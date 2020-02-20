Large Protest Erupt In the Capital of Haiti After Kidnappers Murdered Victims

Multiple protests erupt across Port-Au-Prince, the Capital of Haiti, after kidnapping victims murdered by unknown kidnappers.

After years and months of protests (Peyi Lòk) across Haiti for the resignation of Jovenel Moise and PHTK about the PetroCaribe funds, the country is going through a kidnapping crisis and dozen of people are reportedly going missing and abducted by kidnappers who are demanding a large amount of cash to let the victims go back where they took them from.

In the past few years, after millions of young Haitians spent 2017 to 2019 on the streets, demanding President Jovenel Moise resign over his government’s failure to prosecute years of unbridled corruption that siphoned billions in international aid into bank accounts overseas. Unfortunately, after all the protests, 187 protesters killed, 44 police officers killed, 2 journalists killed, President Jovenel Moise refused to step down along with his party named Haitian Tèt Kale Party (PHTK). After all the chaos, the beginning of February 2020, the country can’t take a break from unknown kidnappers and gang members.

The kidnapping crisis used to be like this back in 2004 but Police Nationale d’Haiti (PHN) stopped it by arresting and punishing those responsible for these crimes. Unfortunately, the same crisis is happening again across the country and everyone is wondering who’s behind these kidnapping acts in 2020.

During a press meeting, the spokesman of the police institution, Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune, had mentioned the absence of formal complaints to agree on the resurgence of acts of kidnapping in the capital until the victims’ families told him it’s true.

“Nap rezoud problem kidnapin sa yo, epi nap fe tout sa nou kapab pou retire Ayiti nan sa li ye la jounen jodia.”, Said the spokesman of the police institution, Mr. Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune.

According to Police Nationale d’Haiti, among those who got abducted by the kidnappers on FEB 8th were 5 members of a Church in Port-Au-Prince called l’Église Baptiste le Phare de Martissant. The kidnappers demanded $3M GOURDES to release the victims in order to keep them alive. The Haitian National Police (PNH), with the launch of Operation “Iron Curtain”, seems to be ACTIVE regarding the kidnapping acts across the country in order to solve these issues.

According to local media like Bon Déjeuner! Radio and Rezo Nòdwès, those concerned Christians were on a mission in the commune, that’s when they were attacked and then kidnapped by armed men. Relatives of the victims said that the kidnappers demanded $3M Gourdes as a ransom to be able to set them free.

Jean Rubens Eugène, another young person from the same Evangelical Assembly was killed, on the night of Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 4th avenue Bolosse, south of Port-au-Prince, when he was preparing to give to kidnappers the sum required for the release of the 5 young hostages.

In results of the killing of Jean Rubens Eugène, the teen who got killed by the kidnappers, a huge protest occurs in Port-Au-Prince on FEB 12th to demand justice for those who got abducted and killed by kidnappers and the protesters used this opportunity to demand the resignation of Jovenel Moise and PHTK because the Haitian Government refused to comment on the crisis that the country is going through. The opposition leaders and other political leaders blame the current Haitian Government for these issues in 2020.

“I think the country is going through a lot this year and it’s a shame that the current Haitian Government is quiet about those crimes.”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus, a political leader and founder of Vanyan Sòlda Ayiti and A New Haiti Before 2045 (ANHB 2045).

From reports, multiple men, women, and children got abducted by the kidnappers. Among those who got abducted are killed and some never got released yet. Unfortunately, the Police department can’t help release everyone the kidnappers got, but PNH is doing the best to help save everyone.

“I think Haiti needs young educated leaders and visionary like me and others to lead the country in the right direction this 2020 before it’s too late.”, said Mr. Werley Nortreus, and other protesters.

Haiti’s parliament shut down indefinitely in January 2020 because of the chaos, eliminating the check on presidential power that paralyzed Moise for years. Thursday marks the president’s first month of ruling the country by decree, but it looks like the country got worse.