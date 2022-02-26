Africa’s Long Walk to Environmental Justice

As a result of centuries of colonial oppression and exploitation, the fight for environmental justice in Africa has been stymied. The colonial exploitation of land in Africa has not only had a long-lasting impact on the African environment, but it has also had an impact on the environmental protection policies and practices in Africa. In light of this, international environmental law has failed to address and recognize the peculiar nature of environmental vulnerability in Africa, as indicated by its historical and normative development. The socioeconomic power of developed states has it impacts on the environmental vulnerability of countries, particularly the least developed countries (LDCs) in Africa. With their socioeconomic power, rich countries have transferred environmental hazards to developing countries, many of which are located in Africa. Many indigenous people in Africa’s had an early environmental philosophy which was ethnocentric. The spiritual connection to the land and its biological features prompted this. The contemporary anthropocentric exploitation of the African environment is developed from colonial environmental interactions and their depletive propensity to impoverish African societies.
The colonial arrangement, which had seen the environmental concerns of the West define the goals of the international environmental law regime, exacerbates environmental injustice in Africa through racial politics and values even today. Environmental impact assessment rules, on the other hand, have not been able to stop environmental degradation as they were intended to. Electronic waste trade has emerged as the most insidious kind of pollution, with disastrous long-term effects on Africa’s ecosystems. Environmental rule of law governing the allocation of environmental risks in Africa can help achieve environmental justice throughout the continent. To further help, Africa’s emerging economies need to engage heavily, the use of renewable energy sources for economic and environmental sustainability.
With regard to Africa’s environmental ties with developed countries, the racial privilege that deprives international environmental law of the ability to confront environmental racism and other forms of racism is inherited from colonialism. Colonialism eroded Africa’s commitment to defend its environment from former colonizers, leading to increased exploitation of the continent’s natural resources. Colonialism’s imperialist values created racial privilege. The link between racial privilege and environmental justice can be seen in the many ways in which environmental objectives can be racialized.
Wealthy countries’ economic goals have often been known to lead to increased environmental vulnerability, in the developing world. Africa is particularly vulnerable to environmental degradation because of its poor socioeconomic conditions and weak regulatory institutions. The failure of international environmental law to safeguard Africa from the exploitation of its vulnerabilities ensured that international environmental law was complicit in Africa’s lack of environmental justice. International environmental law does not guarantee political action. Instead, political action would only be motivated by the promotion of an environmental rule of law.
The African Union has to do more to address environmental concerns in Africa. The organization might set up a commission to monitor and support environmental practices that benefit Africa’s most disadvantaged populations as part of its legal and policymaking efforts. Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that monitor environmental pollution at the ground level could provide valuable information to this agency. The African Union may interact with the UN on climate and environmental concerns by sharing information and forming working partnerships with various UN agencies. The environmental crisis in Africa would only be exacerbated if the continent relied solely on fossil fuels to power its economies. In order to achieve sustainable economic development. Africa may encourage green industrialization by granting tax rebates and other economic incentives to enterprises that choose to power their operations with renewable energy.
This article was adapted from the findings of the author’s PhD research study at the Babcock University School of Law & Security Studies Nigeria.
Africa
South Sudan: Sharp decline in violence against civilians
Reported incidents of violence against civilians fell by around 42 per cent in 2021 compared with the previous year, according to a new report released by the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Thursday.
The UNMISS Human Rights Division’s annual brief on violence affecting civilians, documented 3,414 civilian victims subjected to killing, injury, abduction, and conflict-related sexual violence, out of 982 recorded cases.
Mostly male victims
Some 75 per cent of the victims were men, while 14 per cent of cases involved women, and 11 per cent, children.
This compares with 5,850 civilian victims documented in 2020. Cases of conflict-related sexual violence declined slightly from 211 in 2020, to 194 in 2021, but remained “unacceptably high”, said UNMISS in its press release.
Subnational conflict accounted for most victims in 2021. Warrap remained the state with the highest number of reported incidents, accounting for 24 per cent, followed by Western Equatoria (19 per cent), and Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) (17 per cent each).
Militia attacks
Many of the victims were killed or injured during attacks by armed community-based militias across Jonglei and the GPPA.
In May last year, violence surged with at least 230 killed, 120 injured, 178 abducted, and 14 women subjected to conflict-related sexual violence.
A concerning surge of fighting was also documented in Tambura, Western Equatoria, between ethnic militias who are allegedly affiliated with conventional parties to the conflict, said the report.
Such violence resulted in 440 deaths, 18 injured, 74 abductions, 64 victims of sexual violence and an estimated 80,000 people displaced.
UNMISS deployed peacekeepers proactively as well as pre-emptively, to conflict hotspots and conflict areas throughout the year.
Abuses must be investigated
The Mission established 116 temporary operating bases last year which enhanced the protection of civilians through sustained long and short distance patrols.
At the same time, UNMISS engaged in political and community consultations at the local, state and national level, adopting a Humanitarian-Development-Peace nexus approach.
UNMISS is urging the Government of South Sudan to investigate human rights violations and abuses wherever they are taking place, and to hold all perpetrators accountable, particularly as violence continues to surge in several parts of the country.
Africa
Building bridges of innovation between Europe and Africa
Engineers might disagree. However, not all bridges are built with steel, concrete and asphalt. Some are made entirely of cooperation and coordination. This is the type of bridge connecting Europe’s closest neighbour, the African continent.
Covering everything from smart health and fintech services to food tech, ed tech and sustainable energy, EU and African companies are bringing their smart solutions to be incubated, accelerated and scaled up via partnerships across the Mediterranean Sea. Together, they are tackling global health emergencies – such as the Covid-19 pandemic – and climate change, issues that hit Africa hardest, but transcend borders and countries.
Meet Hadiyyah Eleojoh Lawal. She is a disrupter dedicated to unlocking digital healthcare in Nigeria, now scaling up in Europe. Appreciating the tremendous potential of digital technologies, she is helping African hospitals throw their paper files into the dustbins of history, and through smart solutions, linking hospitals and patient data across the two continents.
Making the dream come true
‘It was always a dream to make key information available to patients in my home country,’ said Lawal, who studied information management systems at university.
As chief operations officer of Primed E-health, a leading African digital healthcare company in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja, Lawal has realised her dream. Together with co-founder and company CEO Dr Are Abdulhafiz, they developed a game-changing electronic management system to unify records and databases across hospitals, which now counts 44 hospitals in West Africa, handling data of 1.5 million patients. With Primed E-health’s award-winning SmartClinic app, patients can use their smartphones to access their doctors for consultations, download their health records, get prescriptions, book medical appointments and pay fees through the SmartWallet.
As one of the first companies in Africa to digitise hospitals, Primed E-health’s mobile and web medical app gained incredible traction in the response to Covid-19. Its mobile-web solution was recognised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as one of the country’s top digital solutions developed by startups.
Along with the NCC award came funding to digitise many more hospitals in Nigeria and roll out the pilot SmartClinic product. The company is now expanding to 200 hospitals in Ghana, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, and Kenya. ‘And the next step will be to link them with Europe,’ said Lawal.
A chance to bridge the business in Europe
‘We have vast knowledge of the startup space, allowing us to develop a model that we think can be scaled across Europe,’ said Lawal. ‘We can now achieve this with the large network of startups – especially in other African countries like Uganda and Kenya, expanding our reach as we develop programmes around healthcare and technology. We are now able to hire local experts due to the collaborations we already established while in Europe.’
Plans to connect with Europe are in motion. The company is one of 10 African innovators to incubate in the “BEES” soft-landing programme launched in Paris by the French incubator Bond’innov – a key industry player in the innovation network ENRICH in Africa (EiA) mentoring startups and SMEs in the cross-continental innovation system.
Lawal highlights her experience as proof that such EU-Africa initiatives are key to attracting investors and future stakeholders when launching in Europe. ‘We have been able to establish partnerships around online transactional services that we can integrate with our healthcare solutions, and other mobile healthcare providers, like H24. These are allowing us to [even] integrate with other markets that are linked to Europe, such as Tunisia, Algeria and others,’ she added.
Powered by the EiA programme, Bond’innov’s bootcamp has helped Lawal and her company ‘navigate the complex and important path of internationalisation to Europe.’
Such European and African innovation linkups to tackle global challenges are expected to get a boost as EU and AU leaders acknowledged their joint Innovation Agenda for jobs and growth with a focus on youth during the AU-EU Summit this week.
European companies scale up in Africa
EiA programmes do not just help African startups and SMEs scale up in Europe. They also cater for European innovators interested in scaling up on the opposite side of the Mediterranean and right across Africa. These programmes offer access to local markets and knowhow, and aim at boosting innovation investments, jobs and growth. They also target global challenges, as pandemics and the climate emergency do not respect borders between countries or continents.
European startups are already experiencing acceleration in Africa. They can now join accelerators such as Chapter54, which – launched by global tech investment firm Partech – is the first accelerator dedicated to European scaleups. The decision to expand to Africa is inspired by the continent’s fast-growing tech ecosystem, the company says.
The timing is perfect. The African ‘tech hubs’ ecosystem is expanding to accommodate a next generation of innovators that range from business incubators – where early-stage companies have access to mentoring and support to help them get established – and accelerators, offering developing companies access to mentorship, investors and further support.
One platform for European companies seeking to invest in Africa is the African European Digital Innovation Bridge Network (AEDIB|NET). Aiming to create a common digital innovation ecosystem, this initiative is building bridges between EU and African ecosystems. By connecting startups, SMEs, the diaspora, and other African and European ecosystem players in trans-continental partnerships, it is facilitating intercontinental collaboration.
Its mission includes establishing digital innovation hubs (DIHs) along the EU DIH model, and adapting them to work on shared challenges, such as climate, smart agriculture, smart cities, and digital trade. The final goal is to provide SME and intermediary support as well as investor networks by tapping into expertise from Africa and Europe, altogether creating a powerful common innovation ecosystem.
Of the 13 key consortium partners in the project is Smart Africa, a pan-African institution. Its aim is ambitious: to transform Africa into a single digital market by 2030 (much like the EU) by building affordable digital infrastructure, promoting and facilitating investment in Africa, and accelerating the birth and development of a digital society. Backed by all heads of state and government of the African Union, the Smart Africa Alliance today includes 32 African countries, which represent close to a whopping 815 million people.
‘Smart Africa is ensuring that the continent develops in harmony with Europe and the rest of the world through cooperation initiatives such as the EU-Africa Digital Economy Taskforce, the AU-EU D4D Hub project, our partnership with European development partners such as Norway’s NORAD and Germany’s BMZ/GIZ,’ said Rym Jarou, project manager for ICT Start-ups and Innovation Ecosystems Development at the Smart Africa Secretariat.
According to Jarou, the project outcomes will be ‘very impactful’ for the development of African and European digital innovation hubs.
‘We need to ensure that the maximum number of possible hubs, startups and innovators benefit from this knowledge and these linkages and opportunities,’ she concluded.
The research in this article was funded by the EU. This article was originally published in Horizon, the EU Research and Innovation Magazine.
Africa
South Sudan: Political violence on the rise
UN human rights experts have warned of increased political violence and polarization between communities across the world’s youngest country, South Sudan, following a fact-finding visit there this week.
The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan said on Friday that lack of progress in implementing key provisions of a 2018 peace deal contributes to the persistent insecurity and impunity which allows violations to occur.
“There is consensus amongst key stakeholders that while some progress has been made in implementing the Revitalised Agreement, critical elements involving security sector reform, constitutional and electoral reform, and transitional justice have yet to be addressed. All of these outstanding issues impact on the human rights situation in the country,” said Yasmin Sooka, Chair of the Commission.
Following independence in 2011, brutal civil conflict erupted two years later between Government forces commanded by President Salva Kiir, and militia loyal to his political rival, Riek Machar.
Fighting abated after the two men signed the 2018 agreement, but according to the UN Special Representative in the country briefing the Security Council in December, momentum is in danger of stalling.
Peace and justice
Ms. Sooka and fellow Commissioners Barney Afako and Andrew Clapham, will conclude their visit to South Sudan on Saturday, having travelled to the capital, Juba, and to Yei in the southwest.
They are mandated to investigate the human rights situation, assist in addressing impunity, and to collect and preserve evidence that will be made available to transitional justice mechanisms, including a hybrid court to be established in line with the peace accord.
The Commissioners held discussions with a range of persons, including senior Government ministers and officials, civil society, survivors of rights violations and abuses, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic community, UN agencies and the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS.
“Most South Sudanese the Commission spoke to expressed their desire for political leadership to secure peace and justice, for which the Agreement provides a roadmap,” said Ms. Sooka.
Meanwhile, civil society representatives reported that they are scared to discuss the human rights situation for fear of retaliation by the security services.
Supporting accountability
During a meeting with the Ministry of Justice, the Commission reaffirmed its readiness to support the Government to fully implement Chapter V of the Agreement — which addresses transitional justice, accountability, reconciliation and healing – building on a joint workshop held in December in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Commission pointed to lack of progress in implementing key provisions of the deal that contribute to insecurity and impunity, including on the unification and deployment of the armed forces, as well as agreement on command structures.
They said violence remains pervasive at the subnational level, and is characterised by displacement, and gross human rights violations, including sexual violence.
“Yei is a case in point, where soldiers waiting to be part of a unified national force are poorly resourced and then prey on the population,” their statement said.
At a ‘tipping point’
South Sudan is set to hold elections next year, but the country is at a “tipping point”, Mr. Afako warned.
“The pursuit of elections run the serious risk of fuelling violence and polarisation if the requisite institutions, constitutional and electoral laws as well as logistic arrangements are not first in place,” he said.
“It is also important to look beyond the electoral moment and ask what political system people would be voting for, particularly given the delays to develop a constitution on which elections would be based.”
Chapter VI of the peace agreement provides for the development of a permanent constitution, upon which the future political system will be based.
The Commissioners said that if done well, the constitution-making process could help address root causes of persistent conflict and insecurity. On the other hand, if handled poorly, it may deepen existing grievances that could lead to future conflict.
