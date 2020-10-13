Energy News
Islands Aim to Phase out Fossil Fuels and Build Climate Resilience
From the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean to the farthest reaches of the Indian and Pacific oceans, island communities face common and increasingly daunting energy challenges.
On top of their vulnerability to climate change, Small Island Developing States (SIDS) tend to have limited primary energy resources, leaving them dependent on imported fossil fuels. This means severe price volatility and import dependencies, along with climate damage.
Small system size, however, makes island grids good candidates to demonstrate the shift in power generation from fossil fuels to local renewable sources.
In one instance, in Vanuatu, the power utility of Espiritu Santo undertook a grid assessment study that estimated 87% of electricity demand could be met with renewables by 2030. New operational procedures and enabling measures could boost solar photovoltaic (PV) power in the system as well as adding more hydropower.
Moving from predominantly thermal, fossil-based power generation to a system rich in wind and solar energy is not without challenges for SIDS. The variable nature of those sources – the sun must shine and the wind must blow – requires careful integration with existing power systems. The transition must be approached in a structured manner, with studies undertaken at key stages.
In Viti Levu, an island in the Republic of Fiji, grid assessments showed that the share of PV could increase as much as 65 megawatts (MW) with infrastructure upgrades and grid code changes to reduce constraints in the power system. After a thorough evaluation by power engineering experts, effective grid codes can be adopted and adapted from other countries with similar demand and generation profiles.
In the Dominican Republic, assessments have showed ways to integrate variable renewables into the existing power system.
By 2030, some 63% of real-time demand could be met by wind and solar energy. This means over a third more wind and nearly a quarter more solar than in recent years, while slashing the use of natural gas and oil-based fuels by more than a quarter. This could cut system operating costs as well as carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions.
After an island state sets its policies and targets for renewables, grid assessment studies can indicate feasible shares for the existing power system, as well as future investment needs. Such studies can also offer valuable recommendations on solar and wind integration.
While SIDS contribute only to a very small percentage of global emissions, they are taking decisive steps to scale up renewable energy and fulfil their own international climate pledges.
The Covid-19 crisis highlights LNG’s key role in global natural gas security
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) remains central to ensuring the security of global natural gas supplies and has played a major role in the sector’s adjustment to the exceptional drop in global gas demand during the first half of 2020, the International Energy Agency said today in a new report.
Global gas demand is expected to fall this year by 3%, or 120 billion cubic metres (bcm), its largest annual drop on record, the Global Gas Security Review 2020 finds. The report highlights that LNG contracting activity is on a sharp downward trend from its 2018 high. Covid-19 is a major cause of the historic demand shock, but the strong decrease in contracting activity is largely the result of a well-supplied market. At the same time, investment decisions have come to a standstill. After a record-setting 2019, no new liquefaction projects have been confirmed so far this year.
In this slowdown, LNG continues to play a central role in balancing global gas markets and creating the flexibility to adjust to fluctuations in demand. Faced with an unprecedented fall in global gas demand in the first half of the year, gas producers and exporters have had to provide flexibility to adjust supply. LNG was one of the key components of this adjustment, with monthly global exports decreasing by 17% between January and July 2020.
“Since the IEA started tracking flexibility in LNG markets in the first edition of the Global Gas Security Review five years ago, we have seen a notable improvement across a range of LNG market flexibility metrics. This is improving security of supply and was critical in enabling the market to adjust to the historic demand shock witnessed in the first half of 2020,” said Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA’s Executive Director.
Global gas demand fell by an estimated 4% year-on-year in the first half of 2020 due to the combination of the Covid-19 crisis and an exceptionally mild winter in the northern hemisphere. Most of the declines in gas consumption took place in mature markets across Europe, North America and Asia. Taken together, these markets account for over 80% of the forecast drop in global natural gas demand for 2020.
During the second quarter of 2020, when lockdowns were at their peak worldwide, natural gas spot prices plummeted to their lowest levels in at least a decade across all major gas-consuming regions. But prices recorded strong gains in the third quarter, supported by supply adjustments and recovering demand.
Natural gas demand is forecast to increase by 3%, or about 130 bcm, in 2021. However, the recent resurgence of Covid-19 and the prospect of a prolonged pandemic have increased uncertainty over the pace of recovery in 2021. The recovery of global gas demand in 2021 is likely to be supported by fast-growing markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. More mature markets should see gradual recoveries, and some may not return to their 2019 levels until 2022 or later.
“Global gas demand has been progressively recovering since June, driven mainly by emerging markets,” Dr Birol said. “However, this does not mean a return to business as usual, as the current crisis could have long-lasting repercussions.”
We need a sustainable and inclusive recovery from the Covid-19 crisis
Ministers and high-level officials from Latin American countries accounting for close to 70% of the region’s energy demand met on 7 October to examine how to put energy at the heart of their post-Covid economic recovery while moving towards more sustainable and resilient energy systems in a way that creates opportunity for all.
Chaired by Dr Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, and Alfonso Blanco, the Executive Secretary of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), the virtual roundtable featured contributions from leading figures including Brigadier Mark Phillips, the Prime Minister of Guyana, and Mauricio Claver-Carone, the President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
Ministers speaking at the event represented many of Latin America’s leading energy producers and consumers: Minister Bento Albuquerque of Brazil, Minister Diego Mesa Puyo of Colombia, Minister Juan Carlos Jobet of Chile, Minister René Ortíz Durán of Ecuador, Minister Alberto Pimentel Mata of Guatemala and Secretary Jorge Rivera Staff of Panama. Heads of regional organisations – such as the Ibero-American Association of Energy Regulators and the Regional Commission for Energy Integration – and senior officials from Germany, Japan, Spain and the United States also took part in the discussions. The full agenda of the event is available below.
Participants agreed that the Covid-19 crisis has done tremendous damage but that it has also created some opportunities to improve Latin America’s energy landscape, including by incorporating new technologies and more sustainable practices. They highlighted the need to keep up momentum behind the deployment of renewable technologies like wind and solar while ensuring security of supply, sufficient investments in grids and strengthening of regional and international cooperation.
“This vital dialogue highlighted Latin America’s many strengths – both in terms of its pioneering achievements on renewables, its rich energy resources and its diverse and dynamic population. I’m confident that the region has the potential to build a bright energy future,” said Dr Birol. “The IEA is very pleased to be working closely with OLADE and the IDB on many fronts, and we look forward to deepening this cooperation further. The IEA stands ready to partner with Latin American countries in pursuit of a sustainable and resilient recovery from Covid-19.”
“The pandemic is forcing us to revisit our long-term strategies so that our region’s energy sector can act as a motor bringing much-needed dynamism to the post-Covid economic recovery,” Mr Blanco said. “OLADE is delighted to have partnered with the IEA for today’s valuable discussions that will help inform the decision-making of Latin American energy leaders going forward.”
Coal Regions in Ukraine to Benefit from Poland’s Lessons on ‘Just Transition’
Poland’s National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management (NFEP&WM) and the World Bank, in cooperation with the European Commission, launched an initiative to facilitate a knowledge exchange between coal regions in Poland and Ukraine that can help both countries prepare for an energy transformation in the coming years. The exchange is part of the program that assists countries in developing and implementing inclusive strategies for transitioning to low-carbon energy systems.
The NFEP&WM will support study visits, conferences, and meetings organized by the Institute for Ecology of Industrial Areas and the Central Mining Institute, while the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) and Extractives Global Programmatic Support (EGPS) Multi-Donor Trust Fund, in cooperation with the European Commission, will support Ukraine’s participation in the knowledge exchange.
Representatives from Ukraine’s public and private sectors will visit numerous Polish cities, including several in Silesia – Poland’s main coal region. During these visits, they will meet with counterparts to share their experiences addressing the transformation challenges specific to the coal mining regions, including regulatory, organizational, economic, social, spatial, and environmental issues.
“For 31 years, the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management has been a big promoter and sponsor of many successful environmental projects in Poland, including those aimed at improving economic prospects in regions dominated by coal mining,” said Artur Lorkowski, Deputy President at the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management. “This enables us to share extensive experience gained in the ‘just transition’ process in Poland. Many cities and regions can boast about considerable achievements in this respect. We are glad that the experience of Polish cities and regions may be inspiring for our partners in Ukraine.”
The Government of Ukraine is working on a transition plan for its coal mining regions. The aim is to diversify the economies of these regions by creating favorable conditions for developing new sectors and generating new jobs, while simultaneously ensuring equal opportunities are available for miners and workers in industries directly related to the mining sector.
Poland provides valuable lessons when facing this global challenge, providing examples over three decades of Polish coal workers and coal communities chartering new pathways for effective regional transformation. Although Poland is still the largest hard coal producer in the European Union, the country has made impressive achievements in decoupling energy growth from economic growth. Polish GDP increased by 7-fold while energy intensity dropped by around one third over the last three decades – making the country a flagship example of socially and environmentally responsible economic development.
“Our new cooperation with the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management in the area of ‘just transition’ is a reflection of two basic objectives of the World Bank’s current program in Poland – supporting green growth and generating knowledge for the benefit of other countries,” said Marcus Heinz, Resident Representative of the World Bank for Poland and the Baltic States. “Our current flood protection projects on the Odra and Vistula rivers, or those carried out in cooperation with NFEP&WM, confirm that sustainable growth in Poland is of key importance to us.”
The project falls within the framework of the Platform Initiative for Coal Regions in the Western Balkans and Ukraine, created in September 2019 under the leadership of the World Bank and the European Commission (Directorate-General for Energy and Directorate-General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations), with conceptual support in the field of economic transition from the Government of Poland, the COP24 Presidency.
By providing advice, developing scientific materials, and promoting cooperation between regions, the Platform aims to facilitate the process of the energy transition as well as the economic transformation of coal regions towards a low-carbon economy. The Platform builds on the experience of the European Commission’s Initiative for Coal Regions in Transition, extending its scope by offering more opportunities to exchange ideas and knowledge via physical and virtual learning opportunities.
“The Energy transition process affects everybody in the coal regions of Europe and finding solutions requires the inclusion of all regional actors”, said Catharina Sikow-Magny, Director of Internal Energy Market at the European Commission. “The best ideas often come from the regions, and the EU Initiative for Coal Regions in Transition is a clear example of how ‘just transition’ initiatives promote the exchange of knowledge, strategy development, and project identification to assist coal regions in their energy transition.”
