Newsdesk
ADB Provides Further $170 Million for Capital Market Reforms in Bangladesh
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a second tranche loan of $170 million to conclude the Third Capital Market Development Program in Bangladesh.
ADB approved the program totaling $250 million in November 2015 with a first tranche $80 million loan to support vital capital market reforms accompanied by a technical assistance grant of $700,000, out of which $300,000 was financed by the Government of the Republic of Korea’s e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund, to assist in the implementation of the reform actions.
“ADB’s long-term engagement through its capital market development programs in Bangladesh have transformed the legal, regulatory, and institutional market frameworks in line with the government’s development priority to mobilize long-term financing to productive investments, such as infrastructure, for its sustained economic growth toward middle-income status,” said ADB Financial Sector Specialist Mr. Takuya Hoshino. “Significant progress has been made to further strengthen an enabling environment for sustainable capital market development under ADB’s program. The government is encouraged to continue to resolve pending items under its long-term capital market development master plan.”
ADB has been actively supporting the government’s current capital market reform agenda since 2012 when the Second Capital Market Development Program was approved. This aimed to rebuild market confidence after stock market turbulence in December 2010 and put the capital market back onto a sustainable development path. The program resulted in the 10-year national capital market development master plan and critical legislations for ensuring the independence of the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) as a regulator, demutualizing the two stock exchanges, better corporate governance, more reliable financial reporting and auditing, and insurance sector development.
The Third Capital Market Development Program was introduced in 2015 to build on the foundation established under the second program to broaden and deepen the reach of the reforms and overcome remaining constraints in sustainable market development. The focus was on the actual implementation of regulatory and institutional reforms, such as for strengthening regulatory and supervisory capacity of BSEC, establishing a risk-based capital framework for market intermediaries, enhancing the clearing and settlement system, introducing new financial instruments by the two demutualized stock exchanges, establishing a Financial Reporting Council, and strengthening governance of the insurance sector.
Environment
Bamako Convention: Protect Africa from hazardous waste dumping
The third Conference of the Parties (COP 3) to the Bamako Convention today adopted a set of decisions reaffirming the Parties’ commitment to strengthen the Convention in order to prevent African countries from receiving unwanted hazardous waste in their territories as well as promoting sound management of chemicals and waste produced within the continent.
Parties reaffirmed their commitment to take concrete actions to implement decisions adopted at the first and second Bamako Convention COPs. They also agreed on a common scale to enhance their financial contributions to the Convention. Parties further called upon African States who have not yet ratified the Convention to do so.
The strict standards related to the collection, treatment and disposal of municipal and industrial waste in developed countries have resulted in the illegal trafficking and export of hazardous waste to Africa for cheap disposal, often without any treatment.
The Bamako Convention prohibits the dumping or incinerating of hazardous waste in inland water and oceans, promotes the control of transboundary movement of hazardous waste within Africa and seeks to ensure that waste disposal is conducted in an environmentally sound manner.
“African countries are facing an increasing exposure to chemicals due to the growth in world trade, changes in production patterns and the relocation of chemical production from developed to developing countries. Human health is closely linked to the state of the environment,” said Arlette Soudan-Nonault, Minister of Tourism and the Environment of the Republic of the Congo and incoming President of the Bamako Convention. “With the commitment and concrete actions of each and everyone, I am sure that we will be able to meet the challenge of implementing the Bamako Convention,” she added.
Addressing Parties at the high-level segment via video message, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), said regional cooperation is one of the most powerful tools at our disposal in the face of the global climate emergency.
“We are in a critical year and a critical decade for our collective future. In this super year for nature, in this decade of action for the SDGs, we have a real opportunity to reverse the degradation of our ecosystem and biodiversity, and addressing the challenge of hazardous waste and chemicals is part of the big solution,” she added.
Parties also agreed to reinforce collaboration and create more synergies between the Bamako Convention and the related Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions.
“In view of similar challenges faced by African countries it is fit to explore how to further explore synergies between Bamako Convention and Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions, especially with regards to achieving the sustainable development goals,” said Rolph Payet, Executive Secretary of the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions.
The Conference also acknowledged the updated list of hazardous substances and encouraged Parties to use the list in their national implementation plan of Bamako Convention.
The Republic of the Congo takes over from the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire and will hold the functions of the Presidency for the next two years. The Bureau of the Convention includes the Republic of the Congo (President), Rwanda (1st Vice President), Egypt (2nd Vice President), Niger (3rd Vice President) and Zimbabwe as rapporteur.
Established in 1991, the Bamako Convention on the Ban of the Import into Africa and the Control of Transboundary Movement and Management of Hazardous Wastes within Africa came into force in 1998. Twenty-nine of 54 African countries have ratified the Convention.
Energy News
Building a “Grand Coalition” to bridge the gap between energy and climate goals
Ministers and high-level representatives from COP host countries met at the International Energy Agency on Wednesday to review ways the energy sector can meet climate and other sustainability goals.
The speakers included Kwasi Kwarteng, the Minister for Business, Energy and Clean Growth of the United Kingdom, which holds the Presidency of the upcoming COP26 this year; Michał Kurtyka, Poland’s Minister of Climate and President of COP24; and Joan Groizard Payeras, Director-General of the Energy Agency at the Ministry for the Ecological Transition of Spain, which hosted the COP25.
Held at the IEA headquarters in Paris under the Agency’s “Big Ideas” speaker series, the conference was attended by Ambassadors and senior representatives from about 50 countries, industry executives, and representatives from financial and international organizations.
The conference took place a day after the IEA announced that global carbon emissions had stopped growing last year, defying common expectations that they would increase in 2019. The news provided a positive backdrop for the discussions, which were chaired by Dr Fatih Birol, the IEA’s Executive Director.
As part of its mandate as the leading global energy organization, the IEA is focusing on both energy security and global clean energy transitions, helping governments steer the energy sector towards international climate targets in a secure, sustainable and affordable manner. In his opening remarks, Dr Birol pointed out that the energy sector accounts for most of the global carbon emissions, and has a key role to play in global energy transitions.
“Without solving the challenge of the energy sector, we have no chance of solving our climate challenge,” Dr Birol said in his opening remarks. “We want 2019 to be remembered as the year of peaking global emissions and the 2020s as the decade of the decline in emissions. And the energy sector is ready to be part of the solution.”
As part of its commitment to bridging the gap between the energy sector and the climate goals, the Agency announced it would hold the IEA Clean Energy Transitions Summit on 9 July in Paris. This ministerial-level event will bring together key government ministers, CEOs, investors and other major stakeholders from around the world with the aim of accelerating the pace of change through ambitious and real world solutions.
The immediate aim will be to focus on concrete actions to reverse the growth in carbon emissions this decade, focusing on all the fuels and existing technologies that can help achieve that goal rapidly.
To support these objectives, the IEA will publish two major studies ahead of the summit. The first will be a World Energy Outlook Special Report that will map out how to cut global energy-related carbon emissions by one-third by 2030. The second will be the newest Energy Technology Perspectives report, which will focus on an energy sector pathway for reaching net-zero emissions, looking in detail into all technology opportunities that could help to reduce emissions in hard to abate sectors.
The IEA Clean Energy Transitions Summit will be preceded by the fifth edition of the Agency’s annual energy efficiency ministerial conference, which will also take place in Paris on 8 July, and will be an opportunity to review the findings of the IEA’s Global Commission for Urgent Action on Energy Efficiency.
“The debate around climate change is sometimes too heated and there is too much tension between the energy community and the climate change community,” said Dr Birol. “We think this debate needs to be taken in a cool-headed manner. This calls for a grand coalition that brings together all the stakeholders that have a genuine commitment to reducing emissions – governments, industry, financial institutions, international organizations and civil society. Without this grand coalition, it will be very difficult to address this challenge.”
EU Politics
New ACP-EU Partnership: Moving forward towards a new partnership fit for the future
Today, new impetus was given to the post-Cotonou negotiations on a new agreement between the EU and African, Caribbean and Pacific countries (ACP) as the two chief negotiators agreed on the way forward.
Commissioner for International Partnerships and the EU’s new chief negotiator, Jutta Urpilainen, said: “I am personally committed to accelerate our talks to try to reach a final agreement soon. We made real progress in today’s meeting to move forward to a new partnership fit to address today’s realities, meet our mutual needs and champion our common vision of the world, solidarity and progress. I am honoured to take up this function as the chief negotiator for a treaty covering over half of the of the world’s nations”.
Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad, the ACP’s Chief Negotiator and Chair of the Ministerial Central Negotiating Group, said: “We are very pleased to have concluded the first working session with the new EU chief negotiator, Ms Urpilainen. The atmosphere was cordial, the meeting was productive and the discussions were frank and direct. The parties noted significant progress made both on the common foundation and on regional protocols.” Minister Robert Dussey continued: “Regional protocols that focus on the needs and aspirations of African, Caribbean and Pacific countries will ensure that the new agreement is inclusive and at the same time sensitive to the diversity of the ACP group.”
Extending the Cotonou agreement until December 2020
The Cotonou Agreement is a comprehensive association agreement, covering the EU-ACP relations. It is due to expire on 29 February 2020. As negotiations on the future agreement are still under way, parties have agreed on transitional measures to extend, without any change, the application of the current Cotonou Agreement until December 2020. Thus, the legal and political continuity of the ACP-EU Partnership will be ensured.
Progress made and next steps
Meeting with the ACP and EU negotiation teams, the two chief negotiators have made substantial progress in relation to the regional partnerships. Both sides have agreed on key chapters of the regional partnerships within the future ACP-EU agreement. In the weeks to come, EU and ACP teams will carry on the negotiations, merging proposals and fine-tuning the text of the agreement. These include the general provisions, means of cooperation, institutional framework and final provisions.
Background
Negotiations on a new ACP-EU Partnership were launched in September 2018, in New York, in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.
The initial rounds of talks mainly focused on the “common foundation”, which sets out the values and principles that bring the EU and ACP countries together and indicates the strategic priority areas that both sides intend to work on together.
The future agreement is due to include specific, action-oriented regional partnerships focusing on each region’s needs. Consultations on the regional partnerships were concluded in spring 2019.
The future ACP-EU Partnership will serve to further cement the close political ties between the EU and ACP countries on the world stage. Together, the ACP countries and the EU represent over 1.5 billion people and more than half of the seats at the United Nations.
Publications
Latest
Growing Political Instability in Middle East: A Case Study of Yemen
Yemen’s full-blown war was the consequence of a series of events that succeeded one after the other. Violence escalated during...
Political advantage through aid or trade: India’s knee jerk on Malaysia and Turkey
In today’s market economy, no country can live in economic isolation (sakoku). The USA (or its proxy India) has a...
Uganda: Expanding Social Protection Programs to Boost Inclusive Growth
Uganda’s economy grew by 6.5 percent in FY18/19, maintaining the rebound in economic activity over the last two years, according...
China Development Bank could be a climate bank
China Development Bank (CDB) has an opportunity to become the world’s most important climate bank, driving the transition to the...
ADB Provides Further $170 Million for Capital Market Reforms in Bangladesh
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a second tranche loan of $170 million to conclude the Third Capital Market...
Bamako Convention: Protect Africa from hazardous waste dumping
The third Conference of the Parties (COP 3) to the Bamako Convention today adopted a set of decisions reaffirming the...
How Internal Political Instability Risks Threatening Pakistan’s International Commitments
Dharna (Mass sit-ins) politics in Pakistan is not a new phenomenon as it has happened several times by various political...
Trending
-
Urban Development3 days ago
Designing Gender-Inclusive Cities that Work for All
-
Middle East3 days ago
Erdogan battles on multiple fronts in risky regional power bid
-
South Asia3 days ago
Battle of Yokes: Indo-US vs. Sino-Pak Nexus
-
Hotels & Resorts3 days ago
Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts Makes A Splash In South Florida
-
South Asia2 days ago
Mapping the Negative Indian Nuclear Security
-
Americas2 days ago
The Suicide of Critical Thinking
-
South Asia1 day ago
India: USA’s South Asian bulwark against rising China
-
EU Politics2 days ago
Trade preferences boost developing countries’ exports to the European Union