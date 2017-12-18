Connect with us
Central Asia2 hours ago

Contesting Russia requires renewed US engagement in Central Asia

When US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III declared that Washington wanted to see Russia so “weakened” that it would...
East Asia8 hours ago

Of Global Security and Common Destiny
st st
Economy1 day ago

Fed’s Rate Hike Dragging Global Capital Markets into Turbulence

Trending

Russia3 days ago

A Clash of Civilisations: the Russian vs. the Nordic Pavilion at the Venice Biennale
Intelligence3 days ago

Taliban are running-in a 3 Front War
South Asia4 days ago

Is Imran Khan Anti-American Or Pro-Pakistani?
Economy4 days ago

New Crisis Brings New Opportunities for Chinese Business and Russia
Eastern Europe3 days ago

Ukraine: Another Ghouta for the White Helmets
Advertisement

Regions

Middle East6 hours ago

How Egyptians Came to Mourn Mubarak’s Tyranny

Ruling a large nation like Egypt for nearly 30 years requires more than the traditional authoritarian’s iron-grip. Unlike democratic leaders,...
Africa10 hours ago

Russia – Africa: Key Challenges and Prospects for Trade and Economic Cooperation
Eastern Europe22 hours ago

The war in Ukraine could cause Latvian economic collapse
Russia1 day ago

On Pause: Dialogue with Russia in the Arctic
Southeast Asia1 day ago

Treasure Finds Near Mandalika Indonesia
Central Asia1 day ago

Turkmenistan’s Presidential Elections: What to Expect from the New Head of State?
South Asia2 days ago

Pakistan: New government will focus on strengthening bilateral ties with China
Americas2 days ago

The Ongoing Russification of the Liberal West
USA China Trade War
Americas2 days ago

U.S.-China relations will not be normalized again
More Regions

Economy

Economy4 hours ago

The Walmart-Amazon War: Can Brick-and-Mortar Shops Win the Battle?

The competition between Walmart and Amazon represents a global battle between brick-and-mortar businesses, such as traditional hypermarkets, with e-commerce. For...
Energy14 hours ago

The US is obliged to provide Energy to the EU if sanctions are retaliated by Russia
Economy2 days ago

What Could Take BRICS Forward?
Advertisement
Energy2 days ago

Azerbaijani gas among the alternatives to Russian supplies to Europe
Economy4 days ago

Food and Energy Price Shocks from Ukraine War Could Last for Years
Economy4 days ago

New Crisis Brings New Opportunities for Chinese Business and Russia
More Economy

Security

Intelligence2 days ago

The development of warfare cyberspace in the United States, part 6

The Air Force’s organic teams, cutting-edge Silicon Valley startups, or traditional large defense contractors are not mutually exclusive. Each group...
nato nato
Defense3 days ago

A More Effective Russian Strategy Against Further Enlargement of NATO
Intelligence3 days ago

Taliban are running-in a 3 Front War
Advertisement
Intelligence4 days ago

Overestimation in Intelligence: The Overestimation of Russia’s Armed Forces
Defense6 days ago

India’s Errant BrahMos Launch and Potential Ramifications
Defense1 week ago

Direct Energy Weapons and Hyper-Sonic Armaments: The Future of Warfare in the Indian Context
More Security

Topics

New Social Compact24 hours ago

Girls’ performance in maths ‘starting to add up to boys’, says UNESCO

The UN published promising news in the global fight for gender equality and opportunity on Wednesday, showing that when it...
Urban Development5 days ago

Sustainable development hinges on fate of world’s cities
New Social Compact5 days ago

Start a Healthy Life by Controlling Junk Food
Green Planet5 days ago

The ONLY Way that Global Warming MIGHT Be Able to Be Stopped
New Social Compact5 days ago

The Move, The Migration
New Social Compact6 days ago

Parallel Track on Developmental issues: Western China and Southern Sudan
arctic silk road
International Law1 week ago

China, the Arctic, and International Law
New Social Compact1 week ago

RUDN University: Providing Young Generation With Excellent Professional Skills And Knowledge
Green Planet1 week ago

COP 15: Governments Roll Up Sleeves on Biodiversity
More Topics

More News

More Posts