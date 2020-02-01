Reports
Improving Italy’s capital market will boost growth opportunities for Italian companies and savers
Italy’s structural reforms of recent years have improved the financial health of the corporate sector and contributed to a gradual economic recovery. However, the Italian economy still lags other large European economies. Improving the way capital markets function would help drive investment in the real economy, creating jobs and boosting productivity, according to a new OECD report.
The OECD Capital Market Review of Italy says that reforms to the institutional and regulatory framework will give corporations better conditions to finance new long-term investments and citizens better opportunities to diversify their savings and share in the success of Italian business.
The Italian capital market is less developed than in many other advanced economies. Over the last ten years, less than four companies per year listed on the regulated market of the Italian stock exchange and the Italian market capitalisation as a percentage of GDP remains well below that of its European peers. By the end of 2018, the total value of Italian listed shares represented only 31% of GDP, much less than in Germany (46%) and France (88%).
“Reforming the capital market will help release the full potential of the Italian economy and drive sustainable growth,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, presenting the report with Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Roberto Gualtieri and European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, in Rome. “At the same time, minimising economic, social and political uncertainty will be instrumental in harvesting the full benefits of reforms and reinforcing the trust of entrepreneurs, investors and households.”
The report reveals that Italy is one of the large European economies with the highest proportion of high-growth firms (23%). However, there are still too few high-growth companies compared to the large number of small companies with low productivity. More developed capital markets would help by providing the financial means for companies to invest, grow and obtain a critical competitive scale, according to the report.
Italian companies also remain highly dependent on debt financing. Moreover, overall 40% of their assets are financed by short-term debt, a significantly higher ratio than their European peers. This constrains growth-oriented investments and increases the vulnerability of the non-financial sector in times of macroeconomic shocks. Better access to and more efficient allocation of long-term capital, such as equity capital and longer-term corporate bonds, would allow more strategic risk-taking. This will increase research, development and innovation and improve the productivity of both the human and fixed capital stock in Italian industry.
The report notes that most of the money in global capital markets is invested through large institutions that use passive investment strategies that track a pre-defined index. However, Italy is receiving a relatively smaller share of investments from global institutional funds. One reason is that the free-float of Italian listed companies is relatively low compared to most advanced markets. Increasing the free-float ratios in Italy is essential to help companies attract the growing pool of capital from global institutional investors.
Expanding Middle Class Key for Indonesia’s Future
Expanding the middle class can help Indonesia grow faster and share prosperity more broadly across the population, according to a report released today by the World Bank entitled Aspiring Indonesia – Expanding the Middle Class.
Over the past 15 years, Indonesia has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty which is now below 10 percent. During this period, the country has also witnessed its middle class grow from 7 percent to 20 percent of the population, with 52 million Indonesians currently belonging to this group.
But action is needed to help the aspiring middle class—45 percent of the population, or 115 million people—who are free from poverty but have yet to achieve full economic security. For this group, moving up is just as likely as slipping down, so adopting the right policies to expand the pathway to upward mobility is a crucial frontier in Indonesia’s development.
“Demand from the middle class can drive growth. They are the source of almost half of the total household expenditure of Indonesia and they also invest more in human capital. Having the right policies to expand the size of the middle-class can unlock Indonesia’s development potential and propel the country to high-income status,” said Rolande Pryce, Acting World Bank Country Director for Indonesia.
To help these millions aspiring to join the middle class, Indonesia needs to create more jobs with better pay, backed by a robust system to provide quality education and universal health coverage. This will require improving the business environment and investing in infrastructure. It will also require expanding access to social insurance to protect against health and employment shocks that erode economic gains and prospects for upward mobility for millions aspiring to join the middle class.
“Growing the middle class requires reforms to improve the business environment to create good jobs, investments in the necessary skills and a social protection system which cushions against shocks” said Hassan Zaman, World Bank Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions.
Strengthening tax policies and administration to increase compliance by those already in the middle class and broadening the tax base to boost new collections from an expanding middle class will be required to finance these needed investments.
The report calls for a new social contract that binds the state and its increasingly prosperous citizens into a mutually beneficial arrangement. By providing higher quality public services, a pathway to upward mobility through better jobs, and economic resilience through stronger social protection, the state will secure continued participation of its citizens in the services it provides. And, by paying their fair share in taxes, the citizens will in turn enable the state to finance these services.
The research for the report was funded by the Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Destructive Cyberattacks as Top Cyber Risk: Is Business Ready for an Extinction-level Event?
In an era of technological transformation and cyber everywhere, the attack surface is exponentially growing as cyber criminals attack operational systems and backup capabilities simultaneously in highly sophisticated ways leading to enterprise-wide destructive cyberattacks.
Majority of C-suite and executive poll respondents (64.6%) report that the growing threat of destructive cyberattacks is one of the top cyber risks at their organization.
It’s time for senior leadership to modernize risk management programs and solutions to keep pace with the current threats and technologies to incorporate new educational tools, technical solutions and business strategies.
A truly viable cyber resilience program can benefit an organization’s ability to recover, respond and be ready for a destructive cyberattack, where over a quarter of respondents (27.2%) believe a comprehensive approach to cyber resilience would most improve their organizations’ approach address these potential extinction-level events.
Why it matters
The well-publicized impact of the NotPetya attack, for example, spread beyond it’s intended target in seconds, and highlights how cyberattacks can compromise countless devices, and spread across global networks in seconds rendering servers and endpoints inoperable. From destructive malware to the growing threat of ransomware, attacks like these can propagate quickly and extensively impact an entire enterprise network.
Even organizations with fundamentally sound risk management programs will need to adapt to emerging and elusive cyber risks and the destructive impacts they present. Improving cyberattack readiness, response, and recovery will require a new approach to many traditional risk domains.
A Deloitte poll asked executives how prepared they are to withstand such an attack.
Why are these attacks so successful?
Poor access management: A fundamental issue that is pervasive and is often the open door through which a destructive attack will initiate and spread.
Weak cyber hygiene: Poor cyber hygiene has a direct impact on enterprise security and can be most commonly seen in the form of missing patches, misconfigurations of systems, partially deployed security tools, poor asset discovery and tracking.
Poor asset management: This can happen when organizations have no knowledge of specific applications, operating systems, or other device information, and the relationship between those applications.
Flat networks: Flat networks allow an adversary to easily maneuver to any system. Minimal segmentation and zoning allow for lateral movement, expanding the adversary’s reach into the enterprise.
Aggressive redundancy: Traditional recovery results in aggressive data redundancy for critical systems. When malware is introduced, these costly backup capabilities accelerate the spread across environments.
Limited business awareness: Leadership may still be operating under the assumption that the time, money and effort put into traditional disaster recovery programs are going to protect them in a destructive malware scenario. They need to be aware of the gaps and refocus efforts on these emerging threats.
Latin America and the Caribbean experience slight increase in unemployment
The labour
markets of Latin America and the Caribbean are going through a moment of
uncertainty, which can be seen in a slight rise in the regional unemployment
rate and these signs of instability could get worse in 2020. These key findings
were presented today during the launch of the 2019 Labour Overview of Latin
America and the Caribbean.
“The labour market situation is complex,” said Mr Juan Hunt, Regional Director a.i. of the ILO Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, while speaking during the report launch event in the Peruvian capital.
The estimated average regional unemployment rate for the end of 2019 is 8.1 per cent, compared to the 8.0 per cent rate for 2018. While the increase is small, it still means that more than 25 million people are actively looking for employment and they are not finding work.
This upward trend in unemployment could increase and reach 8.4 per cent in 2020 if the region continues to experience moderate economic growth. The latest Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates place the average growth of 2019 at 0.1 per cent and forecast a low level for 2020 of 1.3 per cent.
The report emphasizes that there is an upward trend behind the regional average unemployment rate. The rise in unemployment was predominant in nine of 14 Latin American countries. In the English-speaking Caribbean, on the other hand, there was a decrease in unemployment by 0.7 percentage points.
The Labour Overview also highlights the relevance of Brazil and Mexico in the regional average. It notes that without including these two countries, the average unemployment rate would register a more pronounced increase of 0.5 per cent, according to the data as of the third quarter of 2019.
The report adds that despite the continuous increase in women’s labour participation, which reached 50.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, it is still more than 20 percentage points below that of men, which is 74.3 per cent.
In 2019, female unemployment rose 0.2 percentage points in the regional average, to 10.2 per cent, while that of men remained unchanged at 7.3 per cent. This indicates that the increase in regional unemployment disproportionately affected women.
The situation of youth in the region is alarming. In the third quarter of 2019, the regional unemployment rate was 19.8 per cent, which implies that one in five young people in the labour force cannot find employment. This is the highest level recorded of that rate in the last decade.
“The lack of decent work opportunities for young people causes great concern because it is a source of discouragement and frustration. This has been reflected in the front line of recent protests in the region, calling for changes to aim for a better future,” said Mr Hunt.
Social demands and instability
The ILO
Regional Director also emphasized that recent demonstrations in the region by
citizens calling for better opportunities and greater equality are evidence of
the persistence of decent work deficits.
“Opportunities to access decent and productive employment, with fair wages, social inclusion, social protection and labour rights, are key to responding to social demands. They also ensure that the benefits of growth reach everyone and guarantee good governance,” said Mr Hunt.
Speaking on the employment quality findings included in the report, Mr Hugo Ñopo, the ILO Regional Economist who coordinated the Labour Overview, explained that, “the dynamics of economic slowdown since mid-2018 have had an impact on the structure and quality of jobs.”
Ñopo stressed that since 2018 there is a lower growth in salaried employment compared to self-employment, especially non-professional employment. He also emphasized that these are signs of “a relative instability of the jobs that are being created in Latin America and the Caribbean.”
The report also states that there is a tendency to increase in the indicators of under-occupation due to insufficient working time. The percentage of employed people who work less than 35 hours and want to work more increased in 10 of the 11 countries with available data.
Referring to the economic slowdown experienced by the region in the last year, Ñopo warned that “the impacts on the labour market are not yet fully reflected”, due to the lag in the demand for employment.
The ILO specialist stated that the challenge for the countries of the region is clear: “integrate the more than 25 million unemployed and give decent employment to an even greater and diverse number of people who are hoping to benefit economically.”
