Virtual exhibition on forest biodiversity
Forests host an estimated 80 percent of all terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects. The diverse species which inhabit vast forest landscapes play a key role in keeping forest ecosystems healthy and productive. Globally, biodiversity loss is taking its toll on the world’s forests: when animals and organisms disappear from forests, many of the vital functions they perform are lost, with significant implications for forest health, the climate, and livelihoods of millions of people.
The Russian Federation alone accounts for around one-fifth of the world’s forests, and animals found in and around forests in Russia are among the most precious, vulnerable species today. One such animal is the famous Siberian tiger, whose population fell as low as 40 in the 1940s. Thanks to restoration and conservation efforts, this number has risen to 540 Siberian tigers living in the wild in Russia today.
The story of the survival of the Siberian tiger is an inspiring one and can serve as a broader call for action to protect and conserve complex forest ecosystems upon which we all depend. To raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity conservation for forest ecosystems, the Russian Geographical Society, UNECE, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations in Geneva organized the exhibition “Forest biodiversity: too precious to lose” from 2 – 12 November 2020 in the Passerelle of the Palais of Nations. Due to the restrictions on attendance caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the exhibition is also available in virtual format.
During the opening, on 4 November, Mr. Alexander Alimov, Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to UNOG and other International Organizations in Geneva, noted:
“This year we have issued a new Red List of the Russian Federation. One third of animal species included in the list are new species that are now under protection by the Government. This practice has demonstrated that well-planned conservation action leads to positive outcomes – over the recent years, we have been able to increase the numbers of the Siberian tigers, Persian, Amur and snow leopards, polar bears, European bison and falcons.”
“Saving our flora and fauna from extinction and ensuring the environmental balance require a holistic approach and harmonization of efforts on other ecological and sustainable development tracks. As a “forest power” with 20% of world’s forests, the Russian Federation attaches special significance to sustainable forest management, adaptation to adverse effects of climate change, sustainable development of its freshwater systems in accordance with the basin approach to water management, including in the transboundary context.”
Ms. Paola Deda, Director of the Forests, Land and Housing Division of UNECE, who chaired the launch of the virtual exhibition on 4 November, remarked:
“The current health crisis spirals from another major crisis of our time – a biodiversity crisis. This is why the recovery path that lies ahead of us must include enhanced efforts to meet the targets of the Sustainable Development Goal 15: Life on Land, which, as this pandemic has shown, is absolutely central to preventing such crises from happening again”.
Effective disaster risk governance saves lives
Top UN officials have underscored the importance of continuous risk assessment and preparedness to safeguard coastal communities worldwide from the disastrous impact of tsunamis, marking World Tsunami Awareness Day on Thursday.
In a message, Secretary-General António Guterres cited the need for strong disaster risk governance against the rare but incredibly devastating sudden onset disasters.
“When tsunamis strike, they are a supreme test of the governance and institutions that have been put in place to manage disaster risk,” he said.
Strengthening disaster risk governance would help build our resilience to “all hazards, natural and man-made,” he stressed.
World Tsunami Awareness Day, marked annually on 5 November, commemorates the actions of a Japanese village leader, who on that day in 1854, recognized the signs of an approaching tsunami and set fire to his rice sheaves – an improvised but remarkably effective early warning system – saving the lives of the many villagers who saw the smoke and ran uphill to help put out the flames.
COVID-19 ‘tsunami’
Mr. Guterres also drew parallels between tsunamis and the coronavirus pandemic, in their impact on lives.
“We are struggling with what some describe as a tsunami of death and disease due to COVID-19,” he said, adding that the metaphor comes easily because living memory remains strong of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, in which more than 227,000 people perished.
“Pandemic preparedness can borrow much from the progress we have made in reducing large-scale loss of life from tsunamis,” he added.
Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, echoed these words.
“What is true for this biological hazard is true for many other hazards man-made, natural and technological that are threatening our planet,” she said.
Getting the plans right
Ms. Mizutori, who also heads the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), also emphasized the importance of disaster risk governance.
“Clear vision, guidance, coordination and competence are essential to the success of raising tsunami awareness around the world. Lives will be saved, injuries reduced, and economy spared if we get the planning right … Prevention saves lives,” she said.
Similarly, Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), also called for continuous risk assessment and preparedness, especially given that the risks are compounded by the effects of climate change.
“Governments, partner organizations and civil society need to support and facilitate these crucial disaster reduction activities,” she added.
“Saving lives and protecting the livelihoods of communities at risk of tsunamis requires sustained investment in resilient infrastructure, early warning systems and education,” said Ms. Azoulay, stressing: “In this field especially, we need to build the future we want today.”
Helping communities globally
Around the world, UN works to raise awareness and educate the public, support policies, organize drills, create evacuation routes, and undertake several other activities to safeguard communities from tsunamis.
For instance in Asia and the Pacific, the UN regional commission, ESCAP, set up a trust fund for tsunami preparedness in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. The initiative supported the establishment of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning System, and has expanded its scope to cover island nations in southwest Pacific.
Similarly, UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission has helped bolster tsunami preparedness in the Caribbean – another region that suffered devastating tsunamis – through better coordination, hazard assessment, warning communication, preparedness activities, response and resilience to tsunamis and other ocean hazards.
Also, this year, with COVID-19 bringing new and complex challenges to disaster preparedness and response, UNDRR along with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) published a guide for school administrators to help them implement tsunami evacuation centres, should the need arise.
The World Day
In December 2015, the UN General Assembly designated 5 November as World Tsunami Awareness Day, calling on all countries, international bodies and civil society to observe the day, to raise tsunami awareness and share innovative approaches to saving lives.
This year, the World Day promotes target E of the Sendai Seven Campaign, urging governments to develop and put in place national and local disaster risk reduction strategies, by the end of 2020.
Caribbean vital to tackling COVID-19, climate change
The twin crises of COVID-19 and climate change present a once in a generation opportunity for the Caribbean and its development partners to form a new alliance for inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery, the UN Secretary-General told regional Heads of Government on Thursday.
António Guterres was addressing a virtual meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), where he praised countries for their leadership during the crisis, even as they confront shocks to their economies, tourism sector, trade and remittances.
“Your unique voice is vital as we tackle shared threats such as climate change, citizen insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic that expose deep and systemic inequalities,” he said.
Devastating regional impacts
The UN chief stated that the pandemic’s socioeconomic impacts have been worse than the virus itself for some developing economies, including the Caribbean.
He highlighted his push for a relief package equivalent to at least 10 per cent of the global economy, as well as an appeal for debt relief.
“As you have long advocated, the world must look beyond incomes and factor in the vulnerabilities of countries. The private sector, including the credit rating agencies, also must be engaged in relief efforts”, he said.
A strong moral voice
Mr. Guterres also underlined his solidarity with CARICOM members in addressing climate change.
“Your leadership and moral voice on the front lines is crucial for charting a recovery that will accelerate the decarbonization of the global economy and build a more inclusive and resilient future,” he said.
The Secretary-General emphasized his full support for the Caribbean vision of becoming the first fully climate-resilient region in the world.
However, he noted the “significant barriers” countries face, including for access to climate finance.
UN stepping up support
Turning to sustainable development, Mr. Guterres reported that the UN system is ramping up support for the Caribbean and all small island developing states.
“We are putting our best capacities and resources to support your voice and participation in global governance processes, to provide sound policy advice and help broker the partnerships that will facilitate your continued progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.
“This includes expanding and reconfiguring as necessary our physical presence and ensuring tailored support to every country in the Caribbean.”
The Secretary-General also thanked CARICOM for highlighting the crucial issue of advancing gender parity, and its unwavering support for multilateralism.
After nearly a decade away, La Niña weather system is back…
Many will be familiar with El Niño – the ocean-warming phenomenon that affects global weather patterns – but how about La Niña, which is linked to cooler sea temperatures?
According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), La Niña is back in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, after nearly a decade’s absence.
This is expected to result in sea surface temperatures between two and three degrees Celsius cooler than average, said Dr. Maxx Dilley, Deputy Director in charge of Climate Services Department at WMO.
“These coolings of these large ocean areas have a significant effect on the circulation of the atmosphere that’s flowing over them. And the changes in the atmosphere in turn affect precipitation patterns around the world.”
Uneven effects
The likely results of La Niña vary around the globe, but indications are that the Horn of Africa will see below average rainfall, as will Central Asia.
Elsewhere, WMO’s weather models forecast above-average rainfall for Southeast Asia, some Pacific Islands and the northern region of South America.
The UN agency also warned that East Africa is forecast to see drier than usual conditions, which together with the existing impacts of the desert locust invasion, may add to regional food insecurity.
WMO says that there is a 90 per cent chance of tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures remaining at La Niña levels for the remainder of the year, and a 55 per cent chance that this will continue through March next year.
This is important because La Niña contributes to temperatures, rainfall and storm patterns in many parts of the world.
Alarm bells
What’s more, everyone from governments to farmers uses the announcement of a La Niña event to protect activities that are sensitive to changes in the weather, including agriculture, health, water resources and disaster management.
WMO is now stepping up its support and advice for international humanitarian agencies to try to reduce the impacts among the most vulnerable at a time when coping capacities are stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heat is here to stay
Although La Niña typically has a cooling effect on global temperatures, there’s little chance that 2020 will buck the trend of increasingly warm years, however.
That’s because of all the heat trapped in our atmosphere by greenhouse gases, said WMO head Petteri Taalas.
And he warned that “2020 remains on track to be one of the warmest years on record and 2016-2020 is expected to be the warmest five-year period on record”.
