persist in our understanding of how much energy birds use when they fly and the influence of the environment on this exertion. A prime example is seasonal migrations. Man-made changes to the environment can force birds to expend more energy in the air and even interfere with important migration routes.
Fly zones
‘We still have this passage of millions of birds, and we don’t know where they are and when,’ said Dr Cecilia Nilsson, who was part of the HORIZON-funded MigrationRadar project. ‘We are starting to realise more that the air is an important part of birds’ habitat.’
From a bird-conservation perspective, this is an overlooked opportunity.
Migration usually happens on only a handful of nights around May and again around September, according to Dr Nilsson, a biologist at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. Knowing when and where could deliver easy conservation gains.
Wind turbines, flight restrictions and lights-out projects, for example, could be adjusted during those limited number of migration nights. Or crucial forage areas could be protected for that time.
Dr Nilsson began tracking birds using an ex-military radar at night-time in the Swedish city of Lund. She was immediately hooked.
Radar revelations
‘You leave the hut, look up and the sky is completely clear, just dark,’ she recalled. ‘You go back, turn on the radar and you see an explosion of birds flying above.’
Dr Nilsson became passionate about radars for studying birds. She now taps into weather radar data to gauge the effect of weather conditions, insect movements and landscapes on bird migration.
Such radars scan layers of sky every few minutes for moisture but, in the process, detect the total mass of birds flying in the zone. Often most are songbirds and, because biologists know roughly what each individual bird weighs, they can estimate how many are flying overhead through simple division using the total mass.
‘This works really well for nocturnal migration, which is lucky in itself because that is one of the hardest for us to track by other means,’ Dr Nilsson said.
Combined with other data, it can help paint a clearer picture of their movements. Sightings by birdwatchers assist biologists in understanding which species are flying.
Most birds fly at altitudes between 200 metres and 1 000 metres but, like planes, depending on the conditions, they may opt to cruise higher to avoid tricky weather systems. They may fly at night in order to forage during the day. Food is essential fuel.
Wind powers
Birds need much more energy to fly than animals do for walking, running or swimming, requiring smart choices to conserve their strength in the air. ‘It is more like swimming in a strong current,’ said Dr Nilsson. ‘We know that they choose altitudinal layers with the most beneficial winds.’
While a songbird flying into a headwind will make little progress, for example, it can go twice as far with a strong tailwind.
Dr Nilsson hopes that her radar studies can deepen understanding of where European birds go and why. She believes that, in turn, can improve policy and planning, including for the increasingly important renewable energy harnessed by wind turbines.
Wind projects in Europe have faced national permitting delays as a result of objections by conservation groups concerned about birds getting killed by colliding with turbines.
‘We don’t know a lot about where they are and that is crucial nowadays when we’re getting more questions all the time from developers, such as what altitude are the birds going to fly over my wind park,’ Dr Nilsson said.
Sensor craze
Another source of information about birds’ flight behaviour is sensors. As part of the ERC-funded FLIGHT project, Professor Emily Shepard attached data loggers to birds that rely on flapping flight as well as soaring.
Among these were the Andean condors – vultures with a wingspan over 3 metres – that are supreme glider pilots. The birds are so expert at soaring that they flap for just 1% of the time during foraging flights, no matter what the weather, according to Prof Shepard, an ecologist at the University of Swansea, UK.
‘They’re basically dependent on finding rising air to travel around,’ she said.
Prof Shepard attached sensors to record Andean condors’ wingbeats, direction and altitude. As part of FLIGHT, she has also studied pigeons in the UK and Germany as examples of birds that fly with flapping and red-tailed tropicbirds in Mauritius that switch between flapping and soaring on rising thermals.
Tracking the movement of birds ‘has snowballed’ because sensors have been miniaturised through consumer goods such as wearable watches and mobile phones, she said. Sensors can reveal when and how birds fly efficiently – and, interestingly, when they do not. Pigeons can be remarkably inefficient, Prof Shepard has found.
She sees promise in this research for bird conservation because infrastructure development and climate change are affecting the flight paths and exertion of birds.
‘The amount of energy birds consume in flight is thought to be a major determinant of how much energy they use each day,’ she said. ‘We’re trying to understand the impact of the movement of air on all these animals and then decisions they make that influence where they fly.’
Exactly how much energy a bird expends is something she is seeking to shed light on.
Unmasked
In the 1970s, experiments measured how much energy was consumed by fitting masks to birds and sampling the air they exhaled. CO2 levels can tell scientists how much oxygen the birds are burning through. ‘It was ingenious,’ Prof Shepard said. ‘But birds don’t usually fly with masks and tubes attached to them.’
She is now trying new ways to take such measurements without masks.
Her team has shown it can measure individual breaths of birds as small as zebra finches while at rest. A trainer in Swansea – Kim Toogood – has trained pigeons to fly in a wind tunnel in Swansea and Prof Shepard plans to measure how much energy these birds are consuming while flying, and how this matches with tag data.
One of many questions: might man-made changes to the aerial environment affect the energy birds use for flight?
Prof Shepard hopes to find out.
