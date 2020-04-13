Immigrant Investment in a Post Pandemic World

It’s 1918 and the Roaring Twenties is around the corner. Life is hard and migrants go to where life is better. Among them are the immigrant investors, businesspersons and their families who seek greener pastures in an ever-changing landscape. One hundred years later, instead of steam ships, we have commercial aircrafts traversing the Atlantic. These are indeed different times, but the narrative remains the same.
“Unprecedented”, a word that has often been used these past few months. When the dust settles and some semblance of normalcy returns, we will see a clearer picture what this global pandemic has brought all of us. Just like the world wars which drained economies from east to west, so will this plague that has not only claimed too many lives but billions of dollars in business as well. We hope to flatten that curve soon, but we are not out of the woods yet. The truth is that we won’t be fully okay until a vaccine has been developed which scientists say could be anywhere from six months to a year or more. We must accept that the economic consequences of this catastrophe could be much worse than the 2008 financial crisis. Immigrant investors have always had that distinct advantage but given the looming downturn, it seems that ship has sailed.
For small island developing states that rely heavily on tourism and economic citizenship programs, this will be a painful double whammy. From cruise ship and hotel cancellations to a decrease in citizenship applications, the effects may last a while. Larger nations that offer permanent residency through investment won’t be spared either. This epidemic greatly affects their processing times and possible changes in health screening procedures.
Thanks to their rising wealth, the biggest number of immigrant investor applications come from China. As of this writing, the Chinese government has been showcasing that they are getting back on their feet and that the manufacturing powerhouse is open for business. Behind all that is the preparation for a possible second wave of the virus while their high net worth families are busy recuperating lost income. Acquiring citizenships and residencies through investment may not be a priority at this time or for months to come. A reactionary demand from the Chinese market may be short-lived.
The 21st century is the era of global travel and tourism has been a cash cow for many countries. Visa-free travel has been a banner for citizenship programs who use it as a weapon to get more applications. This has been a major selling point for investors specially in the Chinese market given the limited access of their passports. With freedom of movement curtailed across the globe, visa-free travel is no longer an asset. It may have even become a liability.
Though we will unlikely see any data, we wonder how many economic citizens travelling on their second passports at the height of border closures encountered extreme difficulties? Many of them won’t entertain the thought of being repatriated to small islands at this time. What could be extra challenging is the high probability of permanent disease-related travel restrictions like what some African nations have experienced. With China at the epicenter of this virus, that will be a geopolitical nightmare of titanic proportions.
For residency by investment permit holders of European, American, Commonwealth and other developed economies, the story is not necessarily better. Though they have advanced healthcare systems, these are all enormously overwhelmed now. The huge populations in their city centers do not help the situation leading to a false sense of security. Increasingly, we see a grim economic future but there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Small islands offering citizenship for investment will see the need to implement further reduced fees to shelter their economies from the ongoing tourism slump. This stopgap measure may not be enough. If there is one thing this global disease has taught us, it is the value of local food supply. A resource of organic products from land and sea can greatly contribute not only to the needs of their own people but as a resilient export as well. Furthermore, instead of strengthening individual export production, a combined regional output would help make dents in international demand.
Regional harvests such as Caribbean breadfruit or South Pacific mahi-mahi should be considered. The European Union has been pushing the “Made in EU” branding so why not “Proudly Caribbean Made” or “From the South Pacific”?
The continued implementation of the Caribbean Community’s CARICOM Single Market and Economy can include this as part of their project. For its part, the Pacific Island Countries Trade Agreement by members of the Pacific Islands Forum may also institute something related.
Citizenship and residency investments focused on real estate are on the right path. Although real estate tourism should no longer be the focus. We should see more of these investment programs towards agriculture and fishery, small-scale manufacturing, and the health sector, the pillars of survival in a post- pandemic world.
One of the benefits of having an alternative citizenship and residency is the enhancement of the quality of life. Rather than highlighting the right to travel as a reason to acquire citizenship, countries that offer fast-track programs should emulate the larger economies. A great motivation for high net worth applicants to live securely in their new countries can be done by offering them easy access to premium healthcare. An investment program for a well-equipped modern hospital instead of a five-star hotel will benefit all the citizens of the country and will even attract medical tourism income.
Obtaining another citizenship or residency means that you open your options to a better life for you and your family. That means better security, healthcare, education, mobility and financial opportunities. In the last five years, we have seen a meteoric rise of citizenship and residency programs. How many of them tick all the boxes? With decreased wealth, applicants will be more prudent and will find the best options. It may not exactly be a price war, but it will surely be a value-for-money battle.
We may expect an increase in enquiries for these programs. Larger states such as Spain and Italy who have been badly hit may widen their residency doors. While smaller economies such as the Solomon Islands, who have yet to launch their citizenship scheme, may see this as an opportunity to undermine competitors. Only time will tell how the marketplace will react in a year or two, but the mindset of the applicant will remain constant. The programs who tick all the boxes will see the most benefit. A refocus must be done as early as now if these programs are to survive the economic effects of this pandemic.
Effects Of India’s Move To Increase Tariffs Of Palm Oil From Malaysia
On 28th September 2019, in a speech in United Nations General Assembly speech, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad said that India had “invaded and occupied” Kashmir by scrapping off Article 370 of Indian Constitution.[1] In retaliation, Indian Govt. threatened to ban, or impose high tariffs on, palm oil trade with Malaysia.[2]
Through this paper, the researcher attempts to show how a single political statement can influence the trade relations between countries and in turn their economies.
The researcher has undertaken the research on the assumption that Indian Govt. will highly increase the import tariffs on import of palmoil from Malaysia. In this paper, researcher analyses the impact on Indian and Malaysian economy under two conditions –
-Indian traders continue to purchase from Malaysia despite an increase in palm oil tariffs.
-Indian traders shift to other countries for purchasing palm oil.
It is important to know that for the fiscal year ending 31st March 2019, Malaysia’s imported from India goods worth $6.4 billion, while exported to India goods worth $10.8 billion.[3] Thus, Malaysia is in trade surplus with India of $4.4 billion. This is because India imports high-priced goods such as petroleum and palm oil at a large scale while India exports commodities such as sugar, wheat, rice, meat, etc.[4]In 2018, India imported palm oil worth $5.5 billion of which $1.3 billion was imported from Malaysia. This trade between the two countries constitutes 0.05% of India’s GDP and 0.41% of Malaysia’s GDP (GDP of Malaysia is $314bn while that of India is $2.5tn.).
A major limitation of the paper is the paucity of scholarly articles on the subject since the incident in question happened in October 2019.Therefore, the researcher has primarily relied upon newspaper articles to substantiate his arguments.
India Continues To Purchase From Malaysia Despite Increase In Tariffs
Indonesia and Malaysia constitute 85% of the total palm oil production, therefore the first response of Indian buyers is to buy palm oil from Indonesia but that may be improbable.[5] The reason being CPOPC (Council of palmoil Producing Countries) which is an organisation and both Malaysia and Indonesia are a part of this and their goal is to fight together against nations that increases tariffs on import of palm oil.[6] This opens a possibility that Indonesia may not sell to India and Indian buyers have to buy from Malaysia for want of alternatives. In this chapter, the researcher will analyse the impact on both the countries when Indonesia refuses to sell to India, whereas in the next chapter, the researcher will look into the impact when Indonesia agrees to sell to India.
Impact On Indian Economy
Due to an increase in import tariffs, it would now be expensive for Indian buyers to buy from Malaysia.This tax would not be borne only by the buyers of palm oil from Malaysia but also by its final consumers in India. The burden of tax increase will almost be equally borne by both consumers and sellers because of in inelastic supply as well as an inelastic demand.
Inelastic supply means that the supply of palm oil is not dependant on price in short run while inelastic demand means the demand of palm oil is not determined by the prices of palm oil in the short run. The elasticity of demand and supply play a major role in determining the prices of the goods and services. For Example- The demand for medicine is inelastic the price doesn’t come in the way of purchasing medicines. Also, the supply of water is inelastic as its availability doesn’t change with the change in prices. It is the elasticity of both demand and supply that determines the price.
The supply is inelastic as the palm oil trees bear fruits after 30 months of planting and continue to do so for next 20-30 years.[7] Therefore, it is not possible to see a change in supply when tariffs are imposed on the import of palmoil. The demand is also inelastic because of no alternate nation to get supplies from and there is lack of availability of economically viable substitutes. On one hectare of land, there is a yield of 3.7 tonnes of palmoil as against just 0.38 tonnes and 0.48 tonnes of soybean and sunflower oil respectively.[8]Though some consider soybean oil to be a substitute, data shows otherwise.
Palm oil and soybean oil are cross-price inelastic.[9]Their cross price elasticity at 0.103 shows that for 1% decrease in demand forpalm oil, there need to be approx. 10% reduction in the price of Soybean oil, thus Soybean oil is not a good substitute in lieu of palmoil.
The extent of the taxes borne by the sellers will reduce the profits and revenue of the businesses. The increase in cost of production will affect most of the FMCG companies, whether big or small, as they use palm oil as a raw material. This can also lead businesses to reduce the no. of workers they employ. As of now, the FMCG sector is 4th largest in our economy and provides jobs to 3 million people and 5% of the total factory employment in the country. Recent government reports have shown that unemployment rate in India is at its four-decade high. It can get aggravated by purchasing palm oil at increased tariffs.[10]
The extent of the taxes borne by the buyers will make the goods costly for them. Palmoil is used in products like soaps, shampoo, ice-cream, detergents, lip-stick, etc and increase in price of these daily-use products will adversely affect the expenditure budget of the households. Therefore household savings will reduce. Also such an increase in price of a bundle of goods may also lead to inflation.
During FY 12 and FY 17, India’s saving rate (the percentage of GDP saved) has been constantly declining and the main reason is the reduction in household savings. During the same time, the share of the households in total investment also dropped. There is a direct correlation between the household savings rate and household investment rate.[11]Thus, a further decrease in household savings due to increase in prices of those products manufactured using palmoil will leave people with less money to save and invest in banks, stock market, mutual funds, etc. it will decrease the investment in India to some extent which in turn leads to less infrastructural development.[12] This will hinder the growth of small and new businesses and will lead to reduced economic growth in India.
In the current scenario, when the Indian economy is badly hit and growth rate is very low, doing something that will increase the cost of production of almost entire FMCG sector which is 4th largest sector in India’s economy will be detrimental to Indian economy.
Indian Traders Shift To Indonesia To Purchase Palm Oil
When Indian govt. increases tariffs on the import of palmoil from Malaysia, it makes such a trade with Malaysia less attractive for the buyers in India. They would thus import from Indonesia as it is the only viable option after Malaysia as both of them together produce 85% of the palmoil production. As regards the CPOPC, there is no formal agreement and there are high chances that Indonesia will sell the oil to India. In this chapter, researcher shall analyse the impact of the same.
Reduced Foreign Exchange Reserves
The impact on the Malaysian economy will be very detrimental as India buys palmoil worth $1.3 billion annually and total exports of Malaysia are only $240 billion. When this trade shifts to Indonesia, it will lead to a reduction in exports and foreign exchange reserves in Malaysia by $1.3 billion.
As of 15th Nov 2019, Foreign Exchange Reserves of Malaysia stands at $103.2 billion.[13] And losing 1.25% of their Foreign Exchange reserves can have serious impacts on the economy in long run. These reserves are used for making payment outside the country and thus is important for payment of imports. Having sufficient reserves also help in preventing a country from external crisis. If Malaysian foreign exchange reserves were to fall, it would reduce its ability to pay for making payment for imports without incurring debt. Also, it would minimize the capacity to mitigate external shocks such as fluctuations in currency rate as selling or buying foreign exchange reserves can change their currency’s value.[14] Foreign Exchange reserves help to maintain international confidence which may take a hit if the reserves level reduces in Malaysia.
Reduced Trade Surplus
With a reduction in exports by $1.3 billion due to India not purchasing palmoil from Malaysia, the Balance of Trade surplus will fall by 5.7% of the 2017 level. The graph in annexure 5 shows the imports and exports of Malaysia from the period between 2007 and 2017.[15]The graphin annexure 6 shows the Balance of Trade in Malaysia.[16] Malaysia is one of a few countries whose balance of trade runs in surplus i.e. exports exceed imports.
A trade surplus is beneficial for an economy as it provides the nation with competitive advantages. Since the country is running in ‘profits’, they produce more which leads to more employment, a reduction in unemployment and generation of more income. This increases the standard of living of the people residing in the country. Also, the country has the capacity to import more. The 5.7% reduction will not be detrimental to the Malaysian economy as it already is enjoying trade surplus but can reduce these perks of being in trade surplus.[17]
The analysis by the researcher shows how a political statement can influence the trade relations among countries and also their economies. In the given case when India threatened Malaysia, it is analysed that the Indian economy will suffer if India purchases from Malaysia due to increase in cost of production and decrease in household savings but if India purchases from Indonesia, it will prove to be detrimental to Malaysian economy due to reduction in foreign exchange reserves and trade surplus.
This is not the first time there has been international trade affected by politics. The government’s intervention in trade is not uncommon despite the growing trends of globalisation. In fact, political factors have a huge impact on such trades. After Pulwama attacks took place, India imposed 200% custom duty on all imports and took off the status of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) from Pakistan. Ideally, India should not have taken that step considering the stance it took in 1991 to open up the economy to the world and imposing such harsh import conditions on one nation is a blatant violation of the same. But considering the history of Indo- Pakistan relationship and to improve your political standing as a daring country, India took that step. It shows us how much international trade is intertwined by politics that is seems almost impossible to be able to separate them.
Uniting Businesses to fight the Pandemic
Pandemics by their nature test, challenge and overwhelm all the countries alike. When outbreaks race through the world they transform the way people relate to each other, businesses are run and people work. While governments are duty bound to provide for its people in times of crisis, it would be naive to expect an overstretched system to do all the heavy lifting. This is more true for the market-driven, capitalist societies where Governments have limited, if not forsaken, their welfaristic roles. When health, safety and lives of the entire human race is at stake businesses need to rise to the occasion and corporate giants need to step up efforts to meet the critical needs of our times.
As public health services of most nations buckle to the pressure of the pandemic it is time for responsible capitalism to step in. Although these are critical times for businesses too with disruption in global supply chains, volatility of markets , social distancing and looming economic slow down. But they have to make these difficult choices.
Companies with their hearts and heads in the right place can lap this opportunity to make this once in a lifetime opportunity for the greater good .The way the likes of General motors tackled the wartime crisis during World War II and rushed to create what President Franklin D Roosevelt called the ‘arsenal of democracy.’ The Company morphed from automobile manufacture to war supplies and made sacrifices that underwrote the success of Amercian forces on the battle field. “With the fate of the world at stake, GM played the starring role in the effort to outbuild Hitler and Hirohito. No other corporation, anywhere on earth, at any time in history, ever did more to win a war.”
In a similar way companies can redeploy their capabilities to meet the critical needs of the time. Businesses big and small can collaborate with each other to bring innovative solutions to tackle the crisis. A report from the Guardian states how British Industry tycoons like Airbus, Dyson, Ford and Rolls-Royce have thrown their weight behind in COVID 19 fight in a wartime effort to make personal protective equipment, hand sanitisers and ventilators.
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced $ 100 million to feed America’s growing number of out-of-job Americans while Bill and Melinda Gates foundation announced the launch of COVID 19 Therapeutics accelerator a $ 125 million fund in partnership with Chan Zuckerberg initiative to address the pandemic. Chinese giant Jack Ma is also contributing by supplying testing kit, protective equipment and face shields to African countries.
UN Global Compact world’s largest sustainability initiative has urged business leaders everywhere in the world to unite to support workers, communities and companies affected by the pandemic. It called for a coordinated international plan to limit “disruption to the economy and facilitate business continuity for a swift recovery.” In the spirit of solidarity and cooperation the compact urged business leaders to use 10 principles of the compact on respect for human rights, labour rights, environment and anti- corruption to respond to the crisis.
Indian Companies too are joining this fight. Tata Sons the leaders in philanthropy in the country have pledged Rs 1500 crore for the cause. Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra have offered to use their production facilities to make ventilators while Bajaj group, Hero and Vedanta have all contributed financially to fight the pandemic.
Responsible companies can aggressively pursue and protect the health and mental well being of their employees while supporting and uplifting them. Decision of IT tech Giant Cognizant to grant COVID 19 bonus to employees is a case in point. Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro has also committed to the well being of its 160,000 contractual labour force and is providing them with food and basic amenities at labour camps during the ongoing lockdown in the country. We can expect more Indian companies to follow suit in the near future.
While this is easier said than done however companies that invest in their employees and communities now will have more reliable and resilient workforce and will be better prepared to tackle the impending economic slump.
Its time for businesses to show the way, to offer stability and security to the panic stricken. This requires extraordinary leadership and a shift to larger consciousness. Companies must remember as they step up efforts and contribute in the fight that their actions can inspire confidence, add to brand equity and strengthen corporate reputation which is the heart of CSR debate.
Coronavirus Lessons: Leadership on New Economics
The Overview: Visible live on global stage, some 200 nations tackling their own internal battles and demonstrating their own execution styles of mobilization; so what has Coronavirus taught the world…
ONE: The Mobilized leadership; nothing more impressive is to watch your own Head of State in daily briefings.The national leadership boldly visible, tackling difficult questions, conflicting issues, repetitive arguments reaching climax and good ideas fostering safety and uplifting national morale, all in all good signs on teleprompter-less live, open and bold leadership. Well done, because, out of sight, out of reach, pass the buck leadership or mysteriously backroom operations now things of the past. National leadership can optimize their agenda and articulate bold and open economic strategies so the citizenry advance on grassroots prosperity. Build solid stage for daily briefings.
TWO: The Remote Working; welcome home, now critical thinkers and complex problem solvers stay in their own comfortable habitats to outperform with their special skills and replace downtown traffic jams via superb almost free connectivity and face to face conferencing.
THREE: The Remote Learning; upskilling, reskilling, and unlearning or re-learning revolutions taking top spot with remote engagements, the Coronavirus isolation started attracting minds to get closer and engage in meaning full dialogues. So, how do you train billion workers; via uplift entrepreneurialism, upskilling critical thinking and re-skilling complex problem solving all via remote learning in simultaneous synchronization. During last decade, National Mobilization of Entrepreneurialism Protocols repeatedly tabled to Chambers of Commerce and various Governments and Ministers of Trade and Innovative Performance declared too advanced; but not any longer, the meltdown of economies and armies of jobless waving inappropriate degrees now making mobilization of entrepreneurialism and boosting SME economy top issue of national economic survival strategy. The new standards on economical development competency now measured by skills on national mobilization of entrepreneurialism applied on upskilling of the working citizenry. Economies of the world have great opportunities on such deployments.
FOUR: The Small Medium Business Revival; never ever was there any serious real support or attention given in national debates to small medium businesses as what just happened; President Trump allocated a USD$350 Billion stimulus package as a earth shattering surprise, this is a true entrepreneurial move form President Trump like the Marshal Plan…Canada, Germany, UK, EU, Japan and dozens of other nations are doing the same. The multi trillion dollars stimuli is proof of sudden realization on importance of grassroots prosperity and SME as the real pillar of the economy, bravo, well done. Post corona virus economies will seriously challenge trade groups around the world like precise role of 11,000 Chamber of Commerce and how they mobilize their 45 million members worldwide, also some 100,000 various Trade Associations around the world on their role on digital platforms to foster the SME growth of the world. The SME are just not a small bicycle repair shop or someone with a sewing machine, majorities are smart entrepreneurs, AI, AR, VR connected to small and medium size enterprises and anxious to jump into digital platforms and expand globally. Global age has now altered old perceptions and digitalization provided new wings. National mobilization with upskilling is the missing link.
FIVE: The National Mobilization; Music to digitalization savvy ears, the term ‘’national mobilization” ensures rapid and massive deployments, the old economic development systems based on visiting some old dying plant, cutting ribbons to save jobs, today achieved via digital platform economies, good policies and decisions skate on interconnected systems and create national pulse. Often ignored due to lack of understanding on mobilization or digitalization of governments the future leadership need more specialization to mobilize national entrepreneurialism on innovative excellence to achieve higher exportability with constant upskilling and reskilling to stand up to global competitions. Skilled citizenry is where the grass roots prosperity hidden, as trade wars only proof of lack of exportability unable to face global demands. Digital platform economies now demand digital-minded-leadership, digital-speed execution and digitization friendly bureaucracies. We are never supposed to beat computers in Chess games but design unbeatable computers. The new post Coronavirus landscape is robot and AI friendly and witnessed what billions unemployed look like… national mobilization with global diversity and tolerance will solve such issues.
The Turn Key: How to save midsize business economy and advance on grassroots prosperity:
ONE: Identify 1000 or 1000,000 high potential small and midsize enterprises within a region or a nation, and create a national agenda to quadruple their performance on innovative excellence and exportability.
Deploy digitization of top national trade associations and chambers of commences to upgrade to world-class digital platforms so that their entire membership can skate nationally and globally showcasing their goods and services. Apply “National mobilization of entrepreneurialism protocols” This is a global age revolution based on entrepreneurial mobilization… study Pentiana Project
TWO: Upskilling, reskilling million small medium businesses and women entrepreneurs across nation:
How do you place 10,000 or 1,000,000 SME owners on digital platforms to boost exports and innovative excellence? Why such ideas are not major funding dependent but mobilization hungry and execution starved? What special skills are required to uplift midsize business economy in 2020, how to transform? How did Alibaba generated USD$39 Billion within 24 hours on 11–11–2019, how to optimize? How Round-tables and Cabinet Level discussions are a good starting point?
Coronavirus, like a message in a bottle, ended up on the shores of our collective human wisdom; lessons are harsh but the silent and uncelebrated deaths of the masses will not go in vain; intolerable pains of not able to hold the loved ones during their last breaths for the very last time will now bind us all together.
The rest is easy
