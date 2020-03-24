Newsdesk
APEC Health Working Group Statement on COVID-19
Reflecting the discussions of the Health Working Group which met at the 1st APEC Senior Officials Meeting, 7-8 February 2020, Putrajaya, Malaysia
We, the member economies of the APEC Health Working Group (HWG), held a special discussion on the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, which has affected many APEC members, as part of our two-day meeting during the first Senior Officials’ Meeting in Malaysia. We express our sincere condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this epidemic. We reaffirm the central importance of collaboration at all levels to combat this infectious disease and commit to working together to bring this epidemic under control as fast as possible. Lessons learned from past epidemics like SARS, 2009 H1N1 and Ebola have strengthened and improved the resiliency of the global public health system. These improvements in global health security are credit to the efforts of many people, including those in the health ministries and public health infrastructures of APEC economies.
We, the APEC Health Working Group, recognize the major efforts and actions undertaken by all affected APEC economies to control the spread of COVID-19, in parallel with continual efforts to learn more about the virus, and defeat this common enemy. This entails working in close collaboration with all stakeholders and public health officials both across the APEC region and worldwide, noting the trans-boundary nature of disease. We appreciate all member economies’ efforts on transparency and recognize the importance of the role played by all APEC member economies to share information to increase the likelihood of success of collaborative efforts to fight the epidemic. The APEC Health Working Group also stresses the importance of working with established mechanisms, such as the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations (2005), which play a key role in supporting the global response.
We, the APEC Health Working Group, also acknowledge that the current epidemic is having other effects on APEC economies, including travel and trade. Major threats to health security can impose an extra burden on health systems and increase costs. Therefore and in line with the HWG’s recent efforts to strengthen our policy-focus and contributions on issues of health and the economy, the APEC Health Working Group sees merit in exchanging views on the public health implications of efforts to respond and control this outbreak using an economic lens. These efforts will be in harmony with the work of other international fora and allow the APEC Health Working Group to amplify regional perspectives without duplicating work done elsewhere. In particular, the APEC Health Working Group will consider best practices that were utilized by APEC member economies during the COVID-19 epidemic to support the health needs of APEC member populations, with this knowledge-exchange aiming to promote resilient health systems and further strengthen rapid emergency response capacities in the APEC region. This work is closely aligned with existing APEC Health Working Group work streams and the APEC Health Working Group will review and discuss at its meeting in August 2020 during the 3rd Senior Officials’ Meeting. At that time, the APEC Health Working Group can consider advice and recommendations it may wish to advance to APEC Ministers and Leaders. The APEC Health Working Group will also consider how the Group’s efforts can encourage economies to take action to further enhance the resilience, scalability and sustainability of health systems to promote healthy economies and people.
EU Politics
The EU’s outermost regions: Strengthened partnership bears fruit
European Commission adopted a report on progress made under the 2017 Strategic Partnership with the EU’s outermost regions, which strengthened the cooperation between the EU outermost regions, the respective Member States and the European Commission. The report shows that this strengthened partnership is bearing fruit: building on the outermost regions’ strongest assets, regional and national actions are now up and running to foster growth in areas such as agriculture, the blue economy, biodiversity and circular economy, energy, research and innovation, employment, education and training, digital accessibility, transport and cooperation with neighbours.
European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “Whether near or far, the European Union leaves no one behind. This is what today’s report shows: the European Commission has fully delivered on its commitment to taking into account the specificities of the outermost regions across EU policies. I am most pleased that these regions are now capitalising on their unique assets, as illustrated in today’s report. We are on the right track to turn our strategic partnership into positive change and a better future for our outermost regions.”
Taking into account progress made, the report suggests that further efforts at all levels are required to address climate change, protect biodiversity, introduce the circular economy and shift to renewable energy in the outermost regions. Key sectors such as the blue economy also need continuous investment.
This is why, listening to the voice of the outermost regions, the Commission has created a number of opportunities in the context of EU policies and funding instruments. It has adapted EU legislation, policies and tools to match outermost regions’ needs and interests, while providing specific support to these regions. These measures include:
Taking into account regions’ specificities in policy-making, from state aid to taxation, from the European Semester to the Green Deal or the circular economy action plan;
Reflecting their specificities in twenty-one proposals for 2021-2027 EU programmes and funds, in a wide range of sectors including cohesion, agriculture, fisheries, research, environment, transport and digital connectivity;
Creating tailored opportunities under existing initiatives such as Horizon 2020 and LIFE;
Setting up dedicated taskforces and reaching out to the citizens of these regions through citizens’ dialogues.
The European Commission is committed to working with the nine regions to bring the strategic partnership forward. It calls upon the European Parliament and the Council to ensure swift adoption of the 2021-2027 legal and policy framework to provide outermost regions with tailor-made access and specific supporting conditions as soon as possible.
Background
The nine outermost regions are Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique, Mayotte, Reunion Island and Saint-Martin (France), the Azores and Madeira (Portugal) and the Canary Islands (Spain). They are located in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, in the Caribbean basin and in Latin America.
The EU outermost regions face permanent constraints linked to their remoteness, small size, vulnerability to climate change and insularity, which put a brake on their growth and development. It is in this context that the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (Article 349 TFEU), provides for specific measures to support the outermost regions, including tailor-made conditions for the application of EU law in these regions and for access to EU programmes.
Scattered across the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean basin, Latin America and the Indian Ocean, the outermost regions provide the EU with unique assets: rich biodiversity, strategic location for space and astrophysics activities, extensive maritime economic zones, and proximity to other continents. In October 2017, the European Commission adopted a Communication for a renewed strategic partnership with the EU outermost regions. The Commission undertook to enshrine their interests and concerns in policy-making and in EU funds programmes, to provide tailor made support and to foster dialogue between all relevant actors.
Newsdesk
AfDB announces bold measures to curb coronavirus
The African Development Bank on Wednesday announced health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in countries where it has a presence, including its headquarters in Abidjan. The measures include telecommuting, video conferencing in lieu of physical meetings, the suspension of visits to Bank buildings, and the cancelation of all travel, meetings, and conferences, until further notice.
Bank President Akinwumi Adesina made the announcements at a Bank-wide virtual Town Hall meeting from the institution’s headquarters in Abidjan. He stated that the measures were being taken in the best interest of public health and safety.
“My primary responsibility is to you, to make sure you are safe, to make sure your families are safe, to make sure you can function where you are under the best possible conditions health and security wise,” Adesina said.
Adesina said all efforts are being made to ensure continuity of the Bank’s operations including electronic documentation and approvals.
All Bank staff worked from home on Wednesday to test-run IT systems
The Bank has already taken several other steps to counter an escalation of the virus, including a 14-day self-quarantine for employees returning from high-risk countries.
Other multilateral institutions in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. have taken similar actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, the Bank has closely monitored the situation through its medical center, emergency management team, and its operational and executive crisis committees. Staff have regularly been provided with medical guidance and preventive measures are in place to protect staff and families from contamination by the virus.
A three-level COVID-19 response plan has also been developed to avert, manage and mitigate the effect of the pandemic on Bank’s staff and their families, while ensuring business continuity in the event of an escalation of the situation on the continent.
“Please do not panic. Measures are being taken. The situation deserves that we change how we work and where we work from,” Adesina said.
The Bank’s Board of Directors is reviewing the configuration and design of the Bank’s statutory Annual Meetings originally scheduled for May 26-29, 2020 in Abidjan.
Environment
Coronavirus and Climate Change: Observing World Water Day
A message from Dr. Jennifer Blanke Vice-President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development African Development Bank
The theme of this year’s World Water Day, observed on 22 March, is water and climate change. The issue has taken on greater urgency, given the global spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, responsible for over 13,000 deaths worldwide to date.
Hand washing with soap and water is the first line of protection against coronavirus. Scientists say soap renders coronavirus cells inactive and weakens the virus’ bonds to the skin.
As we commemorate World Water Day today, an estimated 400 million people in Africa still lack access to safe water, while 700 million lack access to proper sanitation.
Another factor compounding these dire statistics is extreme weather events associated with the impact of climate change. Africa bears the brunt of increased frequency and severity of drought, floods and cyclones – perhaps more than other regions of the world – due to the continent’s low capacity to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change.
For example, in the Horn of Africa, drought is exacerbating water scarcity and negatively impacting human health and productivity. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs, drought in the Horn of Africa in 2019 left an estimated 11.7 million people severely food insecure and over 785,000 children severely malnourished. The Office notes that escalating food insecurity further heightens risks, especially for women and girls, who must travel longer distances to fetch clean water for household cleaning, washing, drinking and food preparation.
After two major cyclones tore through Mozambique last year, government officials said the extreme weather events and subsequent flooding had caused $2.8 billion in damages and losses. This included an estimated 190,000 damaged sanitation units and more than 211,000 people left with restricted water access.
World Water Day is an opportunity to look at Bank investments that support Sustainable Development Goal 6, which calls for the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, and Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action.
Over the last decade, the Bank invested an estimated $6.2 billion in water supply and sanitation services. The Bank has also mobilized an estimated $150 million in climate finance from the Global Environmental Facility and the Green Climate Fund to co-finance water sector projects. The outcome: an estimated 52 million people getting access to improved water supply and sanitation services. Over the next 12 years, Bank water sector investments aim to provide an additional 154 million people with the same, across Africa.
The Bank also supports the development of climate-resilient, multipurpose water programs for storage and sectoral use – like hydropower, irrigation and river regulation – as well as investments that mitigate water-related disaster risk such as drought, flooding, cyclones and storm surges. For example, the Bank and development partners financed $210 million for the Program for Integrated Development and Adaptation to Climate Change in the Niger Basin. Covering nine countries, the project promotes investment in climate-resilient, hydro-agricultural infrastructure, sustainable land and water management as well as strengthened climate risk management.
We are committed to supporting climate action in the water sector and to scaling up climate finance to achieve water security, while pursuing an Africa with more sustainable and inclusive economic development.
Washing hands with soap is a major defense against COVID-19. It reminds us that water can be a matter of life or death. As we observe World Water Day, the coronavirus pandemic is a call upon all of us – member states, development partners and allies in Africa and beyond – to prioritize and invest in water supply, sanitation and hygiene.
Happy World Water Day!
Publications
Latest
The EU’s outermost regions: Strengthened partnership bears fruit
European Commission adopted a report on progress made under the 2017 Strategic Partnership with the EU’s outermost regions, which strengthened...
Coronavirus and it’s impact on the Belt and Road
The Corona Virus epidemic has shaken the world in numerous ways. The virus which first emerged in the Chinese city...
APEC Health Working Group Statement on COVID-19
Reflecting the discussions of the Health Working Group which met at the 1st APEC Senior Officials Meeting, 7-8 February 2020,...
AfDB announces bold measures to curb coronavirus
The African Development Bank on Wednesday announced health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in...
Ten years on Syria is still deep in wars
Having barely risen from the menacing impact of Bashar al Assad’s poor economic policies during the drought from 2007 to...
Coronavirus and Climate Change: Observing World Water Day
A message from Dr. Jennifer Blanke Vice-President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development African Development Bank The theme of this year’s...
Defeating Systemic Corruption? Anti-Corruption Measures in Post-Revolution Ukraine and Armenia
Ukraine and Armenia offer case studies on the challenges of recovering from post-Soviet authoritarian legacy, fraught with rampant corruption. As...
Trending
-
International Law2 days ago
Impunity in the Time of Corona(virus)
-
Middle East3 days ago
Iran Covid-19: U.S. sanctions should be suspended
-
Terrorism3 days ago
ISIS in Their Own Words
-
Economy2 days ago
Pakistan’s appeal for national-debt write-off
-
International Law2 days ago
Human Rights in the Context of the Changing Global Order
-
East Asia2 days ago
Corona and path to global state of exception: Futility of Solidarity, Civil Liberties
-
Newsdesk3 days ago
Scaling up Social Accountability in Key Public Services in Cambodia
-
New Social Compact3 days ago
Tips on creating a homeschooling environment for kids during coronavirus outbreak