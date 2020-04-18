IMF Predicts China to Surge, Yet Again, Next Year

The IMF now predicts that China next year will have the highest rate of economic growth since 2011, which was the last time when China’s GDP growth-rate exceeded 9% (at 9.6%). China’s growth-rate had averaged around 9% between 1978 and 2011, then slid to around 6.5%. If the IMF is correct, then 2021 will be the first time in a decade that the country’s GDP growth-rate is restored to its former long-time norm.
On April 14th, the IMF’s “World Economic Outlook, April 2020” stated that, “the global economy is projected to contract sharply by -3 percent in 2020, much worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.” The “Executive Summary” makes no mention, however, of either “recession” or “depression.” This is because the IMF predicts that the coronavirus-19 economic impact will end this year. Their projections call for the best performance being in “Emerging Market and Developing Economies” (the group that includes China) which grew at +3.7% in 2019, to grow at -1% this year, and at +6.6% in 2021. Among Advanced Economies,” the U.S., which grew at +2.3% in 2019, is projected to grow at -5.9% this year, and +4.7% in 2021. The Euro Area, which grew at +1.2% in 2019, is projected to grow at -7.5% this year, and +4.7% in 2021. Each of the two countries, UK and Canada, grew at around +1.5% in 2019 and is projected to grow at around -6.3% this year, and +4.1% in 2021. Japan grew -0.7% in 2019 and is projected at -5.2% now, and +3.0% in 2021. China is projected at: +6.1%, +1.2%, and +9.2%. Other main “Emerging Market and Developing Economies” are: India, at +4.2%, +1.9%, and +7.4%.’ and Russia, at +1.3%, -5.5%, and +3.5%.
Also on April 14th, I headlined “Why at Least America Will Be in Another Great Depression”, and closed:
On April 13th was the announcement that “Morgan Stanley warns that a potential second wave of infections could strike around November/December”. The firm said “We believe the path to re-opening the economy is going to be long. It will require turning on and off various forms of social distancing and will only come to an end when vaccines are available, in the spring of 2021 at the earliest.” How will it then be possible to avoid a Second Great Depression? Will the Fed be able to continue printing money without limit? Would an immense financial crash be avoided even if it can? The realistic outlook now appears to be super-grim. Perhaps sooner than anyone now expects, every investor will start selling into paper investment-markets that suddenly have no buyers at anything like today’s prices.
If that does turn out to be the case, then America’s crash would negatively impact other nations’ economies, and therefore even China won’t be likely to grow at anything like +9.2% in 2021. For the entire globe, the IMF’s “World Economic Outlook” is predicting that the growth-rate, which was +2.9% in 2019, will be -3.0% this year, and +5.8% in 2021. So, according to the IMF, the rate of growth globally will be twice as high in 2021 as it was in 2019; and, supposedly, the coronavirus impact on the global economy is just a one-year blip, instead of likely to affect the global economy over a longer term.
(For comparison: America’s total economic contraction during the first three years of the First Great Depression, 1929-31, was from a GDP of 103.6, down to 76.5, or -26%, and that was only the start, the nadir being -46% in 1933.)
The IMF paints an optimistic picture of what’s now happening. I don’t think that this is realistic. Of course, only time will tell whether the IMF’s predictions were based on sound assumptions, or whether (as I believe) the global impact of the coronavirus-19 plague will be long-lasting, instead of merely a one-year blip (as they think).
Above all, I believe that the impacts which this plague will have on global supply-chains, and on the distribution of wealth (concentrating wealth even more amongst the billionaires, as is especially likely in the U.S.) will be enormous and fundamental, producing major changes for perhaps a decade to come, and perhaps affecting also the balance of power amongst the world’s nations. But, of course, only time will be able to tell. If the IMF’s latest forecasts turn out to be as inaccurate as I expect, then existing economic theory is (and finally ought to be generally recognized to be) trash. Economists’ forecasts have in the past turned out to be no better than the mere guesses of non-economists, and existing economic theory itself will therefore need to be rejected and fundamentally replaced if this phenomenon occurs yet again after the coronavirus plague. A consistent bad record of prediction cannot characterize any authentic science.
India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves
Foreign Exchange Reserves refer to the international reserves held by a country’s central bank. RBI holds India’s foreign exchange reserves (“FX reserves”) in the form of foreign currency assets, gold, Special Drawing Rights (“SDRs”) and Reserve Tranche position in the IMF. India’s foreign reserves have been increasing since the beginning of this decade, reaching an all time high at $474660 Million as of April 10, 2020.
High foreign reserves are considered to be helpful for a developing economy like India which has a large Current Account Deficit. Adequate reserves ensure availability of foreign financial assets within the country and enhance its potential to survive shock waves in the economy. These are treated as backup funds to be used in the case of financial crisis. Foreign reserves play a crucial role in increasing international trade, controlling inflation and maintaining the value of local currency by buying and selling of reserves. During 2008, it was the reserves that came to India’s rescue after foreign institutional investors pulled out $12 billion out of stocks and foreign currency vanished. At that time, India’s import cover was 15 months and it might not be wrong to assume after observing the recent trends that RBI is moving towards the same direction. With reserves in account, investors remain confident that there won’t be much disruption if a crisis erupts.
The recent increase has been attributed to the government’s corporate tax cut which led to increase in investment from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and also external factors such as US Federal bank’s interest rate cut. FX reserves are used to maintain stable exchange rate and prevent rupee from depreciating. FX reserves are also used to maintain balance of payments. When there is macroeconomic imbalance in the country i.e. when demand exceeds supply, FX reserves are released to pay for imports.
J CURVE THEORY and LAG
J curve theory states, after depreciation of currency of a particular country, its trade deficit will first increase for some time before decreasing. The reason behind this is, the country’s imports will not reduce overnight and it will take time for consumers to shift to local products and till that time, country will have to spend more to import goods because of depreciation of local currency. But after a point of time, consumers will start buying locally manufactured products as they will become cheaper, the imports will decrease. Exports will also increase at the same time as its goods will become cheaper for other countries as well.
There will be a time lag from the point depreciation or devaluation occurs and the point when country achieves trade surplus. This occurs because there are some contracts regarding the purchase of goods which have to be fulfilled. So, the trading of those goods already contracted for is not immediately stopped. The country will have to maintain its FX reserves according to the time lag it’s expected to face. In India, this time lag, through empirical research is found to be 18-24 months, which is a substantial time period. And to cover imports of about 2 years, India would need 1440 billion USD in reserves, with average monthly import bill in 2019 being $40 billion. Though all imports will not be funded from reserves but reserves will have to be enough to provide backup to importers and confidence to international markets. However to move to a trade surplus economy, a country also needs to satisfy the Marshall Lerner condition. It refers to a model which says a country’s balance of trade will become favorable only when the combined price elasticity of demand for imports and exports is more than one. In other words, if the imports are inelastic, the country’s imports will not decrease and it will have to pay a higher import bill and similarly if the demand of its goods is inelastic in the foreign markets, exports will not increase by much; further increasing the trade deficit. Therefore both the demand of imports and exports together needs to be elastic so that effect of depreciation is large enough to be visible in an economy.
THE CASE OF INDIA
The price elasticity of export and import demand in India is about 0.9 and 0.7 respectively which adds up to more than one. Thus, India satisfies the Marshall Lerner condition. This doesn’t mean RBI should let its currency depreciate. I say this because of following reasons.
First of all, there is no certainty over how much the rupee should depreciate. To depreciate the rupee it will have to increase its supply in the economy which could be done by buying dollars or other currencies from the market in exchange for rupee which will lead to increase in FX reserves. However, how much rupees to release is not certain. Even if it had been certain, depreciation could prove harmful for India as many entities who had borrowed from outside the country would find difficult to repay the loan which will impact the credit rating of India which is not very good even now.
There is also a possibility that exports may not rise even after depreciation. The fundamental rule behind export increase after depreciation is that goods of that country become cheaper for the foreign consumers, however the importing country might not let this happen by increasing tariffs on imports from that country. This was what led to US-China trade war.
If rupee depreciates, India will have to cover the time lag which is approximately 2 years according to some estimates. During this period, import bill will increase beyond reach and can pose serious problems for the economy. Also, if the crude oil prices increase in the international market, the import bill of India will further rise because India still doesn’t have any alternate resources which could replace oil to its full capacity. Oil constitutes 27% of India’s imports and paying a higher amount for oil would be a huge burden on the FX reserves.
WHAT SHOULD INDIA DO?
India has foreign exchange reserves of more than 461 billion, which according to the global standards are very high. Using the universally accepted Guidotti-Greenspan rule, the FX reserves should at least equal the short term external debt (STED) of a country. The reason given behind this is that countries should remain prepared for the outflow of short term foreign capital i.e. they should at least have the reserves to meet the liabilities of next one year. If India moves according to this its reserves should be 108.41 billion USD as it is the STED, as on March, 2019.
Most countries tend to reserve amount greater than the short term debt to remain on the safe side if any financial crisis erupts. However, there is an opportunity cost of holding reserves. The reserves kept in US treasury bills have a very low interest rate of about 2-4%, means it is hard to gain anything by keeping reserves. Also higher the reserves, higher are the opportunity costs. As the cost rises, the marginal utility from holding the reserves decreases. Therefore India should release some of its reserves for productive purposes.
In current situation, where government has rightly though arguably extended the lockdown to curb the spread of the disease, it has become necessary than ever to stabilize the economy. With huge disruptions on both the supply and demand side, there is a need for huge funding. Government at the same time cannot expand its fiscal deficit beyond a certain limit. At such time, FX reserves should come to the rescue; government should withdraw some of the reserves to provide for basic needs of millions of poor of India who are now left without any source of income. Keeping in mind, the opportunity cost of reserves, India should take a decision on releasing them at this crucial juncture when whole world is fighting the pandemic.
Effects Of India’s Move To Increase Tariffs Of Palm Oil From Malaysia
On 28th September 2019, in a speech in United Nations General Assembly speech, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad said that India had “invaded and occupied” Kashmir by scrapping off Article 370 of Indian Constitution.[1] In retaliation, Indian Govt. threatened to ban, or impose high tariffs on, palm oil trade with Malaysia.[2]
Through this paper, the researcher attempts to show how a single political statement can influence the trade relations between countries and in turn their economies.
The researcher has undertaken the research on the assumption that Indian Govt. will highly increase the import tariffs on import of palmoil from Malaysia. In this paper, researcher analyses the impact on Indian and Malaysian economy under two conditions –
-Indian traders continue to purchase from Malaysia despite an increase in palm oil tariffs.
-Indian traders shift to other countries for purchasing palm oil.
It is important to know that for the fiscal year ending 31st March 2019, Malaysia’s imported from India goods worth $6.4 billion, while exported to India goods worth $10.8 billion.[3] Thus, Malaysia is in trade surplus with India of $4.4 billion. This is because India imports high-priced goods such as petroleum and palm oil at a large scale while India exports commodities such as sugar, wheat, rice, meat, etc.[4]In 2018, India imported palm oil worth $5.5 billion of which $1.3 billion was imported from Malaysia. This trade between the two countries constitutes 0.05% of India’s GDP and 0.41% of Malaysia’s GDP (GDP of Malaysia is $314bn while that of India is $2.5tn.).
A major limitation of the paper is the paucity of scholarly articles on the subject since the incident in question happened in October 2019.Therefore, the researcher has primarily relied upon newspaper articles to substantiate his arguments.
India Continues To Purchase From Malaysia Despite Increase In Tariffs
Indonesia and Malaysia constitute 85% of the total palm oil production, therefore the first response of Indian buyers is to buy palm oil from Indonesia but that may be improbable.[5] The reason being CPOPC (Council of palmoil Producing Countries) which is an organisation and both Malaysia and Indonesia are a part of this and their goal is to fight together against nations that increases tariffs on import of palm oil.[6] This opens a possibility that Indonesia may not sell to India and Indian buyers have to buy from Malaysia for want of alternatives. In this chapter, the researcher will analyse the impact on both the countries when Indonesia refuses to sell to India, whereas in the next chapter, the researcher will look into the impact when Indonesia agrees to sell to India.
Impact On Indian Economy
Due to an increase in import tariffs, it would now be expensive for Indian buyers to buy from Malaysia.This tax would not be borne only by the buyers of palm oil from Malaysia but also by its final consumers in India. The burden of tax increase will almost be equally borne by both consumers and sellers because of in inelastic supply as well as an inelastic demand.
Inelastic supply means that the supply of palm oil is not dependant on price in short run while inelastic demand means the demand of palm oil is not determined by the prices of palm oil in the short run. The elasticity of demand and supply play a major role in determining the prices of the goods and services. For Example- The demand for medicine is inelastic the price doesn’t come in the way of purchasing medicines. Also, the supply of water is inelastic as its availability doesn’t change with the change in prices. It is the elasticity of both demand and supply that determines the price.
The supply is inelastic as the palm oil trees bear fruits after 30 months of planting and continue to do so for next 20-30 years.[7] Therefore, it is not possible to see a change in supply when tariffs are imposed on the import of palmoil. The demand is also inelastic because of no alternate nation to get supplies from and there is lack of availability of economically viable substitutes. On one hectare of land, there is a yield of 3.7 tonnes of palmoil as against just 0.38 tonnes and 0.48 tonnes of soybean and sunflower oil respectively.[8]Though some consider soybean oil to be a substitute, data shows otherwise.
Palm oil and soybean oil are cross-price inelastic.[9]Their cross price elasticity at 0.103 shows that for 1% decrease in demand forpalm oil, there need to be approx. 10% reduction in the price of Soybean oil, thus Soybean oil is not a good substitute in lieu of palmoil.
The extent of the taxes borne by the sellers will reduce the profits and revenue of the businesses. The increase in cost of production will affect most of the FMCG companies, whether big or small, as they use palm oil as a raw material. This can also lead businesses to reduce the no. of workers they employ. As of now, the FMCG sector is 4th largest in our economy and provides jobs to 3 million people and 5% of the total factory employment in the country. Recent government reports have shown that unemployment rate in India is at its four-decade high. It can get aggravated by purchasing palm oil at increased tariffs.[10]
The extent of the taxes borne by the buyers will make the goods costly for them. Palmoil is used in products like soaps, shampoo, ice-cream, detergents, lip-stick, etc and increase in price of these daily-use products will adversely affect the expenditure budget of the households. Therefore household savings will reduce. Also such an increase in price of a bundle of goods may also lead to inflation.
During FY 12 and FY 17, India’s saving rate (the percentage of GDP saved) has been constantly declining and the main reason is the reduction in household savings. During the same time, the share of the households in total investment also dropped. There is a direct correlation between the household savings rate and household investment rate.[11]Thus, a further decrease in household savings due to increase in prices of those products manufactured using palmoil will leave people with less money to save and invest in banks, stock market, mutual funds, etc. it will decrease the investment in India to some extent which in turn leads to less infrastructural development.[12] This will hinder the growth of small and new businesses and will lead to reduced economic growth in India.
In the current scenario, when the Indian economy is badly hit and growth rate is very low, doing something that will increase the cost of production of almost entire FMCG sector which is 4th largest sector in India’s economy will be detrimental to Indian economy.
Indian Traders Shift To Indonesia To Purchase Palm Oil
When Indian govt. increases tariffs on the import of palmoil from Malaysia, it makes such a trade with Malaysia less attractive for the buyers in India. They would thus import from Indonesia as it is the only viable option after Malaysia as both of them together produce 85% of the palmoil production. As regards the CPOPC, there is no formal agreement and there are high chances that Indonesia will sell the oil to India. In this chapter, researcher shall analyse the impact of the same.
Reduced Foreign Exchange Reserves
The impact on the Malaysian economy will be very detrimental as India buys palmoil worth $1.3 billion annually and total exports of Malaysia are only $240 billion. When this trade shifts to Indonesia, it will lead to a reduction in exports and foreign exchange reserves in Malaysia by $1.3 billion.
As of 15th Nov 2019, Foreign Exchange Reserves of Malaysia stands at $103.2 billion.[13] And losing 1.25% of their Foreign Exchange reserves can have serious impacts on the economy in long run. These reserves are used for making payment outside the country and thus is important for payment of imports. Having sufficient reserves also help in preventing a country from external crisis. If Malaysian foreign exchange reserves were to fall, it would reduce its ability to pay for making payment for imports without incurring debt. Also, it would minimize the capacity to mitigate external shocks such as fluctuations in currency rate as selling or buying foreign exchange reserves can change their currency’s value.[14] Foreign Exchange reserves help to maintain international confidence which may take a hit if the reserves level reduces in Malaysia.
Reduced Trade Surplus
With a reduction in exports by $1.3 billion due to India not purchasing palmoil from Malaysia, the Balance of Trade surplus will fall by 5.7% of the 2017 level. The graph in annexure 5 shows the imports and exports of Malaysia from the period between 2007 and 2017.[15]The graphin annexure 6 shows the Balance of Trade in Malaysia.[16] Malaysia is one of a few countries whose balance of trade runs in surplus i.e. exports exceed imports.
A trade surplus is beneficial for an economy as it provides the nation with competitive advantages. Since the country is running in ‘profits’, they produce more which leads to more employment, a reduction in unemployment and generation of more income. This increases the standard of living of the people residing in the country. Also, the country has the capacity to import more. The 5.7% reduction will not be detrimental to the Malaysian economy as it already is enjoying trade surplus but can reduce these perks of being in trade surplus.[17]
The analysis by the researcher shows how a political statement can influence the trade relations among countries and also their economies. In the given case when India threatened Malaysia, it is analysed that the Indian economy will suffer if India purchases from Malaysia due to increase in cost of production and decrease in household savings but if India purchases from Indonesia, it will prove to be detrimental to Malaysian economy due to reduction in foreign exchange reserves and trade surplus.
This is not the first time there has been international trade affected by politics. The government’s intervention in trade is not uncommon despite the growing trends of globalisation. In fact, political factors have a huge impact on such trades. After Pulwama attacks took place, India imposed 200% custom duty on all imports and took off the status of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) from Pakistan. Ideally, India should not have taken that step considering the stance it took in 1991 to open up the economy to the world and imposing such harsh import conditions on one nation is a blatant violation of the same. But considering the history of Indo- Pakistan relationship and to improve your political standing as a daring country, India took that step. It shows us how much international trade is intertwined by politics that is seems almost impossible to be able to separate them.
Immigrant Investment in a Post Pandemic World
It’s 1918 and the Roaring Twenties is around the corner. Life is hard and migrants go to where life is better. Among them are the immigrant investors, businesspersons and their families who seek greener pastures in an ever-changing landscape. One hundred years later, instead of steam ships, we have commercial aircrafts traversing the Atlantic. These are indeed different times, but the narrative remains the same.
“Unprecedented”, a word that has often been used these past few months. When the dust settles and some semblance of normalcy returns, we will see a clearer picture what this global pandemic has brought all of us. Just like the world wars which drained economies from east to west, so will this plague that has not only claimed too many lives but billions of dollars in business as well. We hope to flatten that curve soon, but we are not out of the woods yet. The truth is that we won’t be fully okay until a vaccine has been developed which scientists say could be anywhere from six months to a year or more. We must accept that the economic consequences of this catastrophe could be much worse than the 2008 financial crisis. Immigrant investors have always had that distinct advantage but given the looming downturn, it seems that ship has sailed.
For small island developing states that rely heavily on tourism and economic citizenship programs, this will be a painful double whammy. From cruise ship and hotel cancellations to a decrease in citizenship applications, the effects may last a while. Larger nations that offer permanent residency through investment won’t be spared either. This epidemic greatly affects their processing times and possible changes in health screening procedures.
Thanks to their rising wealth, the biggest number of immigrant investor applications come from China. As of this writing, the Chinese government has been showcasing that they are getting back on their feet and that the manufacturing powerhouse is open for business. Behind all that is the preparation for a possible second wave of the virus while their high net worth families are busy recuperating lost income. Acquiring citizenships and residencies through investment may not be a priority at this time or for months to come. A reactionary demand from the Chinese market may be short-lived.
The 21st century is the era of global travel and tourism has been a cash cow for many countries. Visa-free travel has been a banner for citizenship programs who use it as a weapon to get more applications. This has been a major selling point for investors specially in the Chinese market given the limited access of their passports. With freedom of movement curtailed across the globe, visa-free travel is no longer an asset. It may have even become a liability.
Though we will unlikely see any data, we wonder how many economic citizens travelling on their second passports at the height of border closures encountered extreme difficulties? Many of them won’t entertain the thought of being repatriated to small islands at this time. What could be extra challenging is the high probability of permanent disease-related travel restrictions like what some African nations have experienced. With China at the epicenter of this virus, that will be a geopolitical nightmare of titanic proportions.
For residency by investment permit holders of European, American, Commonwealth and other developed economies, the story is not necessarily better. Though they have advanced healthcare systems, these are all enormously overwhelmed now. The huge populations in their city centers do not help the situation leading to a false sense of security. Increasingly, we see a grim economic future but there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Small islands offering citizenship for investment will see the need to implement further reduced fees to shelter their economies from the ongoing tourism slump. This stopgap measure may not be enough. If there is one thing this global disease has taught us, it is the value of local food supply. A resource of organic products from land and sea can greatly contribute not only to the needs of their own people but as a resilient export as well. Furthermore, instead of strengthening individual export production, a combined regional output would help make dents in international demand.
Regional harvests such as Caribbean breadfruit or South Pacific mahi-mahi should be considered. The European Union has been pushing the “Made in EU” branding so why not “Proudly Caribbean Made” or “From the South Pacific”?
The continued implementation of the Caribbean Community’s CARICOM Single Market and Economy can include this as part of their project. For its part, the Pacific Island Countries Trade Agreement by members of the Pacific Islands Forum may also institute something related.
Citizenship and residency investments focused on real estate are on the right path. Although real estate tourism should no longer be the focus. We should see more of these investment programs towards agriculture and fishery, small-scale manufacturing, and the health sector, the pillars of survival in a post- pandemic world.
One of the benefits of having an alternative citizenship and residency is the enhancement of the quality of life. Rather than highlighting the right to travel as a reason to acquire citizenship, countries that offer fast-track programs should emulate the larger economies. A great motivation for high net worth applicants to live securely in their new countries can be done by offering them easy access to premium healthcare. An investment program for a well-equipped modern hospital instead of a five-star hotel will benefit all the citizens of the country and will even attract medical tourism income.
Obtaining another citizenship or residency means that you open your options to a better life for you and your family. That means better security, healthcare, education, mobility and financial opportunities. In the last five years, we have seen a meteoric rise of citizenship and residency programs. How many of them tick all the boxes? With decreased wealth, applicants will be more prudent and will find the best options. It may not exactly be a price war, but it will surely be a value-for-money battle.
We may expect an increase in enquiries for these programs. Larger states such as Spain and Italy who have been badly hit may widen their residency doors. While smaller economies such as the Solomon Islands, who have yet to launch their citizenship scheme, may see this as an opportunity to undermine competitors. Only time will tell how the marketplace will react in a year or two, but the mindset of the applicant will remain constant. The programs who tick all the boxes will see the most benefit. A refocus must be done as early as now if these programs are to survive the economic effects of this pandemic.
