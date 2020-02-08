Hotels & Resorts
The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali Welcomes Travelers to a Serene Wellness Escape
Westin Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of its latest Bali Resort, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali, located amidst a rich expanse of rice paddies, ancient temples, and lush greenery. Embracing the brand’s core pillars of Eat Well, Move Well and Sleep Well, the new Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali is inviting guests to explore a restorative family destination devoted to personal wellness and recovery.
“We are thrilled to open the second Westin resort in Bali, which invites our guests to rejuvenate in Ubud, the spiritual heart of the island,” said Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Asia-Pacific, Marriott International, “Nestled in the stunning tropical terraces of Ubud, this property will enhance our proposition as a hospitality leader in wellness by offering signature programs under the key pillars: Move Well, Sleep Well, Eat Well, Play Well, Feel Well and Work Well.”
The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali features 120 contemporary guestrooms, suites and villas, each equipped with the brand’s signature Heavenly® Bed and Heavenly® Bath that deliver total relaxation. Additionally, there are two private Pool Villas that offer an intimate experience for larger groups and families with prime views overlooking the entire resort.
“As both a marathon runner and wellness enthusiast, I’m very excited to welcome guests of all ages to The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali. Ubud is a leading cultural and wellness destination, and the arrival of this resort, with its wealth of wellness programs and Eat Well dining options, will only enhance its appeal as a destination.” said Titus Rosier, General Manager of The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali.
The resort also has numerous dining options, including the all-day dining venue Tabia – featuring hand-painted murals by local artists, this restaurant offers international cuisine, local specialties, and healthy dishes from Westin’s Eat Well menu. Tall Trees offers a splendid dining experience complemented with an unrivalled view of the river and tropical forest, highlighting flavors inspired by ancient recipes in which fresh ingredients are cooked in a wood-burning oven to seal in the natural flavors. Tasty light bites, refreshing cocktails and drinks are available at The Lobby Bar that is set in a full bar concept with a smart design.
Guests can relax and recharge at the resort’s Heavenly Spa by WestinTM, which offers signature treatments to recover from jet lag, as well as massages that are inspired by local mythology, such as Heavenly Ritual – a couple’s spa experience that draws inspiration from the mythical Balinese dance “Oleg Tamulilingan”. The relaxing spa facilities feature five treatment rooms as well as four outdoor spa pavilions overlooking the natural scenery, plus a jacuzzi and steam room. An open-air pavilion with stunning views of the surrounding landscape is also available for early-risers to partake in morning yoga and meditation classes.
Guests looking to stay fit while traveling can make use of the 24/7 Westin WORKOUT® fitness center that is complete with TRX and state-of-the-art fitness equipment. The hotel offers its signature Gear Lending program, providing New Balance® shoes and athletic wear for guests who like to pack light. The local Run Concierge is also available to provide guided group runs along a natural 5km trail through the lush green hillside and picturesque rice paddle fields. In addition, the resort also features an expansive infinity pool overlooking jungle foliage that’s suspended above the winding Wos River. Kids can splash around the nearby children’s pool which features a miniature waterfall that blends in with the natural surroundings and is situated next to the Westin Family Kids Club.
The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali also features a flexible 160-square-meter of meeting spaces and the Westin Meetings program for productive gatherings. Other facilities include an onsite concierge, business center, gift shop, valet and self-parking.
In addition to relaxing at the resort, guests can visit the center of Ubud within a short driving distance from the resort. The Ubud Palace showcases classic Balinese architecture and hosts regular traditional dance and music performances, or guests can shop for souvenirs and local handicrafts at the numerous boutiques and Ubud Market. Other attractions include the Ubud Monkey Forest, Tegalalang Rice Terrace, and Tegenungan Waterfall.
Hotels & Resorts
Hyatt Place Brand To Debut In The Dominican Republic
Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today that Hyatt has entered into a management agreement with Pipax Investment, S.RL. for a new Hyatt Place hotel in the capital city of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo. The 120-room Hyatt Place Santo Domingo Piantini will mark the Hyatt Place brand’s debut in the Dominican Republic and will be located in the country’s epicenter for commercial and financial activities. The hotel will feature the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, approachable atmosphere and added conveniences that help guests do more.
With construction expected to begin this year, Hyatt Place Santo Domingo Piantini is projected to open in the third quarter of 2024 and will join the recently opened all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. Known for its unexpectedly elevated amenities and uncomplicated experience, the Hyatt Place brand continues to increase its presence with four hotels currently operating in the Caribbean.
“We are thrilled to announce plans to introduce the Hyatt Place brand in the Dominican Republic and expand the brand’s footprint in the Caribbean through the development of this new hotel in such a prominent location in Santo Domingo,” said Camilo Bolaños, Vice President of Development and Real Estate – Latin America and Caribbean, Hyatt. “Hyatt Place hotels offer high-energy professionals who want to balance their priorities and get the most out of their stay, so they can get the most out of their lives.”
The capital city of Santo Domingo has experienced significant economic and industrial growth over the last decade with new commercial and residential developments opening in recent years. With a growing population of approximately one million, Santo Domingo is considered one of the main business and commerce centers in the Caribbean. Constructed by the team at Constructora Aybar & Contemega, Hyatt Place Santo Domingo Piantini will be located in the central area of Santo Domingo within the Ensanche Piantini, considered one of the destination’s most sought after location in light of recent retail, commercial and hotel development.
The Hyatt Place brand is rooted in extensive consumer insights indicating that guests seek stylish, comfortable experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and familiar routines. To embody this, the brand offers approachable hospitality and purposeful service in a smartly designed, contemporary environment.
Hotels & Resorts
Delta Hotels by Marriott Expands Global Presence with Indianapolis Airport Opening
Delta Hotels announced today the official grand opening of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport in collaboration with Navika Capitol Group & The Ghoman Group. The hotel focuses on doing the simple things perfectly, featuring a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort. This is Delta’s first branded hotel in the Indianapolis region and signals the continued global expansion of the brand since being acquired by Marriott International in 2015. Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport opens in collaboration with Navika Capitol Group & The Ghoman Group.
“We are delighted to welcome this new hotel into the Delta Hotels family,” said Jennifer McLennan, Global Brand Leader Delta Hotels by Marriott. “We know our guests are seasoned travelers looking for a seamless experience, and that is why we are laser focused on maximizing those key travel essentials that guests need during their stay. The brand’s streamlined service, and attention to detail make our hotels exactly where guests want to be for business trips, weekend getaways, and everything in between.”
The Delta Hotels by Marriott brand is rooted in simplicity and focused on perfecting the small details that make all the difference during travel. Thoughtful design, complimentary water, a fully-stocked Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and efficient service are just a few of the elements that bring this brand promise to life.
Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport is located 7 miles from the award-winning Indianapolis International Airport and 8 miles from downtown Indianapolis. The hotel offers shuttle service to/from the airport and is a short ride to Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Indianapolis Zoo and the Indianapolis Children’s Museum in downtown Indianapolis.
The hotel will feature 240 beautifully designed guestrooms with features such as free Wi-Fi, free bottled water, luxurious bath amenities and workspaces designed to keep you focused. In addition to these amenities, Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport will also include a full-service Italian-inspired restaurant and bar concept, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom; a full-service stand-alone Starbucks; and 5,193 square feet of technologically advanced meeting and conference space in three meeting rooms.
“Delta Hotels by Marriott Indianapolis Airport offers the best of what modern business and leisure travelers need from their stay, from state-of-the-art technology to intuitive design,” said Mike McCurdy, General Manager.
Delta Hotels is a member of Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). Guests can gain exclusive access to even more digital features through the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app when they book direct, including mobile check-in and checkout, keyless entry and Mobile Requests to make their travel experience seamless. Marriott Bonvoy members will also earn points for their stay at Delta Hotels and can redeem for hotel stays across the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of brands.
Hotels & Resorts
Nearly 200 Hyatt Hotels Expected to Open in the Americas Region by 2022
Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced that Hyatt plans to grow its Americas brand portfolio with the expected opening of more than 50 full service and select service hotels in 2020 and the addition of more than 140 additional hotels to its pipeline of hotels expected to open by 2022. This growth is set to fuel Hyatt’s regional brand presence by 33 percent of its current Americas portfolio. Newly executed deals for properties – under management and franchise agreements – will join 585 Hyatt hotels that are currently open and operating in the Americas.
The Americas region continues to be a top priority for Hyatt and prospective developers due to business demand in several strong regional markets like California, Texas, New York, Canada and Mexico.
“Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully growing our full service and select service portfolio of brands in the Americas region – and growing and running our core hotel business: the development, management and franchising of full service and select service hotels, while being best-in-class,” said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “Hyatt’s Americas growth through 2022 further signals incredible strength in our brand among owners, customers, and guests across the largest region within Hyatt’s global portfolio.”
Notably, Hyatt’s newest brands – Alila, Destination Hotels, Joie de Vivre, and Thompson Hotels – are experiencing strong growth with new openings and executed managed and franchised deals, including the following:
The 225-room Thompson Washington D.C., which marked the Thompson Hotels brand’s introduction to the nation’s capital on January 8, 2020;
A 130-room Alila hotel in Encinitas, Calif., which will mark the Alila brand’s first new-build hotel in the Americas in early 2021;
The 80-room Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, A Destination Hotel (Va.), which will mark the second Quirk Hotel in Virginia, joining Quirk Hotel Richmond in March 2020; and
A 161-room Joie de Vivre hotel and 226-room hotel within the Destination Hotels brand, located in Oceanside, Calif., in late 2020.
The growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House select service brands, remains a strategic priority with more than 100 expected to open across North and South America through 2022.
New openings and executed managed and franchise deals in the Americas, per brand, include:
Alila
The Alila brand features luxury hotels in unique locations, distinguished by innovative eco-design and a strong commitment to sustainable tourism. Alila means “surprise” in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of Alila hotels and the impression guests feel when they stay as a guest. alilahotels.com
A hotel within the Alila brand, located in Encinitas, Calif., 130 guestrooms, Early 2021
Andaz
Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels weaves the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property’s surroundings for a distinctively local experience. Every Andaz hotel is a unique expression of the culture that surrounds it, and enables guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity. andaz.com
Andaz Palm Springs (Calif.), 150 guestrooms, Late 2020
Andaz Toronto – Yorkville, 160 guestrooms, 2021
Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay, 184 guestrooms, 2021
Destination Hotels
The Destination Hotels brand is a collection of more than 40 upscale and luxury independent hotels, resorts and residences across North America. Serving as both the explorer and the guide, Destination hotels ensure a sense of genuine belonging and the chance to encounter life-enhancing discoveries. destinationhotels.com
Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, A Destination Hotel (Va.), 80 guestrooms, March 2020
Wyndhurst Manor & Club, A Destination Hotel (Lenox, Mass.), 46 guestrooms, May 2020
The Shay, A Destination Hotel (Culver City, Calif.), 148 guestrooms, Late Summer 2020
A hotel within the Destination Hotels brand, located in Oceanside, Calif., 226 guestrooms, Late 2020
Grand Hyatt
Grand Hyatt hotels celebrate the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Drawing inspiration from each destination, Grand Hyatt hotels provide superior service and signature experiences within a backdrop of dramatic architecture, world-class restaurants, luxury spas, and spectacular meeting and event spaces. grandhyatt.com
Grand Hyatt Nashville (Tenn.), 591 guestrooms, Fall 2020
Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman, 351 guestrooms, 2022
Hyatt Centric
Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations around the world and is Hyatt’s fastest growing lifestyle brand. Hyatt Centric hotels help fuel guest discovery, located in the heart of the action with passionately engaged team members always on-hand to serve up insider knowledge and provide local expertise. hyattcentric.com
Hyatt Centric Old Town Alexandria (Va.), 124 guestrooms, January 22, 2020
Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland (Ore.), 220 guestrooms, February 2020
Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis, 145 guestrooms, Spring 2020
Hyatt Centric 39th & 5th New York, 163 guestrooms, March 2020
Hyatt Centric San Salvador (El Salvador), 138 guestrooms, April 2020
Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale (Fla.), 238 guestrooms, May 2020
Hyatt Centric City Center Philadelphia, 332 guestrooms, June 2020
Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis (Tenn.), 227 guestrooms, 2021
Hyatt Centric Downtown Austin (Texas), 200 guestrooms, 2021
Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville (Tenn.), 252 guestrooms, 2021
Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento (Calif.), 172 guestrooms, 2021
Hyatt Centric Koreatown Los Angeles, 310 guestrooms, 2021
Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte (N.C.), 175 guestrooms, 2021
Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, 218 guestrooms, 2022
Hyatt Centric Niagara Falls (Ontario, Canada), 364 guestrooms, 2022
A hotel within the Hyatt Centric brand, located in downtown Los Angeles, 138 guestrooms, 2022
Hyatt House
Hyatt House hotels are designed to welcome guests as extended stay residents. Apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas remind guests of the conveniences of home. hyatthouse.com
United States: More than 40 executed contracts for Hyatt House hotels in key markets, including Scottsdale, Ariz.; Los Angeles; Sacramento, Calif.; Denver; Lewes, Del.; Tampa, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; Atlanta; Chicago; Louisville, Ky.; Kansas City, Mo.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Harlem, N.Y.; Allentown, Penn.; Columbus, Ohio; Portland, Ore.; Nashville, Tenn.; Houston; and Dallas.
Canada: Six executed contracts for Hyatt House hotels in Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Ottawa, Hamilton and Mississauga, Ontario.
Hyatt Place
Hyatt Place hotels offer a modern, comfortable and seamless experience, combining style and innovation to create a casual hotel environment for today’s multi-tasking traveler. From the lobby to the guest rooms to in-hotel dining, every touchpoint is designed with the high value business traveler in mind. hyattplace.com
United States: More than 65 executed contracts for Hyatt Place hotels in key markets, including Fairbanks, Ala.; Flagstaff, Ariz.; Fayetteville, Ark.; Bakersfield, Paso Robles and Sonoma, Calif.; Titusville, Fla.; Chicago; Indianapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; Wichita, Kan.; Bossier City, La.; Boston; Reno, Nev.; Fort Lee and Newark, N.J.; Albany, N.Y.; Winston Salem, N.C.; Philadelphia; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and McAllen, Texas; Harrisonburg and Virginia Beach, Va.; and Vancouver, Wash.
Canada: Fourteen executed contracts for Hyatt Place hotels in Kelowna and Prince George and Richmond, British Columbia; Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Moncton, New Brunswick; Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Ontario; and Montreal, Quebec.
Latin America: One executed contract for Hyatt PlaceSan Jose Cariari located in Heredia, Costa Rica.
Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency hotels are intuitively designed to make travel free from stress and filled with success. Conveniently located in urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries, Hyatt Regency hotels offer seamless experiences for any occasion, from energizing vacations to personalized, high-touch meetings. hyattregency.com
Hyatt Regency Frisco (Texas), 301 guestrooms, Spring 2020
Hyatt Regency Insurgentes Mexico City, 250 guestrooms, 2021
Hyatt Regency Niagara Falls (Ontario, Canada), 703 guestrooms, 2022
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City (Utah), 700 guestrooms, 2022
Joie de Vivre
Since its founding in San Francisco in 1987, the Joie de Vivre boutique lifestyle brand has made curating playful travel through local connections and eclectic experiences its signature. Each Joie de Vivre hotel is an original concept designed to reflect its neighborhood. jdvhotels.com
The Ambassador Chicago, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, 285 guestrooms, February 2020
El Capitan, a Joie de Vivre Hotel (Merced, Calif.), 114 guestrooms, Summer 2020
A hotel within the Joie de Vivre brand, located in Oceanside, Calif., 161 guestrooms, Late 2020
Miraval
Miraval is a luxury leader in wellness resorts and spas for individuals looking to create a life in balance through alignment of the body, mind and spirit. Opened in 1995, Miraval Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., pioneered the destination wellness spa resort category with its comprehensive program of activities, experiences and personal treatments. miravalresorts.com
Miraval Berkshires (N.Y.), 102 guestrooms, May 2020
Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. parkhyatt.com
Park Hyatt Toronto* (Ontario, Canada), 219 guestrooms, October 2020
*Reopening after property redesign
Park Hyatt Los Angeles at Oceanwide Plaza, 184 guestrooms, 2021
Park Hyatt Los Cabos (Mexico), 163 guestrooms, 2021
Park Hyatt Mexico City (Mexico), 155 guestrooms, 2021
Thompson Hotels
Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is an award-winning lifestyle brand that delivers a new take on modern luxury and tailored stays for guests with connections to world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design. Each location offers a stunning, carefully layered and dynamic urban or resort setting that molds into the surrounding community. thompsonhotels.com
Thompson Washington D.C., 225 guestrooms, January 8, 2020
Thompson San Antonio, 162 guestrooms, Late Summer 2020
Thompson Dallas, 219 guestrooms, Fall 2020
Thompson Hollywood (Calif.), 190 guestrooms, 2021
Thompson Austin, 200 guestrooms, 2021
Thompson Denver, 220 guestrooms, 2021
Thompson Savannah (Ga.), 193 guestrooms, 2021
Thompson New York – Central Park*, 2021
Rebrand from Parker New York
Thompson South Beach (Miami), 150 guestrooms, 2022
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of independent, premium hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters and boutique properties to resorts. Each hotel is one-of-a-kind and offers story-worthy and extraordinary experiences for our guests. unboundcollectionbyhyatt.com
Mar Monte* (Santa Barbara, Calif.), 200 guestrooms, Spring 2020
*Rebrand from Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara
A hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, located in Kansas City, Mo., 144 guestrooms, Summer 2020
A hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, located in Hollywood, Calif., 64 guestrooms, 2021
Hotel La Compañia (Panama City, Panama), 88 guestrooms, 2021
