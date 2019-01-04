Middle East
Iran-Saudi Rivalry: Sectarian or Political?
The international community always declares ‘Sectarianism’ as a triggering factor behind all the conflict and clashes in the Middle East, and it injects this idea in the mind of the researcher in such a sophisticated manner which does not allow them to think beyond it. Despite having sectarian difference both, Riyadh and Tehran kept engaging each other in a cordial relation during Raza Shah’s times. it was not the Shia ideology behind the Iranian Revolution which turned the two friends into foes, but the political struggle for the dominance in the Islamic World. The Iranian revolution is considered by Saudi Arabia as a ‘Kick-off’ to challenge its supremacy, which resulted the Kingdom began to struggle to sustain its superior position through alliance in the region.
In the last quarter of 20th century, the two regional rivals remained counterpart in numerous ups and downs, while President Akbar Rafsanjani tried to cool down the hostility temperature in his tenure, but it provoked when the United States’ troops positioned in Iraq to topple the President Saddam Hussain’s regime.
The United States’ invasion in Iraq endangered the neighboring Iran which stimulated its struggle for the acquisition of Nuclear Weapon-considered as a threat to Middle East peace and stability. As a reaction, on December 26th, 2006 the United Nations Security Resolution passed resolution 1737 to impose diplomatic and economic sanctions on Iran to roll back its nuclear-related activities for the acquisition of a nuclear weapon. Later, these sections were lifted in 2015throughthe Iran Nuclear Deal agreement.
The 2011’sseries of protests for regime change in the Middle East and North Africa named ‘Arab Spring’ shook the political dynamics of the region, and it gave the opportunity to two regional rivals, Iran-backed by Russia and likewise Saudi Arabia by the United States to widen the area of influence by supporting state and non-state actors, while Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen are the main ground of confrontation of their agents. Up till now, six resolutions regarding Syrian civil war have been vetoed by Russia solely, while six times China vetoed with Russia. The United Nation was established to bring peace and avoid wars around the world, unfortunately, it has failed badly on Syrian crises. Contemporary, the Middle East is depicting the situation of USSR-US Cold War which stated after World War II. During the Cold War, the United States and Union of Socialist Soviet Republican did not confront each other directly but remained involved on different proxy wars.
The Middle East crises are not the sectarian one, neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia wants the destabilizing Middle East. It is the interest of the great powers that keeping the region in turbulence in order to secure their own national interest. Today, not only the developed states but also developing and under-developed state proudly portray themselves the part of 21st century. States around the world join hand for innovation and developing state of the art technology. Regrettably, these are not cooperating for the peace in the Middle East.
The United Nation’s member states are contesting together against Islamic State-a terrorist organization mostly targeting Iraq and Syria. Since Second World War, the History is witnessed that the Middle East attempted five times to have a combined military force for its regional security in diverse appearance i.e. the Middle East command, The Baghdad Pact, The Gulf Cooperation, The Arab League’s joint Defence Pact, The Middle East Defence Organization, unluckily none of them succeeded by cause of less cooperation from member states due to diversion in organization’s formulation objects or the member states did not find any charm in that particular coalition. Since the Arab Spring, The Kingdom took three times to have NATO- like structure i.e. The GCC Militarily Force, The GCC Regional Police force and the Joint Arab Force, these steps didn’t result different as previous. In 2015- the Saudi’s crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman- famously as ‘Mr. Everything’ presented the idea to establish a combined Military force for counter-terrorism named ‘Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Alliance’(IMCTC). However, its foundations are not clear as firstly the IMCTC do not have included any state with Shia dominated government. Secondly, it is an Islamic military alliance then why US-a non-Muslim country is a part of it? The reports suggest that this military alliance was formulated not to counter terrorism, but to counter Iran’s growing influence in the region.
Let’s have a glimpse of developed countries- having both the Catholic and Protestant population, the question arises do these two schools don’t have differences? Why they don’t go for war? The researchers have valid arguments to answer these questions. Some of them may argue in the context of literacy, while others may talk about Islamic ideology, while, one cam discuss Shia-Sunni grievances.
In the Middle East, Russia and the United States is sponsoring and supporting Iran and Saudi Arabia respectively against each other. The United States and Russia are at top of the list of arm exporting countries, while Saudi Arabia and Iran are their major client in the Middle East. By connecting the dots, it can easily be observed the one country which characterizes itself peace-preacher is the main arms supplier. Do we call it the ambiguous role of the United States? By checking the basic foundation of Islam, the message of peace can be carried out. So why Islamic sects are to be considered the basic reason behind Iran-Saudi Arabia rivalry?
Last year, the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the ‘Iran nuclear Deal’ agreement is also criticized by President Barack Obama, and however the leaders of signatory countries expressed penitence over it, even peace cannot be attained between two states by empowering one state and weakening the other as the United States did by signing US-Saudi Arabia Arm Deal Agreement with Saudi Arabia in 2017 to supply armament periodically for 10 years to strengthen the Kingdom militarily, and while in case of Iran, the United States withdrew from Iran-nuclear deal agreement to bring back Tehran under the umbrella of economic sanctions to make it week state in the region.
Peace in the Middle East cannot be attained without the termination of the external actor entanglement in the internal affairs of the region. The two rival states, Iran and Saudi Arabia’s disagreements can only be addressed through appropriate actions by hitting their point of departure.
Iran: Recapping the year 2018
With the year 2018 according to the Christian calendar now out and 2019 now setting in, people traditionally sum up the results of the past year. Even though the Iranian new year of 1398 is still three months away, we will stick to the Russian tradition and look back on 2018, which is already history now.
For the Islamic Republic of Iran, the past “Christian” year was one of the most trying in its recent history with a series of negative factors affecting the country’s foreign and domestic policy, the economy and national security. The worst of them all was Washington’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, resulting in a resumption of hard-hitting US sanctions and the exit of more than 100 big foreign companies, which had previously been doing business with Iran.
Socio-economic situation
The start of 2018 in Iran was marked by a series of mass-scale nationwide protests demanding better living conditions for the people and putting an end to the government’s policy of spending huge financial resources aimed at attaining military and political goals abroad.
The authorities managed to bring the situation under control, but the protests, though on a lesser scale, continued flaring up throughout the past year.
The situation was further exacerbated by President Donald Trump’s announcement in May of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord, and the subsequent introduction of anti-Iranian sanctions in August and November. Iran’s national currency, the rial, plunged to record lows hitting a dismal 190,000 rials to the US dollar in early September. Although it later stabilized somewhat at 100,000-110,000 to the greenback, the downfall led to an economic crisis: according to IMF estimates, inflation spiked to 30 percent, with Iran’s own Central Bank putting the figure at 40 percent. The country’s GDP slipped by more than 3 percent, many enterprises shut down, and unemployment reached 12 percent (18 percent among young people).
It should be noted that the hardest hit by the US sanctions was the Iranian economy, still reeling from the tough international sanctions imposed on the country between 2012 and 2015.
While blaming the economic problems on the country’s overdependence on oil exports, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also acknowledged the negative impact of the US sanctions on the living standards of ordinary Iranians. He still believes, however, that “the United States will fail, and the Iranian government, with the support of the parliament, the people and the country’s spiritual leader, will cope with difficulties.”
When unveiling the 2019 draft budget in parliament on December 25, President Rouhani promised that in the upcoming Iranian new year in March, civil servants and pensioners would see their incomes grow by 20 percent, and that state subsidies for the purchase of basic goods for the country’s poor would reach $14 billion.
Meanwhile, Russia, India and China are lending a helping hand to Iran, with Indian Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) taking over, in keeping with a bilateral agreement, the management of Iran’s Shahid Beheshti port for up to 18 months with the possibility of a 10-year renewal. The contract will facilitate the transit of goods between India and Afghanistan, bypassing the territory of Pakistan, and will significantly contribute to the region’s economic growth. Following the French oil company Total’s withdrawal from Iran, China’s CNPC Company has been moving in to fill the void.
Other countries are also offering their services in an effort to offset the negative impact of Washington’s sanctions on Tehran.
Domestic political situation
The outgoing year saw an increase in the activity of opposition forces, representing the radical, anti-Western segment of the Iranian establishment, including ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the loser of the 2017 presidential election, hard-line Islamist Ibrahim Raisi.
Throughout the past year, the opposition was working hard, if not to remove Hassan Rouhani’s liberal reformers from power, than at least to target their individual representatives. In summer, they managed to force the resignation of the Minister of Economy and Finance Masood Karbasian and the Minister of Labor, Social Security and Cooperatives Ali Rabiyi. Earlier, the head of the Central Bank, Valiolla Safe, was equally dismissed, replaced by Abdnnacer Hemmati.
In 2018, divisions in the country’s ruling elite became increasingly visible, but it would still be premature to talk about any serious crisis, much hoped for by the US President Donald Trump. In fact, Trump has played right into the hands of Iran’s radicals and conservatives because instead of undermining Iran’s Islamic regime, the sanctions have hit President Rouhani and his team, who are looking for a dialogue with the West. With the Rouhani government losing its political clout in 2018, its radical and hard-line opponents have been strengthening their positions and their role in the country’s domestic and foreign policy.
While there were no signs last year of Hassan Rouhani being forced out as long as he enjoys the support, at least verbal, of the country’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, the president could still bend under the pressure from the opposition and change his domestic and foreign policy, and not necessarily in the direction of reforms and liberalization.
Foreign policy
In 2018, Iran continued its efforts to impact the situation in the Middle East, primarily in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon and Afghanistan. President Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran set forth a new, “offensive,” phase in Tehran’s foreign policy. On the one hand, this reflected the growing role of hardliners among those responsible for taking military and political decisions in Tehran. On the other, the US policy towards Iran has resulted in the moderates in Iran, including in the presidential administration and the government, toughening the country’s foreign policy.
In 2018, Iran ramped up the number of short- and medium-range missile tests, conducting seven test launches of medium-range missiles, five short-range missile launches, as well as a cruise missile launch. This was a significant jump from just four medium-range and a single short-range missile test carried out in 2017.
Russian-Iranian relations
The Russian-Iranian political dialogue in 2018 reflected the two countries’ shared view on some regional and global policy issues, above all the establishment of a multi-polar world order, strengthening the United Nations’ role in international affairs, countering new challenges and threats, on Syrian and Iraqi settlement as well as the situation in Afghanistan.
Moscow viewed cooperation with Tehran as an important condition for ensuring Russia’s national interests and strengthening stability in the South Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East.
In 2018, Russia maintained constant high-level contacts with Iran. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani have met 14 times since Rouhani’s election in 2013, and have on many occasions resolved important issues by telephone.
The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers met regularly in Moscow and Tehran, during UN General Assembly sessions, on the sidelines of other international events, and also communicated by phone.
In its relations with Tehran, Moscow proceeds from the assumption that cooperation with Iran is important for ensuring its national interests, strengthening stability in the region and elsewhere in the world. That is why throughout the past year Russia actively defended the Iran nuclear deal, which the US withdrawal threatens to unravel. There is a shared view in both Moscow and Tehran that the breakup of the Iran nuclear deal is fraught with the destabilization of the region and the whole world.
In 2018, Moscow and Tehran repeatedly reiterated their firm commitment to preserving the territorial integrity of Syria, and to a peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis. They also voiced their concern about the continuing deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan and the growing threat of terrorist attacks by local extremist forces.
In August, as a result of efforts by Russian and Iranian diplomats, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan signed an agreement of a truly historic significance – the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. The accord, the first of this kind in centuries, created real conditions that define and guarantee the signatories’ joint political, military, economic, and ecological activities in the Caspian.
Russian-Iranian relations were an important feature of the past year, the most notable being the decision to complete the creation of the 7,200 km North-South transport corridor to ensure faster and cheaper shipment of goods from China and India to Europe. Moscow and Tehran agreed to simplify customs procedures, remove existing barriers complicating the free flow of goods and services, and improve communications in the banking sector.
Not all problems existing in relations between Russia and Iran were resolved in 2018, of course. Russia and Iran are only “moving towards a strategic relationship.” Many problems still persist in trade and economic relations with a trade turnover of just $2 billion between two major powers looking nothing but negligible.
The two countries are working to change this, though. According to a memorandum on the “oil for goods” program signed in 2014, Russia planned to buy 5 million tons of Iranian oil each year (about 100,000 barrels a day), and supply it to other countries. In return, Russia would provide $45 billion worth of goods to the Islamic Republic. Tehran, for its part, committed to spend half of the revenue from oil sales to Russia as payment for Russian goods and services, such as aircraft, airfield and railway equipment, trucks and buses, pipes and construction services in Iran.
In keeping with the program, in November 2017, Russia started importing limited amounts of Iranian oil. (Tehran, which was then emerging from sanctions, had no interest in selling more). With a new round of sanctions back in place, Iran may now have a greater deal of interest in implementing the terms of the 2014 plan.
In March 2018, the Russian and Iranian Agriculture Ministries reached a preliminary agreement for the supply of Russian wheat to the Iranian market.
Military-technical cooperation is another promising area of mutually-beneficial partnership between the two countries. A Russian military delegation visited Tehran in late-December to discuss pertinent contracts in this area.
Russia and Iran are implementing a number of large-scale energy projects, including the construction of the Sirik thermal power station and the electrification of the Garmsar-Inche Burun railway.
In 2018, Russia and Iran continued their cooperation also in the cultural, humanitarian, scientific and educational fields. A national competition in the Persian language and literature was held in Russia, and the program of student and teacher exchanges between Russian and Iranian universities continued unabated.
The “Orthodoxy-Islam” joint Russian-Iranian commission on dialogue is working equally well.
That being said, Moscow and Tehran still differ on certain global and regional issues. However, these differences can be sorted out on the basis of mutual confidence building, and this is probably the main goal Russia and Iran will be working to achieve in the new year of 2019.
The best policy for Iran is look inside strategy
Donald Trump and America’s increasing recession in pursuing its principles and returning its government to targeted policies based on the containment of regional power in Iran through the threat and political pressure revealed in its recent speech to the United Nations (as in the time of George W. Bush), this is an important lesson and the best way to deal with America’s hostile policies to rely on national power resources.
In the latest development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zarif says in an interview with international media that “it is speculating that the US government will not adhere to Iran’s nuclear deal.” This is likely to be true, since Donald Trump, in addition to demanding the Obama administration of American domestic and foreign policy in all respects puts the main focus of his opposition to Iran on the basis of controlling the regional role of our country, traditionally the main focus of the Americans has been in regulating relations with Iran. But how should be our country’s policy dealing with this situation?
One way to deal with this Trump‘s policy is to use the “deep defense” strategy that has emerged in a kind of field in our country’s foreign policy over the past decade. This strategy seeks to strengthen Iran’s national and regional power globally, more than anything, in its “economic self-reliance” and “exploiting its geopolitical superiority” in order to increase Iran’s strategic role and role in foreign policy.
In the economic sphere, the focus of this strategy is on interacting with the outside world in order to attract investments, especially in the field of energy, thereby increasing the national economic capacities for the country’s economic development. In the political sphere, exploitation of geopolitical superiority is also important for strengthening interactive approaches and collective and multilateral efforts to stabilize and secure the region. On this basis, Dr. Zarif, the foreign minister, has already defined two Iranian foreign policy interests focusing on economic issues and strengthening relations in the neighborhood.
Donald Trump and America’s increasing recession in pursuing its principles and returning its government to targeted policies based on the containment of regional power in Iran through the threat and political pressure revealed in its recent speech to the United Nations (as in the time of George W. Bush), this is an important lesson that the best way to deal with America’s hostile policies to rely on national power resources. Now, the main excuse for Trump to refrain from prolonging the deal that Iran has not respected the spirit of accomplishment. In his view, the result of the effort that should bring regional cooperation and containment of Iran within the framework of the American political-security trends is just the opposite, and has added to the regional role of Iran.
Of course, this hypothesis is based on an incorrect basis for Americans. As the nuclear deal does not have much to do with regional issues, as the foreign minister has said. I have already said that, some unlike of the prevailing views, they dismantle the regional issues between Iran and the United States. This is not necessarily due to the constant hostility of the two countries, because of the natural algebra of the region and the roles of contradiction. The two countries have very different views on how to solve regional problems, to establish stability and security, to form the source of threats, to fight terrorism, for example, with ISIS, and so on. The experience of international relations also shows that a regional power never wants to modify its independent and influential role in favor of its transnational rivals. In fact, expansion of European, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, and Indian and other ties with Iran after further accomplishment was due to the country’s sovereign regional capacities.
Previously, Iran had come to the right strategic decision that the solution to the nuclear dispute with world powers, especially the United States, would add to Iran’s national power capacity in favor of the development and stability of the country. On this basis, the areas of nuclear deal were provided even before the government of Hassan Rouhani and in a multi-year process. In fact, it was the process of nuclear negotiations that changed the discourse of domestic politics towards pragmatism and balance in foreign policy.
Regional issues, especially the emergence of terrorism and Takfiri extremism of al-Qaeda and ISIS, have brought new challenges to the Iranian national state with centuries of historical events and civilization. Iran’s response to these threats, for example, in Syria and Iraq, has been to “prevent” the threat from responding quickly to threats in the region by exploiting its superior geopolitical position. Iran’s neutrality in the Qatari crisis and its opposition to the recent referendum on the independence of the Kurdistan region of Iraq are rightly based on their negative impact on the broader dimensions of instability in the region, in particular the fight against terrorism, which can be sustained at the expense of development and security of the country.
Ultimately, the main goal of the deal from non-prolongation is to send the message that the United States remains loyal to its traditional policies in the region, namely, to control Iran’s power. Under these circumstances, the best policy for Iran is to focus on the “look inside” strategy, which is building on the resources of the national power to try to secure our independent economic, political and security capacities for an active, interactive and multilateral foreign policy to face Trump.
Saudi Arabia and the West’s right wing: A dubious alliance
Traditionally focussed on ultra-conservative Sunni Muslim Islam, Saudi funding in the era of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has been streamlined and finetuned to ensure that it serves his geopolitical ambitions, primarily stymieing the expansion of Iranian influence in the Middle East and North Africa and enhancing the kingdom’s global impact.
The effort, however, has so far produced a mixed bag. Spending is down but more targeted. Saudi Arabia has handed over control of the Grand Mosque in Brussels in a move designed to demonstrate its newly found moderation and reduce the reputational damage of a Saudi ultra-conservative management that had become contentious in Belgium.
Yet, monies still flowed to militant, ultra-conservative madrassas or religious seminaries that dot the Pakistani-Iranian border. The kingdom’s focus, moreover has shifted in selected countries to the promotion of a strand of Salafi ultra-conservatism that preaches absolute obedience to the ruler, a corollary to Prince Mohammed’s crackdown on critics and activists at home.
Saudi governmental non-governmental organizations that once distributed the kingdom’s largesse to advance ultra-conservatism as well as officials have adopted the language of tolerance and respect and principles of inter-faith but have little tangible change at home to back it up.
To be sure, Prince Mohammed has lifted the ban on women’s driving, enhanced women’s work and leisure opportunities and kickstarted the creation of a modern entertainment industry but none of these measures amount to his promise to foster an unidentified but truly moderate form of Islam.
The prince’s moves, moreover, have been accompanied by an embrace of the European right and far-right as well as Western ultra-conservative groups that by and large are hardly beacons of tolerance and mutual respect.
“Saudi Arabia with MBS as Crown Prince has not been advocating Islamic religious reform,” said Middle East scholar HA Hellyer, referring to the Saudi leader by his initials.
“The existing Saudi religious establishment has not been encouraged to engage in a genuine rethinking of its ideas that draws it closer to the normative Sunni mainstream, nor listen to existing Saudi religious scholars who advocate more normative and mainstream approaches. Rather, the establishment has been muzzled. MBS’s ‘reforms’ in this arena are about centralizing power—they are not about restoring the Saudi religious establishment to a normative Sunnism,” Mr. Hellyer added.
Prince Mohammed’s interest in non-Muslim ultra-conservative groups in the West fits a global pattern, highlighted by political scientists Yascha Mounk and Roberto Stefan Foa, in which technological advances and the increased importance of soft power that lie at the root of Russian intervention in elections in the United States and Europe, have informed the information and public relations policies of multiple autocratic states.
Technology and soft power are, according to Messrs. Mounk and Foa, are likely to spark greater efforts by authoritarians and autocrats in general to influence Western nations and undermine confidence in democracy.
“Indeed, China is already stepping up ideological pressure on its overseas residents and establishing influential Confucius Institutes in major centres of learning. And over the past two years, Saudi Arabia has dramatically upped its payments to registered U.S. lobbyists, increasing the number of registered foreign agents working on its behalf from 25 to 145… The rise of authoritarian soft power is already apparent across a variety of domains, including academia, popular culture, foreign investment, and development aid,” Messrs. Mounk and Foa said.
Saudi Arabia alongside other Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, as well as China, have furthermore been major donors to Western universities and think tanks and developed media outlets of their own such as Qatar’s Al Jazeera, Turkey’s TRT World China’s CCTV, and Russia’s RT that reach global audiences. They compete with the likes of the BBC and CNN.
The need for Saudi Arabia to acquire soft power was driven home by mounting Western criticism of its war in Yemen and condemnation of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the premises of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The Saudi effort to do so by garnering conservative, right-wing and far-right support was evident in Northern Ireland.
Investigating a remarkable campaign by Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a key support pillar of British prime minister Teresa May’s government, in favour of Britain’s exit from the European Union, Irish Times columnist Fintan O’Toole suggested that a senior member of Saudi Arabia’s ruling family and former head of the country’s intelligence service, Prince Nawwaf bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, as well as its just replaced ambassador to Britain, had funded the anti-Brexit effort through a commercial tie-up with a relatively obscure Scottish conservative activist of modest means, Richard Cook.
The ambassador, Prince Nawaf’s son, Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf al Saud, was Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Britain until last month’s Saudi cabinet reshuffle.
“It may be entirely co-incidental that the man who channelled £425,622 to the DUP had such extremely high-level Saudi connections. We simply don’t know. We also don’t know whether the… Saudi ambassador had any knowledge of his father’s connection to Richard Cook,” Mr. O’Toole said.
Similarly, Saudi Arabia has invited dozens of British members of parliament on all-expenses paid visits to the kingdom and showered at least 50 members of the government, including Ms. May, with enormous hampers of food weighing up to 18 pounds.
One package destined for a member of the House of Lords included seaweed and garlic mayonnaise; smoked salmon, trout and mussels; and a kilogram of Stilton cheese. Others contained bottles of claret, white wine, champagne, and Talisker whisky despite the kingdom’s ban of alcohol.
In a move similar to Russian efforts to influence European politics, Saudi Arabia has also forged close ties to conservative and far-right groups in Europe that include the Danish People’s Party and the Sweden Democrats as well as other Islamophobes, according to member of the European parliament Eldar Mamedov.
Writing on LobeLog, Mr. Mamedov said the kingdom frequently worked through the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) bloc, the third largest grouping in the European parliament. Saudi Arabia also enjoyed the support of European parliament member Mario Borghezio of Italy’s Lega, who is a member of Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), a bloc of far-right parties in the parliament.
The kingdom’s strategy, in a twist of irony, although in pursuit of different goals, resembles to a degree that of one of its nemeses, Indonesia’s Nahdlatul Ulama, the world’s largest Muslim non-governmental organization that has opposition to Saudi Arabia’s puritan strand of Islam carved into its DNA and has forged close ties to the European right and far-right in its bid to reform the faith.
The Saudi strategy could prove tricky, particularly in the United States, dependent on the evolution of US special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 election that brought President Donald J. Trump to office.
Mr. Mueller reportedly is set in court filings to unveil efforts by Saudi Arabia, its reputation in the US tarnished by the Khashoggi killing, and the United Arab Emirates, the kingdom’s closest ally, to influence American politics.
Said Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney. “I guess what Mueller has to date has turned out to be pretty rich and detailed and more than we anticipated. This could turn out to be a rich part of the overall story.”
