TheIranian Revolutionary Guard Corps: Defining Iran’s Military Doctrine – Book Review

Defense
‘The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps: Defining Iran’s Military Doctrine’...

Afghanistan calls for respect, equality and aid from the world

South Asia
Two and a half years have passed since the...

Alliance of Sahel States: Another Wrong Answer for the Wrong Question from Africa

Africa
“From now on, we say, whether you’re from Mali,...

China calls on parties concerned with the Ukraine crisis to start peace talks with Russia

Eastern Europe
Geng Shuang, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United...

Launching the Sabroom ICP: A New Era in Connectivity between Bangladesh and India

Economy
On March 9, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually...
Gaza war and the Birth of Geopolitical Europe

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has left Europe...
Report claims Yemen’s Houthis have a hypersonic missile

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have a new, hypersonic...
Biden may not have enough rope to push his vision of the Middle East

This year’s US presidential elections are not the only...
Decoding Gaza: Understanding Conflict Realities and Contemplating Future Scenarios

Reflecting on my past as a naïve and uninformed...
Gaza: Number of children killed higher than from four years of world conflict

Amid reports of fresh Israeli airstrikes in Gaza overnight...

Why Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is Essential for India

House votes to formalize Republican impeachment inquiry into Biden

Biden’s support for the war in Gaza “is losing Arab publics for a generation”

Israel Invasion Was Inevitable for Iran

Reactions to US, British strikes against Houthis in Yemen

Launching the Sabroom ICP: A New Era in Connectivity between Bangladesh and India

Syed Raiyan Amir Syed Raiyan Amir -
On March 9, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually...

Pakistan’s Political Dynamics and IMF Negotiations

Sahibzada M. Usman, Ph.D. Sahibzada M. Usman, Ph.D. -
The interplay between politics and economic stability in countries...

The EU’s Foreign Policy for a Low-Carbon and Energy-Secure Future

Eman Zahid Jokhio Eman Zahid Jokhio -
The European Union (EU) is facing a dual challenge...

China’s energy transition inspiring European investments

Fabrice Fourcade Fabrice Fourcade -
With China's two sessions coming soon, detailed figures about...

Beyond the Suez: Global Dynamics of Crude Oil Trade

Syed Raiyan Amir Syed Raiyan Amir -
In an unexpected turn of events, the supertanker Grand...

State-Guided Capitalism as a Roadblock Toward Indonesia’s Green Future

Aminah Rafa Laksita Azmi Aminah Rafa Laksita Azmi -
Indonesia is blessed with its geographical position on the...

TheIranian Revolutionary Guard Corps: Defining Iran’s Military Doctrine – Book Review

Hamail Tahir Hamail Tahir -
‘The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps: Defining Iran’s Military Doctrine’...

The Logic of China’s global security initiative – seeking for common security

Pu Yi- yuan Pu Yi- yuan -
Over the past years, China has reiterated the concept...

Border Escalation Reveals Another Dimension of Iran-Pakistan Relations

Samand Muhammadshahi Samand Muhammadshahi -
In January this year, Iran and Pakistan exchanged missile...

Is Russia A Threat to NATO?

Kawsar Uddin Mahmud Kawsar Uddin Mahmud -
It was late June 2022 when the U.S. along...

Women and Violent Extremism

Charani Patabendige Charani Patabendige -
Extremism, terrorism and radicalization are inextricably interlinked yet have...

How far Countries are Serious about Collaborating to Address Global Climate Issues

Sisilia Indri Sisilia Indri -
"The number of environmental laws has increased 38-fold globally...

Social Media: Uncertainty and Distrust

Muhtasim Afridi Muhtasim Afridi -
The social media has led to a substantial increase...

Beyond the Surface: The Urgency of Addressing Plastic Pollution in Our Oceans

Ayesha Abrar Ayesha Abrar -
In our era of rampant disposable consumption, the environmental...

Yalago: Global hotel bookings rise by 25% in 2024

Newsroom Newsroom -
Yalago, part of the Emirates Group and one of...

Work by Tove Jansson, the multi-talented “mother” of the Moomins up for auction

Newsroom Newsroom -
Swedish-speaking Finnish author Tove Jansson is famous worldwide as...

Work by C.W. Eckersberg from his pioneering years in Rome coming up for auction

Newsroom Newsroom -
C. W. Eckersberg influenced a whole generation of artists...

Beyond Pilgrimage: Unveiling the Ram Mandir’s Potential as a Global Cultural Hub

Dr.Neha Arora Dr.Neha Arora -
Located in the heart of India, the newly inaugurated...

PACE: ‘Russian and Belarusian athletes should not compete in the Paris Olympic Games’

Newsroom Newsroom -
Following yesterday's decision by the International Olympic Committee not...

Women and Violent Extremism

Charani Patabendige Charani Patabendige -
Extremism, terrorism and radicalization are inextricably interlinked yet have...

A Tech-Powered Leap Forward: How Developing Nations Can Lead in Sustainable Bonds

Tuhu Nugraha Tuhu Nugraha -
Authors: Tuhu Nugraha and Annanias Shinta D*The sustainable bond...

Fractious Path: The Odyssey of Pakistan’s New Governance Landscape

Rameen Siddiqui Rameen Siddiqui -
In 2024, the freshly minted Pakistani administration finds itself...

Beyond the Surface: The Urgency of Addressing Plastic Pollution in Our Oceans

Green Planet
In our era of rampant disposable consumption, the environmental...

Bangladesh’s Climate Advocacy: Efforts of the Global South in Pursuit of Climate Justice

Green Planet
Bangladesh has emerged as the leading voice of climate...

Post COP 28: Charting a Resilient Path for Pakistan

Green Planet
Climate change is a major non-traditional security threat faced...

Unraveling the Dilemma of Tropical Peatland Restoration in Indonesia

Green Planet
Official government figures estimate that the total coverage of...

Warfare in the Red Sea: What about nature?

Green Planet
As warfare escalates in the Red Sea, humanity’s most...

MD does not stand behind any specific agenda, narrative, or school of thought. We aim to expose all ideas, thinkers, and arguments to the light and see what remains valid and sound.

