COVID-19 crisis threatens SDGs financing
According to the OECD’s latest Global Outlook on Financing for Sustainable Development, developing countries are facing a shortfall of USD 1.7 trillion in the financing they would need this year to keep them on track for the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as governments and investors grapple with the health, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
The report says developing countries are set to see a USD 700 billion drop in external private finance in 2020 and a gap of USD 1 trillion in public spending on coronavirus recovery measures compared to what is being spent in advanced economies, where governments have a greater capacity to borrow. The drop in private finance comes from a fall in portfolio investments, foreign direct investment and a decline in remittances sent home by migrant workers.
“Financing for sustainable development is at risk of collapse when it is needed more than ever. COVID-19 is erasing years of development progress and causing major setbacks to all sources of finance for developing countries under stress, many of which entered the crisis with already severe structural impediments,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, presenting the report at a high-level meeting of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee. “With COVID-19 already reversing development advances and many challenges still ahead, it is urgent that we redesign global finance to incentivise sustainable investment and step up our efforts to help developing countries recover from the crisis in an inclusive, resilient and sustainable manner.”
The projected USD 1.7 trillion shortfall for 2020 adds to an existing gap of USD 2.5 trillion in annual financing for developing countries towards achieving the 17 SDGs by 2030. Meanwhile, 90 out of 122 developing countries are now in economic recession as the virus hurts sectors like tourism, manufacturing and commodities. The pandemic also risks putting pressure on flows of development aid from advanced to developing economies.
At USD 379 trillion, global financial assets are at their highest value since before the global financial crisis, yet 80% of these assets are held in advanced economies and a lack of universally accepted criteria means that little is known about their sustainable development and climate impact, the report says. Just 20% of financial assets are held in developing countries, where more than 80% of people on the planet live. According to the report, reallocating just 1.1% of the total assets held by banks, institutional investors or asset managers – USD 4.2 trillion – would be sufficient to fill the gap in SDG financing.
Fixing the inefficiencies in financial and taxation systems that enable money to drain away from developing countries through tax evasion and avoidance and high remittance transfer fees (which averaged 7% over 2017-19) would help to improve the geographic distribution of assets. The report also calls for better incentives to guide financing, increased transparency and accountability of finance flows, and a systemic solution to developing country debt to avert liquidity problems, ensure access to capital markets and preserve banking stability. Building on the Global Outlook’s findings, the OECD is working with the United Nations to design a framework to improve alignment of global finance with the SDGs.
COVID-19 and Low Oil Prices Push Millions of Iraqis into Poverty
The twin shocks of COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of oil prices have caused significant economic challenges and pushed millions of Iraqis into poverty, according to the new issue of the World Bank’s Iraq Economic Monitor.
The new Fall 2020 edition of the Iraq Economic Monitor titled “Protecting Vulnerable Iraqis in the Time of a Pandemic: The Case for Urgent Stimulus and Economic Reforms” finds that even under a benign impact scenario, up to 5.5 million more Iraqis could fall into poverty due to the twin crises. Furthermore, the potential reduction of the public wage bill and pensions could push an additional 0.4 to 1.7 million Iraqis into poverty unless the rightsizing exercise is introduced in a progressive and efficient fashion.
The economic monitor estimates that Iraq’s GDP is set to contract by 9.5% in 2020. While oil production plummeted to a five-years low, Iraq’s economy contracted by 6.8% during the first half of the year; of which non-oil GDP contracted by 9.2% as lockdowns and other COVID-19 related containment measures affected services sectors.
According to the report, the Iraqi government revenues fell by 47.5% in the first 8 months of 2020 while expenditures remained high as a result of the public wage bill and pensions. Such budget rigidities put pressure on government financing needs which are expected to reach a staggering 25.8% of GDP by end of 2020.
Multiple security and economic crises in recent years have left unequal imprints across regions and groups in Iraq, yet the horizon on the country’s economic outlook revolves around the global prospects of the oil markets and the capacity of the healthcare sector to cope with the pandemic.
Conscious of the situation, the Government approved in October 2020 a comprehensive policy and reform White Paper which sets out a blueprint for reforms over the next 3 to 5 years that if implemented could mark a turning point for Iraq’s economy. The White Paper aims to rebalance the economy and put it back on track by enabling the state in taking necessary actions to create a dynamic and diversified economy. This in turn leads to the creation of jobs for citizens to have a decent living.
“The magnitude of economic challenges facing Iraq need a long-term solution and long overdue structural reforms,” said Saroj Kumar Jha, World Bank Mashreq Regional Director. “The reforms outlined in the Government’s White Paper, if implemented, will boost job creation, especially in the private sector, as well as economic growth, which are key to improving the livelihood of Iraqis.“
There are large economic gains to be made through the implementation of the long-awaited reforms. The World Bank simulates that such reforms could add as much as 58.4% to Iraq’s per capita GDP growth. Overall, the ultimate success of this reform initiative is dependent on the political will and the garnering of public support to lead Iraq out of the fragility trap that it has been grappling with for so long.
The policy response requires working towards health and livelihood protection in the short term, including usage of tools like cash transfers, public works, or active labor market programs, but also addressing structural issues through a deeper reforms program.
All Aircraft Could Fly on Sustainable Fuel by 2030- Report
The Sustainable Aviation Fuels as a Pathway to Net-Zero Aviation Report shows that a transition to carbon-neutral flying is possible, with SAF the most promising decarbonization option in the near term.
There are enough sustainable, renewable feedstocks to fuel all aviation using SAF by 2030. Scaling up SAF production to meet the net-zero ambition, however, depends on several new technology routes and significant multistakeholder collaboration. The main challenge will be developing appropriate commercial, financing, incentives and regulatory mechanisms.
SAF as a feasible route to net-zero aviation
In 2019, aviation accounted for 3% of human-made carbon emissions. Hybrid-electric and hydrogen-powered aircraft could help the industry reach the next efficiency target, but development and deployment at scale could take 10 to 20 years and the technology will initially be limited to smaller, shorter-range aircraft.
Furthermore, in 2019, fewer than 200,000 metric tons of SAF were produced globally, a tiny fraction of the roughly 300 million tons of jet fuel used by commercial airlines.
More positively, SAF has already fuelled more than one-quarter of a million commercial flights and is compatible with existing aircraft and fuelling infrastructure.
Even following the challenge to aviation during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the CST coalition are continuing their commitment to drive energy transition in aviation towards the goal of net-zero aviation.
An economic opportunity for developing markets
Aviation delivers significant benefits globally, not least to developing markets, from where a sizeable portion of global aviation demand is expected to come. The current crisis may also present an opportunity for countries with low renewable power prices and ready access to feedstock. If these countries act now, they can benefit from energy transition in aviation and become global SAF production hubs.
“The structural changes happening in the industry are an opportunity to rebuild and transition towards a low-carbon future and meet the sustainability demands of its consumers,” said Christoph Wolff, Head of Mobility Industries at the World Economic Forum.
To this end, the CST initiative is working on a pilot project to create a SAF sector in India and plans to replicate this process in other markets that have the necessary conditions to foster a valuable SAF industry.
Building scale is key to improving cost
This report, written in collaboration with McKinsey & Company, shows that despite feedstock availability and even if all currently announced SAF projects are completed, capacity will only increase to approximately 4 million tons annually, which equates to approximately 1% of global jet fuel demand in 2030.
Currently, SAF is more than double the cost of conventional fuel. As further innovations and efficiencies of scale in production are achieved, prices will drop.
“We see the classic Catch-22 problem as in other energy transition discussions. Insufficient scale drives per unit costs high and high costs keep demand low. Some structural solutions could break this impasse – B2B contracts, prioritized aviation and airport fee structures etc. that will give fuel producers the required support to invest in production capacity,” said Daniel Riefer, Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company.
Investments can accelerate promising new technologies
Fuels produced from used cooking oil and other lipids will contribute most to developing capacity in the short term. New technologies take time to mature and develop, but investment decisions, including building larger demonstration plants, are needed now.
Power-to-liquid fuels can contribute the most to SAF capacity, but will only prove effective after 2030 under current development plans. Fuels made from CO2 and green electricity will require financial support for their technology to mature and will need access to renewable electricity.
There is no silver bullet for net-zero aviation. No single feedstock will be practical in every geography or yield enough SAF to meet all demand. Even as costs fall, SAF will have higher production costs than fossil fuels, though a rising carbon price may enable parity in the 2030s.
While the report demonstrates that enough feedstocks are available globally to make SAF economically viable and scalable, several factors are required. These include supportive regulatory frameworks, measures to stimulate demand from corporate and private customers, and innovative ways to finance the transition. The CST coalition is debating how to meet these challenges and help aviation earn its right to keep growing.
Clean Skies for Tomorrow
The World Economic Forum’s CST initiative, established in 2019, is a mechanism for leaders throughout aviation’s value chain to facilitate the transition to net-zero aviation by mid-century. In partnership with ambitious senior leadership throughout industry, government and civil society, this public-private partnership is driving a shift to zero-emissions aviation through SAF and other clean propulsion technologies.
Benchmarking Infrastructure Development 2020
A new World Bank report evaluates how well developing-country governments fare in setting the regulatory stage to prepare, procure, and manage large infrastructure projects. It finds that—while many countries have made progress towards better regulatory quality that helps ensure infrastructure projects deliver good services at a reasonable cost—practices still lag behind in many countries. By providing actionable indicators and a country-by-country assessment, the report supports evidence-based reforms to improve enabling environments for quality infrastructure projects.
Building on previous reports in the series, Benchmarking Infrastructure Development 2020 assesses public-private partnership (PPP) regulatory frameworks in 140 economies, expanding coverage to include a pilot assessment of 40 economies’ use of traditional public investment for infrastructure development.
Appropriate, effective regulatory frameworks and institutional capacity are crucial for ensuring that investments in infrastructure are carried out strategically and efficiently. A supportive regulatory framework also reduces the costs and risks of carrying out individual projects, which provides the private sector with a more predictable and safe environment to invest. This is particularly important as all hands on deck—public and private—are needed to fill the acute infrastructure financing gap faced by most developing countries and as countries will seek to rebuild better after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet, despite the need to mobilize all kinds of finance to meet people’s needs for basic infrastructure services, the report notes that most developing countries still rely primarily on traditional procurement methods and are not sufficiently adopting more innovative ones, such as competitive dialogue, that could better fit the features of a PPP. The World Bank emphasizes that, while traditional public investment plays an important, dominant role in infrastructure investment, governments around the world should consider PPPs when suitable to bring increased resources and expertise to bear in ensuring broad access to infrastructure services.
As the COVID-19 pandemic affects the delivery and use of infrastructure worldwide, Imad Fakhoury, Global Director for Infrastructure Finance, PPPs & Guarantees at the World Bank, makes an important link to the report: “The key finding is unsurprising: there’s more room for regulatory improvement in both PPPs and traditional public investments. While many countries have recently reformed their regulatory framework, we still need significantly more progress.” Fakhoury adds, “With governments facing severely reduced fiscal space, this point is timely—as the experience of past crises shows that many will use infrastructure spending as an economic stimulus measure in COVID-19’s wake. This investment—in addition to bringing economic growth—must be more transparent and target key areas of sustainability in terms of social benefits and inclusion, including gender, job creation, as well as climate and environment. The global pandemic shines a spotlight on the need for a new generation of investments that gets countries closer to achieving their development goals efficiently, without wasting resources.”
Indeed, many regulatory aspects directly affect the ability of governments to respond to crises like pandemics, including the adoption of international good practices with respect to modifications and renegotiations of contracts to avoid opportunistic behaviors, regulation of specific circumstances like force majeure clauses, dispute resolution mechanisms, addressing grounds and consequences of contract termination, and the use of modern monitoring systems for tracking progress and addressing concerns. Moreover, properly regulating other aspects of the infrastructure project cycle—such as planning, prioritization and budgeting; adequate social and environmental impact assessments; and appropriate value-for-money evaluations of procurement modality options—will also support the good use of resources to foster sustainable infrastructure during any recovery phase.
Some of the report’s most interesting findings include:
- Less than 25% of countries assessed require a procurement strategy; only 4% require market sounding.
- International good practices for project preparation seem to be followed even when not regulated.
- Low-income economies see the largest gap between legal and practice scores in the procurement phase, indicating they face major challenges in implementing regulatory requirements.
- A total of 14 international good practices in contract management are adopted by more than half of economies surveyed; still disclosure of performance information is rare.
Further details, methodological information, and the complete dataset is available online at the project’s website: http://bpp.worldbank.org.
The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. It is supporting public health interventions, working to ensure the flow of critical supplies and equipment, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. The WBG is making available up to $160 billion over a 15-month period ending June 2021 to help more than 100 countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery. This includes $50 billion of new IDA resources through grants and highly concessional loans and $12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
