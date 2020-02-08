The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali Welcomes Travelers to a Serene Wellness Escape

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced that Hyatt plans to grow its Americas brand portfolio with the expected opening of more than 50 full service and select service hotels in 2020 and the addition of more than 140 additional hotels to its pipeline of hotels expected to open by 2022. This growth is set to fuel Hyatt’s regional brand presence by 33 percent of its current Americas portfolio. Newly executed deals for properties – under management and franchise agreements – will join 585 Hyatt hotels that are currently open and operating in the Americas.

The Americas region continues to be a top priority for Hyatt and prospective developers due to business demand in several strong regional markets like California, Texas, New York, Canada and Mexico.

“Hyatt remains focused on thoughtfully growing our full service and select service portfolio of brands in the Americas region – and growing and running our core hotel business: the development, management and franchising of full service and select service hotels, while being best-in-class,” said Pete Sears, Americas group president, Hyatt. “Hyatt’s Americas growth through 2022 further signals incredible strength in our brand among owners, customers, and guests across the largest region within Hyatt’s global portfolio.”

Notably, Hyatt’s newest brands – Alila, Destination Hotels, Joie de Vivre, and Thompson Hotels – are experiencing strong growth with new openings and executed managed and franchised deals, including the following:

The 225-room Thompson Washington D.C., which marked the Thompson Hotels brand’s introduction to the nation’s capital on January 8, 2020;

A 130-room Alila hotel in Encinitas, Calif., which will mark the Alila brand’s first new-build hotel in the Americas in early 2021;

The 80-room Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, A Destination Hotel (Va.), which will mark the second Quirk Hotel in Virginia, joining Quirk Hotel Richmond in March 2020; and

A 161-room Joie de Vivre hotel and 226-room hotel within the Destination Hotels brand, located in Oceanside, Calif., in late 2020.

The growth of the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House select service brands, remains a strategic priority with more than 100 expected to open across North and South America through 2022.

New openings and executed managed and franchise deals in the Americas, per brand, include:

Alila

The Alila brand features luxury hotels in unique locations, distinguished by innovative eco-design and a strong commitment to sustainable tourism. Alila means “surprise” in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of Alila hotels and the impression guests feel when they stay as a guest. alilahotels.com

A hotel within the Alila brand, located in Encinitas, Calif., 130 guestrooms, Early 2021

Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels weaves the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property’s surroundings for a distinctively local experience. Every Andaz hotel is a unique expression of the culture that surrounds it, and enables guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity. andaz.com

Andaz Palm Springs (Calif.), 150 guestrooms, Late 2020

Andaz Toronto – Yorkville, 160 guestrooms, 2021

Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay, 184 guestrooms, 2021

Destination Hotels

The Destination Hotels brand is a collection of more than 40 upscale and luxury independent hotels, resorts and residences across North America. Serving as both the explorer and the guide, Destination hotels ensure a sense of genuine belonging and the chance to encounter life-enhancing discoveries. destinationhotels.com

Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, A Destination Hotel (Va.), 80 guestrooms, March 2020

Wyndhurst Manor & Club, A Destination Hotel (Lenox, Mass.), 46 guestrooms, May 2020

The Shay, A Destination Hotel (Culver City, Calif.), 148 guestrooms, Late Summer 2020

A hotel within the Destination Hotels brand, located in Oceanside, Calif., 226 guestrooms, Late 2020

Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt hotels celebrate the iconic in small details and magnificent moments. Drawing inspiration from each destination, Grand Hyatt hotels provide superior service and signature experiences within a backdrop of dramatic architecture, world-class restaurants, luxury spas, and spectacular meeting and event spaces. grandhyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Nashville (Tenn.), 591 guestrooms, Fall 2020

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman, 351 guestrooms, 2022

Hyatt Centric

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations around the world and is Hyatt’s fastest growing lifestyle brand. Hyatt Centric hotels help fuel guest discovery, located in the heart of the action with passionately engaged team members always on-hand to serve up insider knowledge and provide local expertise. hyattcentric.com

Hyatt Centric Old Town Alexandria (Va.), 124 guestrooms, January 22, 2020

Hyatt Centric Downtown Portland (Ore.), 220 guestrooms, February 2020

Hyatt Centric Downtown Minneapolis, 145 guestrooms, Spring 2020

Hyatt Centric 39th & 5th New York, 163 guestrooms, March 2020

Hyatt Centric San Salvador (El Salvador), 138 guestrooms, April 2020

Hyatt Centric Las Olas Fort Lauderdale (Fla.), 238 guestrooms, May 2020

Hyatt Centric City Center Philadelphia, 332 guestrooms, June 2020

Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis (Tenn.), 227 guestrooms, 2021

Hyatt Centric Downtown Austin (Texas), 200 guestrooms, 2021

Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville (Tenn.), 252 guestrooms, 2021

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento (Calif.), 172 guestrooms, 2021

Hyatt Centric Koreatown Los Angeles, 310 guestrooms, 2021

Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte (N.C.), 175 guestrooms, 2021

Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, 218 guestrooms, 2022

Hyatt Centric Niagara Falls (Ontario, Canada), 364 guestrooms, 2022

A hotel within the Hyatt Centric brand, located in downtown Los Angeles, 138 guestrooms, 2022

Hyatt House

Hyatt House hotels are designed to welcome guests as extended stay residents. Apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas remind guests of the conveniences of home. hyatthouse.com

United States: More than 40 executed contracts for Hyatt House hotels in key markets, including Scottsdale, Ariz.; Los Angeles; Sacramento, Calif.; Denver; Lewes, Del.; Tampa, Fla.; Orlando, Fla.; Atlanta; Chicago; Louisville, Ky.; Kansas City, Mo.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Harlem, N.Y.; Allentown, Penn.; Columbus, Ohio; Portland, Ore.; Nashville, Tenn.; Houston; and Dallas.

Canada: Six executed contracts for Hyatt House hotels in Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Ottawa, Hamilton and Mississauga, Ontario.

Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place hotels offer a modern, comfortable and seamless experience, combining style and innovation to create a casual hotel environment for today’s multi-tasking traveler. From the lobby to the guest rooms to in-hotel dining, every touchpoint is designed with the high value business traveler in mind. hyattplace.com

United States: More than 65 executed contracts for Hyatt Place hotels in key markets, including Fairbanks, Ala.; Flagstaff, Ariz.; Fayetteville, Ark.; Bakersfield, Paso Robles and Sonoma, Calif.; Titusville, Fla.; Chicago; Indianapolis; Des Moines, Iowa; Wichita, Kan.; Bossier City, La.; Boston; Reno, Nev.; Fort Lee and Newark, N.J.; Albany, N.Y.; Winston Salem, N.C.; Philadelphia; Sioux Falls, S.D.; Murfreesboro, Tenn.; Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and McAllen, Texas; Harrisonburg and Virginia Beach, Va.; and Vancouver, Wash.

Canada: Fourteen executed contracts for Hyatt Place hotels in Kelowna and Prince George and Richmond, British Columbia; Edmonton, Alberta; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Moncton, New Brunswick; Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Ontario; and Montreal, Quebec.

Latin America: One executed contract for Hyatt PlaceSan Jose Cariari located in Heredia, Costa Rica.

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency hotels are intuitively designed to make travel free from stress and filled with success. Conveniently located in urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries, Hyatt Regency hotels offer seamless experiences for any occasion, from energizing vacations to personalized, high-touch meetings. hyattregency.com

Hyatt Regency Frisco (Texas), 301 guestrooms, Spring 2020

Hyatt Regency Insurgentes Mexico City, 250 guestrooms, 2021

Hyatt Regency Niagara Falls (Ontario, Canada), 703 guestrooms, 2022

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City (Utah), 700 guestrooms, 2022

Joie de Vivre

Since its founding in San Francisco in 1987, the Joie de Vivre boutique lifestyle brand has made curating playful travel through local connections and eclectic experiences its signature. Each Joie de Vivre hotel is an original concept designed to reflect its neighborhood. jdvhotels.com

The Ambassador Chicago, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, 285 guestrooms, February 2020

El Capitan, a Joie de Vivre Hotel (Merced, Calif.), 114 guestrooms, Summer 2020

A hotel within the Joie de Vivre brand, located in Oceanside, Calif., 161 guestrooms, Late 2020

Miraval

Miraval is a luxury leader in wellness resorts and spas for individuals looking to create a life in balance through alignment of the body, mind and spirit. Opened in 1995, Miraval Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., pioneered the destination wellness spa resort category with its comprehensive program of activities, experiences and personal treatments. miravalresorts.com

Miraval Berkshires (N.Y.), 102 guestrooms, May 2020

​Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. parkhyatt.com

Park Hyatt Toronto* (Ontario, Canada), 219 guestrooms, October 2020

*Reopening after property redesign

Park Hyatt Los Angeles at Oceanwide Plaza, 184 guestrooms, 2021

Park Hyatt Los Cabos (Mexico), 163 guestrooms, 2021

Park Hyatt Mexico City (Mexico), 155 guestrooms, 2021

Thompson Hotels

Founded in 2001, Thompson Hotels is an award-winning lifestyle brand that delivers a new take on modern luxury and tailored stays for guests with connections to world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design. Each location offers a stunning, carefully layered and dynamic urban or resort setting that molds into the surrounding community. thompsonhotels.com

Thompson Washington D.C., 225 guestrooms, January 8, 2020

Thompson San Antonio, 162 guestrooms, Late Summer 2020

Thompson Dallas, 219 guestrooms, Fall 2020

Thompson Hollywood (Calif.), 190 guestrooms, 2021

Thompson Austin, 200 guestrooms, 2021

Thompson Denver, 220 guestrooms, 2021

Thompson Savannah (Ga.), 193 guestrooms, 2021

Thompson New York – Central Park*, 2021

Rebrand from Parker New York

Thompson South Beach (Miami), 150 guestrooms, 2022

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of independent, premium hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters and boutique properties to resorts. Each hotel is one-of-a-kind and offers story-worthy and extraordinary experiences for our guests. unboundcollectionbyhyatt.com

Mar Monte* (Santa Barbara, Calif.), 200 guestrooms, Spring 2020

*Rebrand from Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara

A hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, located in Kansas City, Mo., 144 guestrooms, Summer 2020

A hotel within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, located in Hollywood, Calif., 64 guestrooms, 2021

Hotel La Compañia (Panama City, Panama), 88 guestrooms, 2021