When US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III declared that Washington wanted to see Russia so “weakened” that it would...
Ruling a large nation like Egypt for nearly 30 years requires more than the traditional authoritarian’s iron-grip. Unlike democratic leaders,...
The competition between Walmart and Amazon represents a global battle between brick-and-mortar businesses, such as traditional hypermarkets, with e-commerce. For...
The Air Force’s organic teams, cutting-edge Silicon Valley startups, or traditional large defense contractors are not mutually exclusive. Each group...
The UN published promising news in the global fight for gender equality and opportunity on Wednesday, showing that when it...
The Gambia has made significant progress in reforming State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), but major efforts are still required to establish a sound, efficient and financially sustainable SOE...
There are thousands of small-scale, community driven initiatives making a huge difference in people’s lives and contributing to efforts to curb global warming. In early April,...
If you have difficulty getting noticed by more people over time on Instagram, you have probably been advised to get together a marketing strategy that includes...
Given the deterioration of Russia’s relations with the West in almost all respects since 2014, there were fears that these negative trends would extend to cooperation...
Indonesia is one of the countries with abundant natural wealth. Many natural products from Indonesia have been exported to various other countries, both in Asia, Europe...
Not much is known about Turkmenistan – it is a rather closed-off country. While fairly credible information on the nation’s foreign policy can be found, there...
New data released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) shows that renewable energy continued to grow and gain momentum despite global uncertainties. By the end...
Some vitally important European crops like vines and olives are being devastated by disease. Scientists are searching for biological replacements for chemical pesticides to improve crop...
The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved a $47 million project today to support the Government of India’s Mission Karmayogi, a national program to build...
The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) was named on Tuesday as the winner of this year‘s UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize, following the international jury‘s...