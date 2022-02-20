The Case for Normalization with Syria

Throughout the last few years, many Arab states have taken steps towards normalizing relations with Syria. The United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy there in 2018 and important regional U.S. partners like Egypt and Jordan are trading with Damascus again. Meanwhile, the Biden administration adopted a wait-and-see policy, neither pushing nor blocking these contacts. Indeed, now that the forces for democratization lost the Syrian civil war (started in 2011) to Bashar al-Assad and his authoritarian regime, it appears sensible to the United States and other Western states to re-establish relations with Syria and end the sanctions that are hurting the Syrian people without much hope of turning the country into a liberal democracy. As Adam Lammon reports, “economic conditions have become so dire—83 percent of Syrians are living below the poverty line; 60 percent risk going hungry due to soaring food prices; and fuel for heating, cooking, and transportation is scarce—that U.S. policy is indisputably killing Syrians.”
Yet, some in the rear guard still seem to believe that more of the sanctions could decide al-Assad to throw in the towel and turn Syria into a democracy. Realistically, the West can now do little to oust al-Assad short of direct military action, and even this is far from sure to transform Syria into a working democratic state — one remembers the Afghan debacle. Instead of sanctions as usual, a sounder policy of restoring normal relations with Syria could further four major interests at little cost.
First, normalizing relations with Damascus would decrease Iran’s sway over Syria and the Middle East at large. In the same way that the 2003 Iraq War allowed Iran to increase its influence in Baghdad and beyond, the Syrian civil war weakened the Syrian state and, combined with Western sanctions, pushed it to rely on Iran for finance and military support. Iran is now relatively free to move troops and weapons throughout Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Iranian militias operate actively on Syrian territory and are often bombed by the wary Israelis.
If the United States and other major Western states re-establish economic links with Syria, Damascus would become less dependent on Tehran for its finances and, ultimately, its military survival. Having relieved the international pressure on Damascus’s shoulders, Western states could then encourage the Syrians to limit their relations with Iran to the bare minimum. Specifically, the United States can use its residual presence in the al-Tanf region and Kurdistan as bargaining chips to extract concessions. This move would reduce the Iranian clout throughout the Middle East, increase Israel’s security, and decrease the risk for inadvertent escalation between Jerusalem and Tehran. It could also weaken Iran’s hand in the nuclear conundrum and push it towards accommodation.
Second, working with Damascus would loosen Russia’s grip over Syria. Because Western states and chiefly the United States have no relations with Syria and put it under extensive sanctions, Syria’s patron by default is Russia. The Syrians have little choice other than to follow Moscow’s will. The goal here is not to get Russia out of Syria; Russian presence in Syria is well-entrenched and will remain so for the foreseeable future. Also, al-Assad will keep relying on Russian weapons to rebuild its military.
Nevertheless, by reopening relations with Syria, the West will provide Damascus with leverage and bargaining power in its dealings with Russia. Because the Syrians would become able to play the Western countries against Russia, it would allow them to maneuver and, sometimes, say no to the Russians. Syria would remain under Russian influence but have more breathing space to avoid turning into a mere satellite.
Third, the West needs a functioning Syrian state to counterbalance Turkey’s expansionism. Syria long had rocky relations with its northern neighbor; it has claims over the Turkish province of Hatay and a history of supporting Kurdish independentists across the border. The Turks probably also worry about the increased Iranian and Russian military presence on their southern borders and want their slice of the Syrian cake. When the Syrian government’s authority collapsed in the civil war, the Turks took the occasion to occupy Syrian lands and strike the Syrian Kurds. Ankara now exerts control over pieces of northern Syria and is actively Turkifying them.
On one side, the West has little interest in letting Turkey expand in all directions and overthrow the balance of power in the region. However, it also needs to keep Turkey on its side, so it does not align with China or Russia. One way to stop Turkish expansionism while avoiding a collision with Ankara is by repairing the relations with Syria. By letting Syria’s economy come back to a normal footing and the Syrian state rebuild itself, Damascus could acquire the staying power to resist Turkish ambitions and, over the long run, get the Turks out of its territory.
Finally, normalizing Syria’s economic situation would help limit the exodus of refugees. Indeed, the cruel civil war combined with economic collapse pushed scores of refugees on the roads. Over one million of them headed towards Europe. This afflux generated tensions within and among European states and fueled political cleavages between pro and anti-refugees. In that tense atmosphere, European states have had less energy to focus on the challenge from Russia. By loosening the sanctions on Syria and letting the country’s economy run normally, fewer people would be tempted to emigrate; this would alleviate political tensions in Western Europe, which would be freer to tackle the challenge of defending Eastern Europe against a resurgent Russia.
The United States and other Western states had good intentions when they tried to push Syria towards liberal democracy. But now that this endeavor failed, sanctioning Syria and isolating the regime harms the Syrian people for no apparent gain. Meanwhile, this isolation opens the door for outside powers to gain footholds on Syrian territory and leaves Damascus reliant on Iran and Russia for survival. Although a policy of overture and de-sanctioning towards Damascus may not bear all its fruits immediately, it would help a great deal to rebalance Middle Eastern politics by giving Syria, one of the most important regional states, the means to maintain its independence and sovereignty against ambitious neighbors and faraway great powers.
Middle East
Food in Israel divides and unites as much as it shapes identity
Food, far more than diplomatic relations with Arab states, could be turning Israel into a state rooted rather than implanted in the Middle East even if Palestinians are likely to continue to look at the Jewish state as an implant and usurper for generations to come.
Israel’s conversion is as much a domestic revolution as Palestinians perceive it to be an extension of the expropriation of their land to the alleged appropriation of the food of a people that is in the majority living under occupation or a blockade or in exile.
To be fair, the appropriation or culinary fusion may have happened irrespective of the occupation. Some 20 percent of the Israeli population is of Palestinian descent, and 44 percent of Israeli Jews identify as Mizrahim or Jews of Eastern, primarily Middle Eastern and North African origin.
Palestinians assert on good grounds that Israeli repackaging of their food is part of a broader effort to minimise if not erase Palestinian national identity. Yet, at the same time, the appropriation argument ignores the fact that Palestinians and Mizrahim share similar culinary traditions.
It also neglects that the notion of a national cuisine is ambiguous at best. “Every nation’s culinary lineage is regionally specific and indelibly influenced by trade, migration, and conquest. … I finally understand that even though national cuisine is a social construct, it can be a useful one,” says Palestinian American cookbook author Reem Kassis.
For Ms. Kassis, the notion of a Palestinian cuisine was a way for the cookbook writer to remain connected to her homeland and give her British and US-born daughters a sense of rootedness. Yet, as she detailed the cuisine of her recent ancestors in her first book, Ms. Kassis realised that if she went further back in history, she would not be able to delineate the precise origins of each dish.
Food historian Alija Lakisic came to a similar conclusion when researching culinary traditions in Bosnia Herzegovina. Quoted by Bosnia-born food scholar Riada Asimovic Akyol, Ms. Lakisic argues that “in the end, one cannot speak of some pure national cuisine … it is very difficult to determine which are the authentic dishes of certain regions and peoples.”
Ms. Kassis’ and Ms. Lakisic’s experience is no less true for Israel’s Mizrahim, who together with Israeli Palestinians constitute a slim majority in Israel. Together, they have increasingly put their cultural stamp on Israel with music and food.
In doing so, they have pushed to the margins cultural expressions of Ashkenazi European Jewish culture that dominated Israel’s early years. It also reflects the coming out of a Mizrahi Jewish culture that was long looked down upon because of its Arab affinity.
Food anthropologist Daniel Monterescu and food entrepreneur Yair Yosefi describe the transition as “the Orientalisation of food (that) prioritises North African and Arab dishes over Ashkenazi cuisine.”
In analyzing the role of excessive spice in Israeli cuisine, Messrs. Monterescu and Yosefi argue that spice has become a “unifying factor that defines a broad social common denominator. Mizrahim who eat spicy food confirm their Mizrahiness, but even Ashkenazis who eat spicy food reaffirm their nativeness.”
In other words, orientalisation constitutes a rebalancing of identity both within the Israeli Jewish community and between Israeli Jews and Palestinians that goes beyond usurpation to some degree of commonality.
It is a far cry from the cookbook writing that exploded in the wake of the 1967 Middle East war in which Israel conquered the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
Cookbooks of that era defined Israeli cuisine as having “mainly Jewish and American or European values or practices or ideas in it. They were…creating a new identity and drawing in all the references that they could identify with an Israeli background. That way, they managed to claim that land,” said historian Suna Cagaptay.
Messrs. Monterescu and Yosefi seem to suggest that despite orientalisation, Israeli usurpation of Palestinian food is an ongoing rather than an evolving process. “In the same way that the State of Israel swallows Arab space, Israelis devour what to them symbolises the Arab other. Spice food is a fantasy of imagined indigeneity,” they wrote.
Israel’s more recent focus on spiciness that is absent from Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese cooking and more prevalent in some North African cuisines reflects in their minds “the combustible combination of masculinity, ethnicity, militarism and indigenous authenticity.”
Messrs. Monterescu and Yosefi quote Israeli chef Eitan Vanunu as saying: “There’s a term among (Israeli) chefs: ‘How’s the food?’ ‘It shouts.’ That’s considered a compliment. After all, we lack any cultural mainstays. Muscles are our bread and butter.”
Ultimately the two seemingly opposed views of an Israeli food culture that not only dominates the Jewish state’s culinary scene but also is making waves internationally may be two sides of the same coin: an Israeli gastronomic culture that builds as much on the traditions of a multi-ethnic Jewish population as it does on the usurpation of Palestinian food with which significant segments of Israeli society have a cultural affinity.
In the process, the identity of Israeli Jews becomes one that increasingly is associated with attributes that Mizrahim and Palestinians share rather than European and American cultural practices that offer less opportunity to find common cultural traits.
Middle East
Qatar World Cup 2022: The ‘Beautiful’ Game
This world cup should be set in stone as a reminder of failure of our collective conscience where some lives were deemed more important than others.
The FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be hosted in Qatar in December, will undoubtedly be one of the defining events of 2022. This is the only the second World Cup to be held in Asia (the previous one was hosted jointly by South Korea and Japan in 2002). It is also the first world cup to be held in the winter, owing to sweltering summer of Qatar.
FIFA recently announced that within the first twenty days of the sales period, fans had already applied for 17 million World Cup tickets. All in all, the World Cup is expected to draw an estimated 1.5 million foreign visitors to the country, giving Qatar an economic boost close to $20 billion. However, this comes amidst controversies surrounding the world cup, from allegations of Qatar buying votes from voting members of FIFA to be declared hosts in 2010, to the rampant human rights abuse of migrant workers involved in World Cup related projects.
Human Rights situation in Qatar
It is reported that more than 6,500 migrant workers from Nepal, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh have died in Qatar since 2010. The actual fatalities are expected to be higher after taking into account the deaths of workers from other countries such as the Philippines, Nigeria and Kenya. These numbers average around deaths of 12 migrant workers per week for the past 12 years and can be imputed to construction of stadiums, roads, railways, airport and an entirely new city.
This blatant disregard for human rights of migrant workers can be sourced to the kafala system. The kafala is a system of governance of labour that is native to the Middle East. This system grants disproportionate power to the employer (the kafeel) over employment terms by making it mandatory to sponsor any worker before granting them entry into the country. While, technically, all foreign workers require such sponsorship, inequalities exist in the case of ‘migrant workers’ who do not enjoy negotiation powers over their employment contracts (as opposed to high income earning ‘expats’). Additionally, this system obligates workers to obtain permission from their employers if they wish to leave or change their employment or even exit the country (with some employers also requiring their workers to deposit their passports). If the employers report any of the workers for absconding, the workers face may arrest, imprisonment or deportation.
In a place where such an exploitative system is deeply entrenched, abuse of the workers is bound to be commonplace. To this extent, Qatar has emerged as one of the ‘global hotspots’ of modern-day slavery. Workers toil for up to 20 long hours without adequate water in extreme heat.
Workers are often promised high wages prior to their recruitment, however, such contracts are discarded or modified upon arrival in Qatar, and wages are withheld. Their living conditions, in accommodations provided by the employers, are unsanitary and without proper ventilation.
Human rights activists refer to the untimely deaths of many young, able-bodied employees as “unnatural deaths” as a result of a lack of adequate nourishment combined with harsh physical labour in extreme circumstances. Apart from deaths, as a result of working incredibly long hours in extreme heat, thousands of migrant workers who have returned home from Qatar, are diagnosed with chronic kidney ailments with many of them requiring regular dialysis.
As more people and activist groups have voiced their protests against the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar, the government and their spokespersons have played down most of the allegations. The World Cup organizing committee of Qatar has reported mere 38 deaths till date, with a claim that 35 of these deaths were non-work related.
Qatar introduced labour reforms in August 2020, which includes the implementation of a revised minimum wage of 1000 Qatari Riyals (approx. $275) per month. Moreover, this reform abolished the requirement of employers’ approval for workers quitting or changing their jobs, in an aim to cripple the kafala system. The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) stated that reforms would be implemented completely in the six months of introducing them. While human rights groups have welcomed these efforts, the implementation has not been as promised. Workers claim that there have been no significant changes in their working conditions and changing jobs or quitting still remains a Herculean task for the migrant workers.
Is Qatar in violation of international law?
In 2018, with pressure from the international community ahead of hosting the World Cup, Qatar finally agreed to ratify two multilateral treaties- the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), two focal instruments in present day international human rights law. Ratification of these treaties imply that Qatar is now legally obligated to guarantee and protect the fundamental human rights for all residing within the country, including that of the migrant workers.
In addition, Qatar is a member of the International Labour Organization and has ratified some key conventions such as the ILO Forced Labour Convention, 1930, and the Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, 1957. The ICESCR guarantees rights to safe working conditions, fair wages, and reasonable working hours, none of which are implemented. Freedom to movement is one of the pivotal guarantees made by the ICCPR, and if implemented in line with the intent of the instrument, no migrant worker can be prevented from returning home, contrary to what has been happening routinely. In light of aforementioned conventions and multilateral treaties, practices that are rampant in Qatar are in gross violation of safeguards that these instruments guarantee.
The liability of FIFA, its sponsors and other stakeholders
The FIFA, a non-profit body, is the highest international governing body of football around the world with 209 member countries. Article 3 of its statute provides that “FIFA is committed to respecting all internationally recognised human rights and shall strive to promote the protection of these rights.”
Back in 1961, FIFA was the first international sporting body that imposed sanctions on South Africa during its apartheid regime, which culminated in South Africa’s global sporting and political isolation.
However, one could argue that FIFA has not maintained the same sanctity of the game given the numerous allegations of corruption made against the body. In 2020, United States Department of Justice claimed that FIFA officials had accepted bribes from Russia and Qatar in exchange for awarding the countries with hosting rights of the World Cup for 2018 and 2022 respectively. The US Department of Justice indicted three senior FIFA officials on counts of bribery. While the decision as to which nation is selected as the host is based on the voting of FIFA member countries, Qatar’s successful bid raised many eyebrows across the globe, mainly due to the fact that the country, at that time, did not have adequate infrastructure to host the world cup.
In July 2019, FIFA admitted to the abuse of human rights committed against the workers in Qatar through a press release and stated that they would undertake an investigation in the matter. In that press release, FIFA alleged a sub-contractor but did not imply any liability on the host state. Activists called upon the sponsors of the World Cup to act on the human rights abuse of the workers in Qatar.
Coca-Cola and Visa, two of the major sponsors of the world cup, each released their statements claiming that they have expressed their concerns to FIFA. Another issue that was raised was that of Qatar’s stance on homosexuality, as it is a criminal offence in the country and can be punishable by death. As a response to these concerns, the World Cup Committee of Qatar announced that it would comply with FIFA rules of promoting tolerance and rainbow flags will be allowed in stadiums at the world cup. However, there has been no change in law of the nation and the stance of the country on homosexuality largely remains the same.
A large number of stakeholders including activists, human right groups and footballers have called for the boycott of the Qatar World Cup with some countries such as Netherlands, Germany and Norway expressing their dissent on the conditions of the workers in Qatar by wearing human rights t-shirts at their games. However, some ten months ahead of the world cup, a boycott seems very unlikely. If no action is taken against Qatar for the rampant disregard for human rights over the past decade, it could set a very dangerous precedent for the future of human rights and football.
The way forward
The 2018 Football World Cup clocked more than 3.5 billion viewers across the world. Given the massive following of the sport, FIFA must demonstrate a high level of accountability to prioritize human rights and other fundamental values over corporate gains. It is imperative that the values of FIFA and the fundamental human rights must be protected throughout the process of hosting the sporting event.
In order to avoid such violations of human rights in the future, workers must be allowed to form trade unions as a matter of right so that they can engage in collective bargaining in a more effective manner. The decision to award the World Cup should not be set in stone and should be made reversible. An independent body must be constituted in which certain seats must be reserved for human rights groups, for effective monitoring and implementation of the applicable international law as well as FIFA values. The said body must be vested with the rights to impose sanctions so that breach of laws can be addressed, with immediate effect.
With around ten months left before the start of the world cup, it is widely expected that the world cup will go ahead as planned. However, the world cup 2022 in Qatar should be remembered as a tainted lesson in history where corporate greed was prioritised over values of humanity and equality. This world cup should be set in stone as a reminder of failure of our collective conscience where some lives were deemed more important than others. Let this world cup be remembered as a moment when the beautiful game did not seem as beautiful anymore.
Middle East
Ukrainian ripples: Turkey and Israel eye extended cooperation in Central Asia
A recent dinner in Washington suggests that a seemingly forthcoming visit to Turkey by Israeli President Isaac Herzog could be about more than putting an end to strained relations between the two erstwhile allies.
Engineered by an influential American Jewish leader, Malcolm Hoenlein, vice-chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, the dinner was attended by the Washington ambassadors of Israel, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan and hosted by the envoy of Azerbaijan.
It was designed to find a pathway to closer economic and security cooperation between Israel and the Turkic countries, which have diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.
The significance of the dinner lies not only in the fact that it occurred in advance of Mr. Herzog’s visit. The ambassadors met as the Ukraine crisis threatened to force Turkey to choose between NATO and Russia.
Moreover, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Central Asian states attempted three months earlier to blow new life into their Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.
A NATO member with close ties to Russia that has bought a Russian anti-missile system, Turkey has backed Ukraine, tightened military cooperation with the embattled East European state, and condemned Russia’s occupation in 2014 of Crimea.
Mr. Erdogan visited Kyiv earlier this month but saw his offer to mediate Ukraine’s conflict with Russia rebuffed by Moscow.
The Turkish president has since said he would like to resume talks with Israel on transporting Israeli gas to Europe. Europe’s gas supply could be in jeopardy if the West sanctions Russia in response to a potential Russian military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions could halt Russian gas sales to Europe.
Sanctions could also affect TurkStream, a gas pipeline that bypasses Ukraine by running from Russia under the Black Sea to Turkey, from where gas is pumped to Europe.
Turkish-Israeli gas cooperation would strengthen Mr. Erdogan’s bid to position Turkey as an alternative energy hub for Europe. Azerbaijan has said it was ready to supply Europe with emergency gas that would flow through Turkey should the Ukraine crisis disrupt Russian shipments.
Although Israel has yet to confirm the trip, Mr. Herzog appears set to become the first Israeli head of state to visit Turkey in 15 years. Mr. Herzog’s brother, Michael, is the Israeli ambassador in Washington who attended the dinner.
Relations between Israel and Turkey broke down after the killing in 2010 by Israeli commandos of 10 Turkish activists onboard a ship that was part of an aid flotilla attempting to breach the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza.
Last month, a phone call between Yair Lapid and Mevlut Cavusoglu was the first confirmed conversation between the two countries’ foreign ministers in 13 years.
The arrest in November on espionage charges and the subsequent release of an Israeli tourist couple for taking pictures of Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace, one of the city’s major tourism attractions, prompted the call and paved the way for an Israeli-Turkish rapprochement.
The palace on the shores of the Bosporus served as the administrative headquarters of Ottoman sultans in the 19th century and the place of death in 1938 of Kemal Mustafa Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.
The couple’s release also triggered the first phone call between Mr. Erdogan and top Israeli leaders in nine years, with Mr. Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett phoning the Turkish president separately to thank him.
The release of the Israeli couple and Mr. Erdogan’s outreach served multiple purposes. The Turkish leader did not want the incident to scare off badly needed tourists at a time of severe economic crisis.
The incident also provided Mr. Erdogan an opportunity to break through to Israel and reduce the United Arab Emirates’ geopolitical advantage in maintaining close ties to the Jewish state. From Mr. Erdogan’s perspective, the Ukraine crisis has only increased the utility of improved relations with Israel.
Mr. Erdogan this week arrived in the UAE for a two-day visit as part of a regional balancing act in which various Middle Eastern states are trying to ensure that their differences and multiple regional conflicts do not spin out of control.
UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed heralded the visit, Mr. Erdogan’s first in almost a decade, as the start of a “prosperous new phase” of cooperation with Turkey. The UAE is Turkey’s foremost trading partner in the Gulf.
Meanwhile, Sabah, a flagship pro-government Turkish daily, reported in recent days that Turkish intelligence had last autumn foiled an attempt to assassinate Turkish-Israeli businessman Yair Geller.
Some analysts suspect that the timing of the disclosure was intended to counter Israeli calls on Turkey to halt its support for Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, as part of a rapprochement with Israel.
The paper said several suspects linked to Iran had been detained. Turkish officials suggested the assassination attempt was in retaliation for the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020 by Israeli agents.
For Mr. Erdogan, repairing relations with Israel and forging a potential partnership in the Caucasus and Central Asia means walking a tightrope.
Mr. Erdogan has to balance improving relations with countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE perceived by their critics as having abandoned the defence of Muslim causes, including the plight of the Palestinians, with projecting himself as the Muslim leader who cares about his co-religionists.
As a result, Mr. Cavusoglu, the Turkish foreign minister, made a point of saying last week that “any step we take with Israel regarding our relations, any normalization, will not be at the expense of the Palestinian cause, like some other countries.”
At about the same time, Turkey charged 16 people arrested last fall on charges of being part of an Israeli spy network. Israeli intelligence sources have denied the existence of such a network.
“Ankara’s accusations of ‘espionage’ and apparent threats to raise the price for the detainees show that it was using hostage diplomacy involving innocent tourists. This is how Hamas, which is backed by Ankara’s ruling party, has also behaved… Normal regimes don’t detain innocent people,” thundered Seth J. Frantzman, the right-wing Jerusalem Post’s Middle East correspondent, shortly after the arrests last fall.
